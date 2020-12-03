“The danger of intimidation is that it become a downward spiral,” Edward Perez, an executive at OSET Institute, a nonprofit election technology organization, told me.

“Whether you have scared election officials who hunker down and are perceived as less accessible, or poll workers who don’t show up to staff polling places, the net effect can be an election that fewer people have confidence about. And that is a security issue,” said Perez, who formerly worked for Hart InterCivic, one of the top election machine vendors.

The threats have targeted all aspects of election administration and could produce a chilling effect for years to come.

They have targeted everyone from top state election officials in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Vermont to front-line workers who maintain voting machines. One 20-year-old contractor for Dominion Voting Systems was besieged with online attacks after QAnon supporters falsely claimed a video showed him manipulating voting data, as my colleagues Michelle Lee and Emma Brown report.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president condemns violence and that there also have been threats against Trump’s lawyers. Yet, Trump has continued to promote the incendiary claims and conspiracy theories that led to targeting of the election workers, including in a 46-minute video he posted to Facebook yesterday.

No top state election officials have backed those fraud claims and even Attorney General William P. Barr has said there’s not sufficient evidence to support them.

The fears are most prominent in Georgia, which is preparing for two Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine party control of the Senate.

President-elect Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes but Trump and his allies have blamed the victory on an elaborate and baseless conspiracy theory involving Dominion voting machines and a slew of election workers including the state’s Republican governor and secretary of state. Two recounts are not expected to change the results that flipped the state blue by a 12,000-vote lead.

Georgia pulled off a mostly successful general election this year after a disastrous June primary in which poll workers in several counties couldn’t operate the state’s new voting machines and voters waited in hours-long lines. The problems in the primary were concentrated in counties with large Black populations and sparked concerns about depressing the Black vote – and exacerbated by a dearth of experienced poll workers who were willing and able to show up during the pandemic.

The runoffs could face similar problems if poll workers are scared to show up in January. That could further lower confidence in the critical races, which has already been damaged by the president’s conspiracy theories.

Christopher Krebs, who was until recently director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, fretted during a Washington Post Live event that the threats could prevent people from even entering the field of election administration.

“How the heck are we going to recruit election workers and election administration officials going forward if they think they’re going to get death threats online and in person?” he said. “It’s well beyond time for everyone on both sides of the political spectrum to call for an end and to call for … our certification process to move on into the next administration.”

Krebs led the federal government’s efforts to help states improve their election security until Trump fired him by tweet two weeks ago for issuing a statement defending the elections’ integrity. He became a target of threats himself Monday night when Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova said during a TV interview that he should be “drawn and quartered” for defending the integrity of the election.

Here’s more from Krebs:

If workers who do show up to polling places are distracted by feeling threatened, that could be just as damaging.

“Election work demands concentration, so existential distractions are a direct threat to that,” Mark Lindeman, interim co-director of the election security organization Verified Voting, told me. “Poll workers need to consistently conduct procedures the same way for every voter and also attend to unexpected concerns voters raise. That requires discipline and this is absolutely pushing in the wrong direction.”

And there’s an added concern: If threats do lead to Election Day foul-ups — say, voting machines that malfunction because poll workers don’t know how to operate them — that could be perverted by conspiracy theorists to appear to validate their outlandish claims. It could also be misconstrued if security concerns force election officials to put extra limits on observing the election process.

“It’s not unreasonable for officials to worry about their safety and the safety of their staff and to take precautionary measures, and that feeds into the feeling that these officials aren’t as accessible or as straightforward as people want,” Perez said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) has been among the most outspoken officials decrying the threats — but not the only one.

Raffensperger attacked Trump during a news conference yesterday.

“Even after this office requested that President Trump try and quell the violent rhetoric, being born out of his continuing claims of winning states where he obviously lost, he tweeted out: ‘Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia,’ ” Raffensperger said, referring to a Trump tweet from Tuesday night. “This is exactly the kind of language that is at the base of growing threat environments of election workers who are simply doing their jobs.”

The National Association of Secretaries of State has seen an unusual number of threats against election officials this year, the organization said. The threats have been widespread and not just in swing states, the organization said.

Trey Grayson, a Republican and former Kentucky secretary of state, told my colleagues, “the fact that folks who are either volunteering or are not getting paid very much are receiving death threats is horrible.”

Vermont state election officials have received multiple voice mails threatening violence including execution by firing squad.

