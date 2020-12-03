Trump campaign attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis urged Michigan legislators Wednesday night to intervene in the presidential race and act to overturn certified results showing that Biden won the election.

The courts provide one recourse to deal with alleged fraud, but the state legislature offers another, Giuliani argued before a Michigan House panel, citing unproven allegations that the state’s election process had been corrupted.

The president’s legal team has been consistently losing recent election cases in state courts in Michigan and elsewhere. On Wednesday, as Giuliani presented more allegations of fraud, he urged Michigan Republicans to get state legislators to embrace his unverified claims.

He cited language in the U.S. Constitution that he said gives state legislatures the authority to decide presidential electors in case of a disputed result.

Michigan Republicans, he said, need to press state legislators to act.

“You have to get them to remember that their oath to the Constitution sometimes requires being criticized,” Giuliani said. “It sometimes even requires being threatened. But you don’t back off of an oath because a vote is too hard.”

That interpretation of the constitutional mandate of state legislatures is disputed by many election experts, who worry that it could lead to attempts to overturn certified election results.