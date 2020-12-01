Trump takes fresh aim at Georgia’s governor as he airs another round of election grievances
Trump on Tuesday lashed out anew at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, imploring his fellow Republican to “do something” to reverse the presidential election results in his state and claiming that Kemp “allowed your state to be scammed.”
Trump’s comments came amid tweets and retweets that included false claims about the election, including that he “won Michigan by a lot,” that the results in Nevada were “fake,” and that the reported results in Arizona were “impossible.”
Trump has been urging election officials in Georgia to compare signatures on mail-in ballots to those on the envelopes in which they arrived, suggesting that would show widespread fraud. Officials have said there is no evidence of widespread fraud and what Trump is suggesting is impossible, given the ballots were separated from the envelopes when they were counted.
“We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots,” Trump said in his tweet. “Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN!”
It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by “call off election.”
Among those who Trump retweeted on Tuesday morning was Henry Davis, whose Twitter bio describes himself as founder of the Conservative URBAN Project INC. and a St. Louis resident.
The tweet that Trump retweeted included a video of Davis casting doubt on how Biden could have drawn 80 million votes, given limited attendance at his rallies because of coronavirus restrictions and other factors. Multiple analysts have attributed the record turnout in the presidential election to an increase in the voting population, efforts by both parties to register new voters and widespread use of mail-in ballots.
The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump’s political operation has raised more than $150 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election.
Analysis: One reason Trump keeps pushing to overturn Biden win is the cash he’s raking in
Trump has raised more than $150 million pushing his false claims about a rigged election, but a big chunk of the money could wind up as a down payment for the president’s post-White House political operation — another sign the blundering efforts to overturn the election results may not really be about winning at all.
The president is running out of time and options to undo Biden’s victory in the presidential race after all six key battleground states where the president contested his defeat have certified their election results as of Monday.
White House planning a packed season of holiday parties
The White House has begun the annual holiday party season, officials said, kicking off a spate of indoor holiday parties that commemorate various religious traditions over the season.
While many public health professionals have asked Americans not to congregate in large group settings and avoid travel over the holidays because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 266,000 Americans and infected 13 million, the White House is expected to throw more than a dozen indoor parties, including a large congressional ball on Dec. 10, officials said.
The parties will be paid for by the Republican Party, a person with knowledge of the planning said, and will cost millions of dollars.
The president and first lady are determined to have a final holiday season in the White House, officials said, and concerns about spiking cases and deaths across the country have not stopped the events.
Trump lawyer says former election security official should be ‘taken out at dawn and shot’
Joe diGenova, one of Trump’s lawyers seeking to reverse the election results, said Monday that Christopher Krebs, the government’s former top election security official who rebutted Trump’s baseless claims about massive election fraud, should be “taken out at dawn and shot.”
DiGenova made his comments about Krebs, whom Trump fired on Nov. 17 as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, during an interview with conservative radio host Howie Carr.
Carr asked whether voter fraud had swung the election in favor of Biden.
“Mail-in balloting is inherently corrupt, and this election proved it,” diGenova told Carr. “This was not a coincidence. This was all planned. Anybody who thinks that this election went well like that idiot Krebs, who used to be the —”
“Oh yeah, the guy that was on ’60 Minutes’ last night,” Carr said, referring to an interview with Krebs that aired Sunday night on the long-running CBS program, during which he methodically pushed back on Trump’s claims of election fraud.
“That guy is a class-A moron,” diGenova said of Krebs. “He should be drawn and quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.”
Krebs, during an appearance Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show, suggested he might take legal action in response to such comments.
“It’s certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior,” he said. “We’re taking a look at all our available opportunities.”
Biden to introduce Yellen and Tanden
Biden is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Wilmington, Del., at an event billed as an opportunity to introduce his economic team, led by Janet Yellen, his treasury secretary nominee, and Neera Tanden, whom he plans to nominate as director of the Office of Management and Budget.
The event is expected to be similar to one last week at which Biden rolled out members of his foreign policy and national security team.
According to Biden’s transition team, both he and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will also receive the Presidential Daily Brief on Tuesday. Biden and Harris first received the classified intelligence briefing on Monday following a delay due to the Trump administration’s refusal to acknowledge Biden as the “apparent” victor in the race against Trump.
Trump, meanwhile, has no public events on his schedule, while Vice President Pence is scheduled to lead a White House coronavirus task force meeting.