“When it rises to the level of obscenities being shouted at my staff on a regular basis, or threats of physical violence, it has gone too far,” the state's Secretary of State Jim Condos (D) told the Post in a statement.

The keys

Chinese spies are targeting incoming Biden administration personnel, a top counterintelligence official says.

The operations have increased since the election, Sean Lyngaas at CyberScoop reports.

“We’re starting to see that now play [out] across the country, to not only the folks who are in the new administration, but those who are around those folks in the new administration,” William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said at an online event hosted by the Aspen Institute.

Evanina did not comment on the nature of the influence operations. But a U.S. intelligence official told Sean that the operations include intelligence collection and are aimed at shaping U.S. policy.

The FBI and CISA also warned this week that think tanks, which could be key in shaping Biden's policies, should be on the lookout for attacks by state-sponsored hackers.

Republicans won't hold up a major defense spending bill that's vital for cybersecurity despite Trump’s veto threat.

Trump promised to veto the billion-dollar annual defense policy bill if it doesn't include a repeal of a key legal shield for the tech industry, Karoun Demirjian and Tony Romm report. But top defense lawmakers are pushing back.

“[Section] 230 has nothing to do with the military,” said Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), referring to the law that gives Internet companies immunity from liability for content posted by users. “I agree with his sentiments, we ought to do away with 230 — but you can’t do it in this bill.”

The move came after months of Twitter and Facebook labeling and fact-checking the president's unfounded claims about election fraud. It could hold up large amounts of cybersecurity funding and reforms that are included in the bill.

“I don’t think that the defense bill is the place to litigate that,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the Senate Republican whip, also told reporters. “We have to pass the defense authorization bill … it’s the most important thing, arguably, that we do around here.”

Republicans close to the president have been working to get him to back off the threat in hopes of defusing a major conflict with Congress before the close of his term, Karoun and Tony report.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) profited off cybersecurity firm FireEye while serving on a key cybersecurity subcommittee.

The Georgia Republican owned $250,000 worth of shares in the company at one point during his time on the Senate Armed Services subcommittee, Stephanie Saul, Kate Kelly and Michael LaForgia at the New York Times report. In 2018 Perdue reported capital gains of up to $15,000 from the company, which was just one of his dozens of investments.

The report follows news that Perdue, whose stock trades have far outpaced those of his colleagues, was investigated for possible insider trading regarding another investment. The Justice Department declined to bring charges in that case.

Nearly half of Perdue's 61 trades of FireEye stock occurred while he sat on the committee, which could have given him non-public information about FireEye and other firms. The trades were just some of the 2,596 he has made in the past six years.

During Perdue's time on the committee, FireEye landed a subcontract worth more than $30 million for an Army Cyber Command Center in Georgia.

Perdue is up for reelection and facing a heated runoff. A campaign aide said the senator does not handle day-to-day decisions about his stock portfolio.

"All of his holdings are managed by outside financial advisers who make recommendations, set strategy, and manage trades and personal finances,” John Burke, the communications director for the senator’s reelection campaign, told the New York Times.

Government scan

A DHS watchdog will investigate the agency's use of commercial location data to track Americans without a warrant.

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general launched the probe in response to congressional concerns that the agency's purchase of data from mobile surveillance companies might violate the law, Byron Tau at the Wall Street Journal reports.

A group of senators led by Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote to the agency in October questioning whether the purchase of the data complies with U.S. law and a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that requires a warrant for some cellphone data.

The American Civil Liberties Union is also suing the agency for records about the purchases, as Cat Zakrzewski first reported.

The Internal Revenue Service is under investigation by a Treasury Department watchdog for purchasing the same kind of commercial data for use in criminal investigations.

Cyber insecurity

Hackers are targeting members of an industry and government coalition aimed at safely distributing coronavirus vaccines, researchers say.

The phishing campaign spanned six countries and targeted organizations that specialize in equipment that helps global suppliers transport vaccines in temperature-controlled environments, IBM Security X-Force researchers say in a report out this morning.

Hackers posed as a trusted Chinese biomedical supplier to contact other associated suppliers in an effort to steal their login credentials, IBM said. It’s unclear whether the campaign was successful or who was behind it.

More cybersecurity news:

Chat room

We only know one cyber dog.

Daybook

’ s CyberSecure conference MIT Technology Reviews CyberSecure conference will take place Dec. 2-3.

The Atlantic Council will hold an event on the incoming U.S. administration and the future of supply chains in the Americas on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

