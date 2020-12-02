Granting federal protections to the tree is a “watershed decision," said Diana Tomback, professor of integrative biology at the University of Colorado at Denver who has studied the tree for decades.

The whitebark pine's habitat spans over 80 million acres across seven states and Canada. In its official filing, the agency acknowledged that rising temperatures are pushing the high-elevation tree’s habitat up to higher altitudes, hurting the chances of survival for a pine whose nutritious seeds provide sustenance for everything from red squirrels to black bears.

“It’s found over the largest geographic area of any other tree listed,” she added.

The decision to declare the tree endangered due to climate change is an unusual one for an administration that often dismisses that threat.

“It tells you how significant and obvious the threat is,” said Rebecca Riley, legal director of the nature program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, which first petitioned for the pine to be protected in 2008.

AD

AD

The tree is also a key food source for grizzlies that raid pine seeds stored by squirrels when bulking up for winter. Giving threatened status to the pine could complicate efforts to remove grizzly bears around Yellowstone National Park from the endangered species list.

In 2017, wildlife officials said the bear had recovered. But a federal judge in Montana reversed that decision the following year.

The listing may also have implications for loggers who would have to work around the protected pine on U.S. Forest Service land. About 88 percent of the tree’s range in the United States is on land managed by the federal government.

Several other factors weigh against the long-term survival of the species.

The trees are vulnerable to a foreign fungal infection, which took root in North America a century ago, as well as to native beetles that burrow into the bark of pine trees.

AD

AD

And more frequent and ferocious fires — themselves fueled by climate change — are also scorching the pine and its habitat.

The result of those many threats, according to a 2018 study by the U.S. Forest Service, is that more than half of all whitebark pines left standing in the United States are already dead.

The wildlife officials, however, stopped short of saying which forests are critical to the tree's survival. The Trump administration has sought to reduce the amount of habitat set aside for wildlife with sweeping changes to the 47-year-old wildlife conservation law.

Declaring a species endangered without designating critical habitat for it is “just inconsistent with the Endangered Species Act," said Riley with the Natural Resources Defense Council.

AD

But the Fish and Wildlife Service said doing so was “not prudent” in this case because “the primary stressor” for the pine is the fungus — not habitat loss.

AD

"A cynical view might be that they pushed this listing forward to dictate how this listing happens," said Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, noting that Joe Biden will become president next month.

Power plays

Trump is looking to support mining through a loan program the administration had previously tried to nix.

The Energy Department announced Tuesday that it would give preference to projects involving the mining of critical minerals for an existing loan program meant for clean energy. The move is part of a broad push by the Trump administration to expand domestic production of minerals such as lithium, chromium, cobalt, helium and vanadium, Bloomberg News reports.

“The loan program is best known for backing a half-billion-dollar loan guarantee to failed solar-panel maker Solyndra LLC, but it’s also issued a $465 million loan to automaker Tesla Inc. and backed some of the first large-scale U.S. solar photovoltaic farms, among other clean technologies," Bloomberg News writes.

AD

AD

The move follows an executive order signed by Trump in September declaring the domestic supply of critical minerals a national emergency and directing the Interior Department to look at using the Defense Production Act to spur the development of mines.

An automaker industry group commits to working with Biden to reduce emissions.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most major automakers, said that the future of vehicles is electric and pledged to work with Biden to reduce emissions and get more electric vehicles on the road during a meeting on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Ahead of the meeting, Ford sent a letter to other automakers encouraging them to support California’s framework for reducing vehicle emissions, but automakers did not immediately take that step.

While Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW struck a voluntary agreement in July 2019 with California on reducing emissions, several automakers, including General Motors, Toyota, and Fiat Chrysler sided with the Trump administration in its litigation aimed at stopping the state from settings its own emissions standards. Last week, however, GM abandoned the lawsuit.

BlackRock unveiled a new tool for assessing climate risks in investments.

The new tool from the world’s biggest money manager will integrate data from multiple sources, including the analytics firm Rhodium Group and the International Energy Agency, to provide climate risk assessments to investors, Axios reports. Although disparate data on climate risk already exists, the tool will embed the data in a centralized platform to make it more actionable.

AD

AD

The move comes just after Biden announced his intention to tap BlackRock’s global head of sustainable investing, Brian Deese, to be his top economic adviser. The pick has come under fire from some progressive groups who say that BlackRock has not moved fast enough to dump its fossil fuel investments.

The Environmental Protection Agency failed to renew its biofuels policy.

The agency missed a Monday deadline to renew its biofuels policy, the Hill reports. “The missed deadline means it remains unclear how much ethanol and other biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuels next year, punting the decision to the incoming Biden administration,” the Hill writes.

The administration has been caught between competing demands from the oil industry, which seeks to avoid the expense of adding biofuels, and the ethanol industry, which wants to see a higher biofuels ratio.

The nation's air monitoring network often misses pollution.

A Reuters investigation found that the government’s network of 3,900 air quality monitoring devices routinely missed both day-to-day pollution and major toxic releases from oil refinery explosions, even though the latter have sent thousands of people to the hospital.