Georgia’s GOP lieutenant governor defends state officials attacked by Trump
Georgia’s lieutenant governor came to the defense Monday of two fellow Republicans in his state — Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — who have drawn Trump’s ire in recent days for moving ahead with certification of Georgia’s election results.
During an appearance on CNN, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan praised the “steadfast and strong” leadership of Kemp, whom Trump has called “hapless.”
And Duncan called Raffensperger a “rock star conservative.”
“This guy is a solid individual who is extremely successful in the private sector, and he comes to work everyday and does the right thing,” Duncan said of Raffensperger. “Just because the guy that we all three voted for isn’t in the lead, it doesn’t change any of our job descriptions.”
Duncan also said he was deeply troubled by the amount of misinformation in the state about alleged voting irregularities.
“I’m very concerned about the amount of misinformation that continues to fly around,” Duncan said. “It troubles me that some folks are willing, just for the sole intent of flipping an election, of spreading misinformation. I think we’re better than this. My hope is that we move past this here in Georgia and as a country.”
Arizona’s Republican governor offers full-throated defense of his state’s election integrity
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) continued to offer a full-throated defense of his state’s vote count Monday night even as he came under attack from Trump, who called in to an event with GOP lawmakers in Phoenix and criticized his fellow Republican for “rushing to sign” papers certifying Biden’s victory in the state.
In a nine-tweet thread on Twitter, Ducey said he had rightfully “bragged” quite a bit about the integrity of Arizona’s voting system, asserting that the state has “some of the strongest election laws in the country.”
“We’ve got ID at the polls,” he wrote. “We review EVERY signature (every single one) on early ballots — by hand — unlike other states that use computers. Prohibitions on ballot harvesting. Bipartisan poll observers. Clear deadlines, including no ballots allowed after Election Day. The problems that exist in other states simply don’t apply here.”
Ducey also noted that he was following the law by participating in the certification of the vote count on Monday.
“This can ONLY be delayed if counties DECLINE to certify their results,” he said. “ALL 15 counties in Arizona — counties run by both parties — certified their results.”
Ducey also noted that Trump, whose legal challenges to the election have been largely dismissed, still has a narrow window to make his case in Arizona.
“The canvass of the election triggers a 5-day window for any elector to bring a credible challenge to the election results in court,” he said. “If you want to contest the results, now is the time. Bring your challenges.”
During his call to the GOP event in Phoenix on Monday, Trump said the 2020 election the “greatest scam ever perpetrated against our country.”
Trump also went after Ducey on Twitter, writing: “Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. … What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember!”
The event Trump referenced was not a legislative hearing but a partisan event staged by Republicans.
Trump raises more than $150 million in appeals based on false election claims
Trump’s political operation has raised more than $150 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign, according to people with knowledge of the contributions.
The influx of political donations is one reason Trump and some allies are inclined to continue a legal onslaught and public affairs blitz focused on baseless claims of election fraud, even as their attempts have repeatedly failed in court and as key states continue to certify wins for President-elect Joe Biden.
Much of the money raised since the election is likely to go into an account for the president to use on political activities after he leaves office, while some of the contributions will go toward what’s left of the legal fight.
Biden’s pick to lead White House budget office emerges as lightning rod for GOP
Biden’s pick to lead the powerful White House budget office generated early controversy Monday, with Neera Tanden emerging as an immediate target for conservatives and Republican lawmakers.
Tanden, 50, has regularly clashed with the GOP in a manner that Republicans say will complicate her Senate confirmation process. Several GOP senators said Monday that she could run into trouble during confirmation hearings, warning that her “partisan” background could make it hard for her to win Republican support.
The two Senate Republicans poised to lead committees that would hold Tanden’s confirmation hearings both declined to commit to doing so. One of them — Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who is in line to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — also said he hopes that Biden will decide not to formally nominate Tanden.
Scott Atlas resigns as Trump’s coronavirus adviser
Scott Atlas, Trump’s pandemic adviser who embraced a controversial strategy of urging Americans to return to work and school with little restriction, and spent months feuding with the White House coronavirus task force’s other doctors, resigned on Monday, according to a letter he posted to his Twitter account.
Atlas had become widely disliked in the White House — even among aides who shared his view that the country should reopen and that officials should not worry about young, healthy people contracting the virus, according to two senior administration officials, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.