Democrats had hoped that a backlash to the president's trade wars, or to Gov. Kim Reynolds's management of the coronavirus pandemic, would convert the voters who'd backed the party until Trump's 2016 run. Instead, President Trump carried northeast Iowa again. In eight of 20 counties in the 1st Congressional District, Hinson ran ahead of him.

“I wasn't surprised, because I was hearing it on the ground,” Hinson said in an interview this week. “I think I knew it three weeks out. Polling is one thing, but I could tell, just from talking to people.”

Hinson, 37, will be part of the most diverse new Republican class in history, and she'll join it from the sort of place that epitomizes how the Trump-era GOP, while losing the presidency, has expanded its map. The district, which includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque, backed Barack Obama by 13.7 points in 2012. It rejected Hillary Clinton by 3.5 points, sparking a Democratic argument about “electability” that shaped the 2020 caucuses, with Finkenauer endorsing Joe Biden.

“If rural America is forgotten, then our cities are also hurt, and vice versa,” Finkenauer explained at the time, arguing that Biden had the best chance of any Democrat of winning her region. “He’s understood that from the beginning.”

Biden went on to lose the district by 3.4 points, as Republicans held on or expanded on a lot of their gains in rural America. But Hinson didn't run as a clone of Trump. She introduced herself as a “mom in a minivan,” criticized Trump's response to racial justice protests outside the White House and talked about nonideological legislation, such as a bill requiring faster reporting of sexual misconduct in schools, that she'd passed in Des Moines.

Hinson contracted covid-19 after the election and delayed her initial new member visit to Washington. She was there this week and spoke with The Trailer.

THE TRAILER: When you first looked at this race, and why it went Democratic two years ago, what was your strategy to win it?

ASHLEY HINSON: I'm a current state rep in Linn County, which is typically very blue, and still was this cycle. When I looked at where I needed to win, I needed votes in Linn, I needed votes in Dubuque, and I needed votes in Black Hawk. We were very careful in strategizing where we were going and when, so that we were careful with the pandemic but still getting out there. The last two weeks of the campaign, we did 45 campaign events throughout the district. That was in rural areas, suburban areas and urban areas. We almost went 50-50 in Dubuque, which is traditionally a Democratic county, because I was out there saying: Here's what I bring to the table. I'm a mom with the minivan who is accessible and transparent. Contrast that with what's happening in Washington, D.C., right now. My husband owns a small business. I'm sitting at home trying to home-school my kids while I'm trying to do my job and have a career as well and be a multitasking, working mom.

TT: Talk about leaning into that background. Why was that important?



AH: I'm thinking back to two years ago, when I was thinking about running for the seat, and came out to D.C. for meetings with [National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman] Tom Emmer, for example. Tom looked up at the pictures up on the wall, in the lobby, and he said: Those have got to go. It wasn't it wasn't a good representation of our party.

TT: These are pictures of white dudes?

AH: Yeah, it was all white men on the pictures in the lobby. And when you look at the candidates who were successful this cycle, you've got women, you've got veterans, you've got minorities, you've got immigrants. It's more representative of not only our country, but of our party. And I think that was absolutely a priority for Chairman Emmer, for Leader [Kevin] McCarthy and for Congresswoman [Elise] Stefanik. You know, when I met with all three of them, they were saying, this is the class that we need. When they were looking at recruiting women to run, I think it was nice to talk to someone like Elise who's been there and done it. That was a huge help.

TT: I've heard this from a number of candidates. At the same time, if I turn on Fox News right now, I see some criticism of Democrats for demanding that Joe Biden put more diverse people in his Cabinet. What's the difference between “identity politics” and what we're talking about right now?

AH: Well, I ran for office because I'm the right candidate, regardless of my gender. Absolutely, most of the women that I've been talking to feel that way: We were the best candidates, but not because of our gender. I think what gender does bring into it is, it's a more representative Congress when it has more Republican women. And it still makes a difference, when you're having those conversations in Congress, that I'm going to have a different perspective than a man who might have represented the district before me. How do we bring more experience into all of these varied conversations? It fits into that.

TT: What mistakes did Rep. Finkenauer make, whether it was clear at the time or it became clear after the election?

AH: The fact that she would not debate me again. We did the one debate on Labor Day and then she came out and said she was too busy to debate. I think voters in Iowa expect their politicians to be transparent, accessible, regardless of what party you are. Presidential candidates come here and they'll have a meeting with 20 people. You know, you have that incredible access. And so people expect transparency. People expect their representatives to come and answer questions about what they're working on and why. When she didn't come and debate me again, I think voters felt disrespected by that, and that was a real turning point in the campaign. Our voters, they were sick of the chaos and dysfunction happening in Congress. They wanted a representative who wasn't worried about being politically correct. I was just going to tell them the straight story. I would go on Facebook and point out how she voted.

