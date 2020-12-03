Trump, meanwhile, will take a break from contesting the election to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to longtime football coach Lou Holtz at the White House.
Obama to campaign virtually for two Democrats in Senate runoffs in Georgia
Former president Barack Obama will try to boost the fortunes of the two Democratic Senate runoff candidates in Georgia with an appearance Friday at a virtual get-out-the-vote rally.
The event comes in advance of a Dec. 7 voter registration deadline in the state for those who want to participate in the twin runoff elections on Jan. 5 that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Democrat Jon Ossoff faces Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), while Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).
Others scheduled to join Friday’s virtual event include voting-rights activist and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Rep.-elect Nikema Williams, who has served as chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party.
Obama’s appearance underscores the national importance of the races. Both Vice President Pence and President Trump plan to stump in the state in coming days.
Harris names chief of staff, two other key aides
Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris announced Thursday that her chief of staff would be Hartina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic campaign and government aide who currently serves as chief of staff to former president Bill Clinton.
Harris also announced two other members of her senior staff: Rohini Kosoglu, a former campaign aide, as domestic policy adviser; and Nancy McEldowney, a veteran diplomat, as her national security adviser.
Before working for the former president, Flournoy served as assistant to the president for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers. She has also held an array of campaign and government positions over the past three decades.
Fact Checker: Loeffler’s bogus claim that Warnock ‘celebrated anti-American hatred’
“Warnock defended Jeremiah Wright’s hatred, then gave him an award for truth-telling. … Warnock celebrated anti-American hatred.”
— Voice-over in an attack ad from Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), released Nov. 12
Remember the Rev. Jeremiah Wright?
President Barack Obama’s former pastor makes a brief appearance in the first section of Obama’s new memoir, “A Promised Land.” Obama recounts how ABC’s “Good Morning America” had broadcast a two-minute segment on Wright’s sermons, including Wright declaring “God d--- America.” Obama says that with the video running on all cable channels, “inside my campaign, it felt as if a torpedo had blown through our hull.”
Trump to present longtime football coach Lou Holtz with Medal of Freedom
As he continues to press to reverse the election results, Trump is scheduled to divert his attention late Thursday morning to another task: presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor, to former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz.
“America recognizes Lou Holtz as one of the greatest football coaches of all time for his unmatched accomplishments on the gridiron, but he is also a philanthropist, author, and true American patriot,” the White House said in a statement Wednesday.
Holtz was also a booster of Trump’s reelection bid, calling Trump an “outstanding leader” in a speech at the Republican National Convention in August.
During his long coaching career, which ended in 2004, Holtz guided a number of college teams and spent one season in the NFL with the New York Jets. He is best known for leading Notre Dame to the national championship in 1988 after an undefeated season.
Holtz, 83, announced on Nov. 19 that he was recovering from the coronavirus.
According to guidance from the White House, Thursday’s event in the Oval Office will be closed to the press.
Biden, Harris advertise no public appearances a day after holding a roundtable on the economy
The transition team has advertised no public appearances Thursday for either Biden or Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, both of whom are said to be receiving a national intelligence briefing and meeting with transition advisers.
On Wednesday, Biden staged a virtual roundtable with Americans who shared their stories of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected them financially.
During the session, Biden called on Congress to immediately pass a relief package — even as he acknowledged that any bill passed during the lame-duck session would only be a “down payment” on a larger effort to come once he takes office.
“The point is, the full Congress should come together and pass a robust package of relief to address your urgent needs now,” Biden told the participants in Wednesday’s roundtable.
Giuliani urges Michigan state legislators to overturn election results
Trump campaign attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis urged Michigan legislators Wednesday night to intervene in the presidential race and act to overturn certified results showing that Biden won the election.
The courts provide one recourse to deal with alleged fraud, but the state legislature offers another, Giuliani argued before a Michigan House panel, citing unproven allegations that the state’s election process had been corrupted.
The president’s legal team has been consistently losing recent election cases in state courts in Michigan and elsewhere. On Wednesday, as Giuliani presented more allegations of fraud, he urged Michigan Republicans to get state legislators to embrace his unverified claims.
He cited language in the U.S. Constitution that he said gives state legislatures the authority to decide presidential electors in case of a disputed result.
Michigan Republicans, he said, need to press state legislators to act.
“You have to get them to remember that their oath to the Constitution sometimes requires being criticized,” Giuliani said. “It sometimes even requires being threatened. But you don’t back off of an oath because a vote is too hard.”
That interpretation of the constitutional mandate of state legislatures is disputed by many election experts, who worry that it could lead to attempts to overturn certified election results.
Norm Eisen, a former appointee of President Barack Obama who serves as counsel to the Voter Protection Project, called the Trump attorneys’ interpretation “constitutional disinformation that has no basis in law.”
Trump administration sets wave of executions for days leading up to Biden inauguration
After nearly two decades without any federal executions, the Justice Department reversed course this summer by carrying out three death sentences in four days. Now the department is planning a similarly busy schedule of executions during the Trump administration’s final days, before a president who staunchly backs capital punishment is succeeded by one who opposes it.
The Justice Department’s push to carry out executions during the run-up to Biden’s inauguration — notably by scheduling three during the week before he takes office — has drawn sharp condemnation from critics who denounced the Trump administration for taking such action during the lame-duck window.
“It’s just unconscionable to move forward with executions at this point, in this situation,” said Shawn Nolan, a lawyer for two of the federal death-row inmates facing execution. “Joe Biden ran on a platform of not moving forward with executions. And they shouldn’t move forward with these executions during this transition period.”
Georgia GOP waits to see if Trump visit helps — or hurts — in crucial Senate runoffs
President Trump’s planned trip to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for two Senate candidates embroiled in tight runoff races has put some Republicans on edge that he could do more harm than good by repeating false claims about the voting system, attacking GOP officials and further inflaming a simmering civil war within the state party.
That war showed no signs of abating this week, with competing GOP factions growing increasingly angry and distrustful of one another.
Biden transition advisers emerge as top contenders to run covid-19 response
As Biden makes fighting the raging coronavirus his most urgent mission when he takes office next month, two figures already playing central roles in his transition are emerging as the most likely officials to preside over the new White House’s pandemic response.
One contender for Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, envisioned as a powerful role in setting the agenda and orchestrating the work of federal agencies, is Jeff Zients, a co-chairman of the Biden transition team who led the Obama administration’s National Economic Council. Another is Vivek H. Murthy, a co-chair of the transition’s covid-19 advisory board and a former U.S. surgeon general.
Election officials warn Trump’s escalating attacks on voting are putting their staffs at risk
Intensifying attacks on the integrity of the vote by Trump and his allies are fueling deep alarm among state and local officials, who have watched with dread in recent weeks as election workers have been targeted by fast-spreading conspiracy theories.
They echoed calls by Gabriel Sterling, a top Republican election official in Georgia who on Tuesday urged Trump and other GOP politicians to stop making baseless claims of widespread fraud. In an impassioned statement, Sterling accused the president of “inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”