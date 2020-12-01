Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) continued to offer a full-throated defense of his state’s vote count Monday night even as he came under attack from Trump, who called in to an event with GOP lawmakers in Phoenix and criticized his fellow Republican for “rushing to sign” papers certifying Biden’s victory in the state.

In a nine-tweet thread on Twitter, Ducey said he had rightfully “bragged” quite a bit about the integrity of Arizona’s voting system, asserting that the state has “some of the strongest election laws in the country.”

“We’ve got ID at the polls,” he wrote. “We review EVERY signature (every single one) on early ballots — by hand — unlike other states that use computers. Prohibitions on ballot harvesting. Bipartisan poll observers. Clear deadlines, including no ballots allowed after Election Day. The problems that exist in other states simply don’t apply here.”

Ducey also noted that he was following the law by participating in the certification of the vote count on Monday.

“This can ONLY be delayed if counties DECLINE to certify their results,” he said. “ALL 15 counties in Arizona — counties run by both parties — certified their results.”

Ducey also noted that Trump, whose legal challenges to the election have been largely dismissed, still has a narrow window to make his case in Arizona.

“The canvass of the election triggers a 5-day window for any elector to bring a credible challenge to the election results in court,” he said. “If you want to contest the results, now is the time. Bring your challenges.”

During his call to the GOP event in Phoenix on Monday, Trump said the 2020 election the “greatest scam ever perpetrated against our country.”

Trump also went after Ducey on Twitter, writing: “Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. … What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember!”