TT: About political correctness side of it: Something I noticed in a lot of races is that Democrats weren't actually adopting the most left-wing positions, the ones people were running against. But they didn't always reject them until they were forced to reject them.

AH: Right. I had to ask her in a debate about “defund the police.” And instead of coming out and saying, of course, that's a radical idea, which is what she said in the debate — instead of immediately coming out and being very clear on that, I was able to push back on that for several weeks. Maybe they were trying to appease a certain portion of their base, you know, who was behind that idea, but people want clarity.

TT: Why does that work? Like, AOC is never going to be running for Congress in Iowa. The Green New Deal isn't getting passed. Why do you think it was so potent to say, hey, these left-wing ideas exist, if Finkenauer wasn't adopting them?

AH: Well, I think we've seen it time and time again that sometimes people get in line, right? So I think the threat is very real, especially when she wouldn't come out and denounce this stuff. You have to be very clear when you disagree, even if it's with members of your own party. And AOC's threatening to primary people around the country, right? One of the favorite pieces of advice I got from someone is: Nobody ever got in trouble for something they didn't say. But in this case, I think they did.

TT: What was happening in the final month, in Iowa, that moved people back to Trump and Republicans?

AH: When you look at the pandemic and what we've been dealing with, people want their normal lives back. If you look back to before March, things were really good in this country. Our economy was good. People were working. If you wanted a job, you had a job. And I think people were looking back on that and saying, yeah, we have in Joe Biden a candidate who's ready to shut the country down again and has said as much, who said I'm going to raise your taxes.

TT: Is Joe Biden the president-elect?

AH: I said several weeks ago that I believe Joe Biden should get all those briefings and begin the transition process, and that I also believe that the process should play out in court. Twenty years ago, when we were experiencing the same challenges, where there was not clarity, that process was still ongoing at this point in December. We just had resolution on a very tight election in Iowa this week. But I'm prepared to work with Joe Biden or President Trump because that's what I campaigned on. I'm ready to work with anybody. If it's a Joe Biden presidency, I would welcome a phone call from his administration to talk with them. If it's President Trump, obviously, I supported the president.

TT: Do you have any concerns about the long-term damage this might be doing, if people who support the president will start questioning whether any election's fair? The race you're talking about [in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District] is much, much closer than the presidential race in any swing state.

AH: And if you look at the race in Iowa, there were some discrepancies in vote totals, once they started recounting. I've got people on both sides who are calling me and saying, “You need to move this forward,” or, “We've got to fight for the president.” And what I'm telling everyone is, look, I think the ultimate thing that voters want is to know that their vote counted, that somebody isn't up to something behind the scenes. As these things play out, maybe they're not enough to overturn an election, but there are problems that need to be fixed.

TT: Lawyers for the president have endorsed a few responses to this. They've suggested that votes that were cast legally, under the rules set out this year, should be thrown out. And there have been suggestions of handing the electors to Trump in states they're contesting or, in this letter that one of the pro-Trump lawyers, throwing out the results and having a new election. What do you think of that?

AH: I think we need to let the challenges play out, obviously. I don't think we need a new election. I think we need to make sure that the laws were followed, and then, if we need changes because of discrepancies or things like that, that should be our next step.

TT: What's the role you want to see Donald Trump play going forward? Clearly a lot more people turned out with him on the ballot. Do you want him to come back to Iowa and campaign for you in 2022?

AH: The policies that he was pushing, that his administration was pushing, I still support those. He can continue to be helpful and advocate for those. I think that that's where he belongs in this conversation: continuing to stand up for limited government, good tax policy, all of those things that I supported. I'm still in regular contact with folks from the administration, and with his family. And I look forward to working with them.

On the trail

ATLANTA — On Thursday morning, Rudy Giuliani walked to the fourth floor of Georgia's Capitol for his third election hearing in a week. He'd been in Phoenix when Arizona certified Joe Biden as the winner of its 11 electoral votes. He'd come to Michigan, where there is no remaining legal challenge to Biden's victory, and commandeered an hours-long airing of election misinformation.

