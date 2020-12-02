Former president Barack Obama, in an interview released Wednesday, advocated promoting young voices in the Democratic Party, including that of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), saying the party has a tendency to “stick so long with the same old folks.”

His comments to Snapchat’s “Good Luck America” come as Biden, 78, is set to become the oldest president to enter the White House.

“If you want to move people, they are moved by stories that connect with their own lives,” Obama told host Peter Hamby. “They are not moved by ideology. Now one thing I will say about the Democratic Party, promoting young people is really important. We stick so long with the same old folks and don’t make room for new voices.”

Obama was also critical of the limited speaking time Ocasio-Cortez was given at the Democratic National Convention this year.