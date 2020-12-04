Obama, Pence to hold dueling events for Senate candidates in Georgia
Former president Barack Obama and Vice President Pence are scheduled to hold dueling events Friday to energize voters ahead of a crucial pair of Senate runoffs in Georgia next month.
Obama is set to appear virtually at an afternoon get-out-the-vote rally for the two Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
About the same time, Pence is scheduled to appear at an in-person rally in Savannah for the two Republican candidates, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
While in Georgia, Pence also plans to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss coronavirus vaccine distribution.
The Perdue-Ossoff and Loeffler-Warnock races are drawing national attention because the outcomes of the Jan. 5 runoffs will determine which party controls the Senate.
Trump is scheduled to appear on behalf of the two Republicans on Saturday.
Biden to address jobs report, meet virtually with county leaders
Biden is scheduled Friday to deliver remarks about the November jobs report, which is expected to show slowed growth amid the rise in coronavirus cases, and meet with county leaders, according to his transition team.
Biden is set to make comments from Wilmington, Del., where he has been conducting his transition, several hours after the report is released Friday morning by the Labor Department.
Following that, aides say Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will meet virtually with the board of directors of the National Association of Counties.
In a statement last month congratulating Biden on his victory, the group listed several priorities, including coronavirus relief funding and upgrading infrastructure, including roads, bridges and airports.
Biden says several Republican senators have secretly congratulated him on election win
Biden said Thursday that “more than several” Republican lawmakers have secretly called him to congratulate him on his election victory, even though most have declined to publicly acknowledge the reality and instead have indulged Trump’s fantastical claims about electoral fraud.
“There have been more than several sitting Republican senators who have privately called me and congratulated me,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper during a joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on Thursday. “And I understand the situation they find themselves in, and until the election is clearly decided in the minds of the electoral college votes, they get put in a very tough position.”
A month after Election Day, Biden’s answer offered an indication of how he plans to deal with the unprecedented attempt by Trump to overturn the election results, and with the complicity of GOP lawmakers who have largely remained silent amid a disruption to the peaceful transfer of power.
Biden, who criticized Trump for reportedly considering last-minute pardons for family members and for declining to concede the race, said he was under no illusions that the Republican senators would be eager to work with him in a post-Trump era.
“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “I’m not suggesting it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be hard. But I’m confident that on the things that affect the national security and the fundamental economic necessity to keep people employed, get people employed, to bring the economy back — there’s plenty of room we can work.”
While some GOP senators have publicly acknowledged Biden’s win, most have remained silent, and some have claimed that Trump’s baseless fraud claims deserve consideration.
Asked about Trump potentially skipping the inauguration, Biden said such a move would reflect poorly on the country.
“It’s of no personal consequence for me,” he said, adding that Trump should attend for the good of the nation.
What you need to know about Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration
Biden is expected to begin his term as the 46th president on Jan. 20, when he is scheduled to be sworn into office amid an inauguration ceremony unlike any other in recent memory.
The coronavirus pandemic will transform the traditions long associated with inaugural celebrations. Galas and balls may be canceled entirely. Some events, such as the parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, are expected to occur in a smaller and potentially distant form.
Other celebratory components may be virtual, drawing inspiration from the Democratic National Convention’s online event. And people interested in coming to D.C. for the 59th presidential inauguration will have to navigate coronavirus travel restrictions. Here’s a look at what is known so far.
Sen. Perdue appears to tacitly acknowledge Biden’s victory in video call with Republican group
Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) appeared to tacitly acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in a video recording obtained by The Washington Post on Thursday, speaking just days before President Trump plans to travel to Georgia to campaign for Perdue and fellow senator Kelly Loeffler.
Neither Loeffler (R-Ga.) nor Perdue has acknowledged Biden’s victory in public, and both have supported the president’s unfounded claims that fraud tainted the election.
But in a video meeting recorded Wednesday with members of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Perdue spoke pragmatically about the role that a GOP-controlled Senate could play as a check on the Biden administration. He did not discuss Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
How athletes built a voter-turnout machine, for 2020 and beyond
As their playoff-pausing wildcat strike ended in August, NBA players returned to the court with a vow from team owners to offer their arenas and practice facilities as polling places.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris was admiring the concessions from home when some of his friends asked if they packed the punch to match the moment. “Y’all did all that for that?” they asked.
After the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., frustrated players inside the league’s Orlando bubble, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, had decided they weren’t going to play and even considered shutting down the season altogether.