Georgia did not look any more promising. The president's attorney arrived here just as the state's Trump-requested recount was ending, and a day before Gov. Brian Kemp — whom Trump has said he regrets ever supporting — is expected to certify Biden's victory again. While Giuliani and Trump continue to argue that the election can be overturned by the courts, the pressure on loyal Republicans in swing states has led to a string of public meetings where complaints that would not stand up before a judge can be broadcast to millions of viewers online.

“You are the final arbiter of how honest or not your election is in your state,” Giuliani told Michigan lawmakers.

In the first weeks after the election, Trump’s attorneys attacked reporters for not credulously covering the claims made by pro-Trump poll watchers. Instead of arguing in front of “the court of public opinion,” the attorneys would go to real courts, making their claims before real judges, and the media would have to catch up.

“Networks don't get to decide elections,” Giuliani said at an infamous post-election news conference at a Philadelphia landscaping company. “Courts decide elections.”

But courts have been unforgiving, tossing out every post-election Trump lawsuit but one — a case that has prevented the count of Pennsylvania absentee ballots that arrived after Nov. 3. (There are around 10,000 of those ballots, less than one-eighth as many as the margin between Biden and Trump.) Trump and his allies have not exhausted their legal challenges, yet each relies on flimsy allegations — everything from conspiracy theories about a county that doesn’t exist, to insisting that Wisconsin voters who cast ballots at a county-approved “Democracy in the Park” event should be disenfranchised.

With no serious legal path to overturning the election, the court of public opinion started looking pretty good. Each hearing has followed a similar format, with Trump-friendly Republican legislators allowing people with claims about election fraud to air them. That has allowed Trump supporters who've signed affidavits, none of them accepted by courts, to make their allegations before the more forgiving audiences of One America News, Right Side Broadcasting and Newsmax, to name three outlets that have been streaming everything.

The results have been a repetition of claims made in affidavits, in TV interviews and in news conferences, packaged dramatically for events that have the blessing of elected officials. The Michigan hearing, which began with Republicans refusing to let Democrats put Giuliani under oath, skittered off the rails with the appearance of Melissa Carone, an activist who claimed impossible amounts of election fraud, battled legislators of both parties.

“We’re not seeing the poll book off by 30,000 votes,” said Republican Rep. Steven Johnson, who questioned Carone's claim that thousands of ballots were scanned multiple times in Detroit's Wayne County, a mathematical impossibility.

“What’d you guys do, take it and do something crazy to it?” Carone said.

The hearings also have been repetitive, with Giuliani making the same claims about fraud no matter which state he's in. In Atlanta on Thursday, he spent some time repeating, word for word, a story he has told about Detroit Republicans who thought that a truck delivering ballots to the city's counting center was part of a fraud scheme, a claim thrown out of court. Not long after, he brought retired Col. Phil Waldron, who the Trump campaign has used as a cybersecurity expert, to make claims about how voting machines could be rigged, claims he'd made at the Arizona hearing on Monday.

There are other challenges underway, taking advantage of the normal legal process. One is the Arizona GOP’s effort to review enough absentee and duplicate ballots to cast doubt on the count. A scouring of 100 duplicate ballots, which election officials create if existing ballots are damaged, found one vote changed from Trump to Biden and one Trump vote changed into a spoiled ballot, according to Republicans.

But the total number of duplicate ballots in Arizona is estimated to be under 30,000; the number of ballots questioned at public hearings and news conferences runs into the hundreds of thousands, or millions. In court, the allegations haven't held water; the hearings have allowed anyone with claims to make them, advancing the premise that there's a dark truth behind the results that the mainstream media won't cover.

In Atlanta, the mainstream media's ability to do so was limited. Giuliani and his entourage arrived during an informational morning hearing, which they were not part of; they headed into a separate room, closed to the media, to talk to a group of Republican state legislators. Three media outlets were initially let into the room: Georgia Public Radio and two conservative streaming outlets, America's Voice and One America News. The president was watching, taking particular interest in a video that showed some poll observers leaving a room, while other officials remained inside, and cases of ballots were moved from under a table to on top of it. What was supposed to be evidence of ballot-stuffing proved that the state actually hadn’t ever stopped watching the count — but the president focused less on the facts than how the video could be spun.

“Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia,” Trump tweeted. “Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!”

While the meeting continued, the Trump team was dealt a defeat in a state Giuliani hadn't visited yet: Wisconsin. In a 4-to-3 decision, the state Supreme Court rejected the effort to disqualify ballots questioned by the Trump campaign, with one of the bench's conservatives joining the three liberals. All but one judge rejected any remedy that would involve throwing out ballots.

