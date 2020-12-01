While infection and hospitalization rates have already been rising for a month or so, there could be a hyper-surge further into December — a bleak scenario as Americans try to close out a year that has already devastated so many.

“It looked like things were starting to improve … and now with Thanksgiving, we’re worried that all of that will be reversed,” Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told CBS over the weekend.

Hospitalizations are now 60 percent higher than during the spring and summer peaks.

For a few days in April — and then again in July — daily hospitalizations for covid-19 patients were just below 60,000. But on three days in the past week, more than 90,000 people have been hospitalized for the disease, according to data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project. As of last night, more than 96,000 people across the country were hospitalized with covid-19.

To put that in perspective, there are roughly 735,400 hospital beds in the United States — meaning covid-19 patients are now taking up roughly 12 percent of hospital beds nationally. The share is much higher in hot spots, straining hospitals particularly in rural areas where capacity can get quickly overwhelmed.

“Counts of new coronavirus infections and fatalities have been down in the past few days, a common occurrence over holidays and weekends due to delays in testing and reporting,” my colleagues Antonia Farzan and Jacqueline Dupree report. “But the number of patients seeking inpatient treatment tells a different story: Hospitalizations rose by more than 12 percent over the past week.”

It was Midwest states — including North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Wisconsin — that saw the biggest surges in November. But now 19 states are reporting record numbers of hospitalizations.

Andy Slavitt, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Barack Obama:

The consequences can be dire. Two weeks ago, The Washington Post’s Lenny Bernstein visited a Mayo Clinic hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. He described staff having to stash patients in four beds erected in the ambulance garage, while making others wait for hours for beds to open up in its overflowing facility.

“U.S. hospitals are in danger of buckling beneath the weight of the pandemic and the ongoing needs of other sick people,” Bernstein writes. “In small- and medium-size facilities like this hit hardest by the outbreak’s third wave, that means finding spots in ones and twos, rather than adding hundreds at a time as New York hospitals did when the coronavirus swept the Northeast in the spring.”

“A bed is a gift right now,” said Jason Craig, regional chair for the Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin. “I’ll take all of them.”

California, New York and Arizona seeing particularly big surges in hospitalizations.

Each state reported more than a 25 percent increase in the average number of hospitalizations, compared with one week ago.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) warned yesterday that he may order another shutdown similar to the one in March. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he’s considering a stay-at-home order if cases continue surging in the most-affected counties. Newsom warned that unless things change, California could fill up its intensive care units – currently at 75 percent capacity – by mid-December.

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz:

A leading medical association is calling on hospitals to put crisis protocols in place.

These protocols, called “Crisis Standards of Care,” guide hospitals in determining which patients get ventilators and care if there’s not enough to go around. They’re like road maps for doctors and nurses to triage patients when there’s a shortage of resources.

CSCs have been used in response to 9/11, the Ebola epidemic and natural disasters. Hospitals in some states instituted the protocols during the summer surge.

Now, medical schools, teaching hospitals and health systems throughout the country should be preparing to put these protocols in place, the Association of American Medical Colleges said yesterday.

“The next few months of the pandemic, while we are awaiting the distribution of vaccines, are going to stretch the nation’s health care capacity to its limits,” said AAMC President David J. Skorton.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Trump’s controversial coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigned on Monday.

Atlas was for many months the only adviser who would regularly meet with Trump but had recently fallen out of favor with senior White House advisers. A neuroradiologist with no public health or infectious disease background, Atlas advocated a controversial approach to the virus that would allow people to return to work and school with minimal public health restrictions.

Atlas’s decision to resign, announced publicly in a letter posted to his Twitter account, came after he neared the final days of his 130-day detail as a special government employee, although aides noted the president could have extended his tenure, The Post’s Josh Dawsey and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.

“Atlas had become widely disliked in the White House — even among aides who shared his view that the country should reopen without restrictions and that officials should not worry about young, healthy people contracting the virus, according to two senior administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters,” Josh and Yasmeen write.

Atlas shot down plans to expand testing and routinely feuded with other top public health officials, including White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx and Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.

OOF: Two promising vaccines are headed for FDA review.

“The federal government could begin distributing two coronavirus vaccines in the next few weeks — a record-shattering feat that now hinges on the decisions of U.S. regulators,” The Post’s Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

Moderna filed an application for emergency authorization of its vaccine on Monday, just a week behind a similar application for a vaccine from Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech.

“No vaccine can arrive soon enough to blunt an anticipated blitz of coronavirus cases seeded by Thanksgiving travels and gatherings — a surge expected to materialize in the coming days and weeks,” Carolyn writes. “But less than a year after a novel virus began hopscotching around the world, U.S. government officials project an unprecedented scientific accomplishment: Approximately 40 million doses of two remarkably effective vaccines could be available by year’s end, enough for 20 million people to receive full protection,” she continues.

Independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are set to meet next Thursday to make recommendations about the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine and then, again, a week later to consider the Moderna vaccine. Experts caution, however, that even with a vaccine, daily life will not snap back to normal and many Americans may not receive access to the vaccine until the late spring or summer.

OUCH: U.S. health care employers don't always report work-related coronavirus deaths.

U.S. laws require employers to report work-related deaths to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. But even in the case of facilities such as the Ludeman Developmental Center outside Chicago, a residential home for adults with developmental disabilities that became the site of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the country — and where at least four employees had died of the virus by May, the deceased employees’ families and union officials told Kaiser Health News — employers often decide not to report coronavirus deaths as work related, since the source of the infection can be difficult to determine.

The pattern has emerged across the country amid the pandemic as regulators show leniency to employers, even when infections and deaths follow outbreaks in the workplace, KHN's Aneri Pattani and Robert Lewis and Christina Jewett found in an investigation. Reporting suspected workplace deaths can invite scrutiny from OSHA that leads to new safety measures.

Many employers did not respond to requests for comment by KHN.

“It is so disrespectful of the agencies and the employers to shunt these cases aside and not do everything possible to investigate the exposures,” said Peg Seminario, a retired union health and safety director who co-authored a study on OSHA oversight with scholars from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Happening today

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn will meet this morning with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Axios reports. Meadows is expected to quiz Hahn on why he hasn’t moved more quickly to get Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine approved.

Hahn gave a preemptive statement to reporter Jonathan Swan, saying “Let me be clear – our career scientists have to make the decision and they will take the time that’s needed to make the right call on this important decision."

More in coronavirus

U.S. mink farms report coronavirus outbreaks and hope to avoid drastic measures taken in Denmark.

While a series of gruesome headlines from Denmark’s coronavirus-mink debacle have captured the world’s attention, the United States has its own mink problem on a smaller scale, as Oregon becomes the fourth state to confirm a coronavirus outbreak on a domestic mink farm, The Post’s Kim Bellware reports.

“At least 10 minks and an undisclosed number of human farmworkers tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed Friday,” Kim writes. “So far, no mutation has been detected in U.S. minks and health and agricultural experts agree the risk of humans contracting the virus from minks is low — two factors that buoy the hopes of American mink farmers who are watching the pandemic devastate some of the world’s largest mink producers abroad.”

After Danish scientists detected that the country’s minks were infected with a mutated strain of the virus, farmworkers in Denmark were ordered to cull the animals en masse, a move that wreaked havoc on the lucrative mink industry, led to reports of corpses of so-called “zombieminks” resurfacing after hasty and improper burials and sparked the resignation of the country’s agriculture minister.

In the United States, which has a much smaller and lower density mink industry, the infected minks were separated from the other animals. Some animal and environmental groups have raised concerns, however, about the difficulty in getting data related to the number of farmworkers infected from coronavirus outbreaks on mink farms.

Elsewhere in health care

Medicare-for-all has fallen by the wayside as the left-wing of the Democratic party grapples with political realities.

Liberal lawmakers have been pushing to shape the direction of a party led by the centrist Biden and his moderate allies on Capitol Hill, The Post’s Sean Sullivan and Rachael Bade report. But even as the left wing of the party has notched some wins among Biden’s early personnel appointments, they have largely moved away from one of their rallying healthcare policies.

“Even staunchest advocates of Medicare-for-all have focused less on the policy in recent weeks, an implicit acknowledgment that it is unlikely to pass because Biden does not favor it and Republicans are well-positioned to retain control of the Senate,” Sean and Rachel write.

The party’s more liberal lawmakers have instead focused on pushing the president to take aggressive executive actions, such as relieving student debt or finding ways to move money around to provide coronavirus relief even if a deal with Senate GOP leaders is not forthcoming.

A London artificial intelligence company is claiming a major breakthrough that could speed drug development.

“DeepMind, a lab owned by the same parent company as Google, said on Monday that its system, called AlphaFold, had solved what is known as ‘the protein folding problem.’ Given the string of amino acids that make up a protein, the system can rapidly and reliably predict its three-dimensional shape,” the New York Times’s Cade Metz reports.

It often takes scientists years of trial and error to identify the precise shape of a protein, but DeepMind can predict the folds of a protein in less than a few hours. The discovery is a long-sought breakthrough that could help scientists develop new drugs and identify new uses for existing drugs.

“DeepMind is one of the key players in a sweeping change that has spread across academia, the tech industry and the medical community over the past 10 years. Thanks to an artificial intelligence technology called a neural network, machines can now learn to perform many tasks that were once beyond their reach — and sometimes beyond the reach of humans,” Cade writes.

While the breakthrough likely comes too late to provide much assistance in the development of coronavirus vaccines or treatments, it could be deployed to combat future pandemics.