In the states

On Thursday morning, House Democrats elected Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York to lead their congressional campaign committee through 2022. The race was close, with Rep. Tony Cárdenas of California falling short by 12 votes. But Maloney had always been the favorite, a member of the Democrats' 2012 class from a swing seat who was so frustrated by its strategic mistakes in 2016 that he led a never-published autopsy on what went wrong.

With Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota leading the National Republican Congressional Committee for another term, the parties' leadership teams are set. But the 2020 election is not quite over. Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York ended the count in the state's 22nd Congressional District just a dozen votes behind former GOP congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and there are hundreds of disputed ballots, creating real uncertainty about who will win.

But that's not all!

Iowa. After results in the 2nd Congressional District race were certified, putting Republican nominee Marianette Miller-Meeks up by six votes, Democrat Rita Hart had two options: Sue, or appeal to the Democratic-run House of Representatives. She chose the second option, announcing Wednesday that she'd file with the House Committee on Administration, to create time for “all legally cast ballots to be considered.”

How? By filing with the committee, Hart may prevent anyone from being seated until the complaint is resolved. “Rita Hart has chosen to avoid Iowa's judicial system because she knows that a fair, objective analysis of this election would show what we already know: Miller-Meeks won,” the Republican's campaign said in a statement; later, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel claimed Hart was trying to “subvert” Iowa's system and get the House to overrule voters. (Left unmentioned: How the president has refused to concede after election results were certified and appealed to state legislatures to overturn them.)

Georgia. Former Atlanta city councilman Kwanza Hall won a low-turnout runoff election Tuesday, filling the 5th Congressional District seat left open by the death of Rep. John Lewis — but only for the next few weeks. Just 22,394 voters showed up, less than 8 percent of the turnout Nov. 3, when voters selected state Sen. Nikema Williams to serve the next full term in the deep blue Atlanta-area district.

That was understandable. With national attention swirling around the Trump campaign's challenge to the presidential vote and the surge of resources into the Senate runoffs, the all-Democrat special runoff was an afterthought. Hall raised less than $200,000; former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin raised less than $300,000. The prize: a few weeks in Washington to vote for whatever must-pass legislation is left by the time Hall is sworn in.

Louisiana. The all-Republican runoff for the 5th Congressional District ends Saturday; early voting wrapped up Nov. 28. Former Hill staffer Luke Letlow easily led the first round of voting and has outraised state Rep. Lance Harris by a better than 2-to-1 margin. The race since Nov. 3 has played out like a lot of these races between people with and without time in Washington — Letlow has touted his experience and support from retiring Rep. Ralph Abraham, while Harris has run as an outsider.

“Washington has enough career politicians,” Harris said. “I've written the legislation. I've made the votes. And I've proven every single conservative point, because I've had to.”

“I'm a candidate that will get results,” Letlow fired back. “Listening, not just talking. That's the difference.”

Candidate tracker

The president is returning to the campaign trail, and Republicans are glad about it. Mostly.

On Saturday, President Trump will rally in Valdosta, Ga., one of the state's southernmost cities, for his first post-election rally of any kind — an event on behalf of Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald. The day before, Vice President Pence will rally with the senators in Savannah. Combined, this will make three days spent by the president or vice president in Georgia for the runoff; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris haven't made the trip, though Biden has suggested he would.

But Biden and Harris haven't cast doubt on the results of the Nov. 3 election. The president has, repeatedly. He spent 46 minutes doing so in a Web video uploaded Wednesday, and his own questions about the election fed into a Wednesday rally that Republicans saw as a disaster. In Alpharetta, a few miles north of Atlanta, attorneys L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell cast doubt on the legitimacy of any election held with the equipment and rules used on Nov. 3.

Powell insisted that the results in Georgia and other states had been altered, affecting races up and down the ballot, though the hand audit of all ballots completed last month showed that to be impossible. She suggested an election conducted entirely with paper ballots “that are signed and have a thumb print on them,” which would violate Georgia’s constitutional requirement of a secret ballot. Wood encouraged the crowd of hundreds to protest outside Gov. Brian Kemp’s home, demanding a special session on the election, then the governor’s resignation, leading a cheer of “lock him up.” And both lawyers suggested it would be wise for Republican voters to boycott the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

“I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure,” Powell said. “There should not be a runoff. Certainly not on Dominion machines.”

That drew rebukes from conservatives, who want to raise challenges to the vote count while encouraging Republicans to vote again in January. “Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive,” Trump ally Newt Gingrich tweeted Thursday. “Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their don't vote strategy will cripple America.”

