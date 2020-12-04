Biden said Thursday that “more than several” Republican lawmakers have secretly called him to congratulate him on his election victory, even though most have declined to publicly acknowledge the reality and instead have indulged Trump’s fantastical claims about electoral fraud.

“There have been more than several sitting Republican senators who have privately called me and congratulated me,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper during a joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on Thursday. “And I understand the situation they find themselves in, and until the election is clearly decided in the minds of the electoral college votes, they get put in a very tough position.”

A month after Election Day, Biden’s answer offered an indication of how he plans to deal with the unprecedented attempt by Trump to overturn the election results, and with the complicity of GOP lawmakers who have largely remained silent amid a disruption to the peaceful transfer of power.

Biden, who criticized Trump for reportedly considering last-minute pardons for family members and for declining to concede the race, said he was under no illusions that the Republican senators would be eager to work with him in a post-Trump era.

“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “I’m not suggesting it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be hard. But I’m confident that on the things that affect the national security and the fundamental economic necessity to keep people employed, get people employed, to bring the economy back — there’s plenty of room we can work.”

While some GOP senators have publicly acknowledged Biden’s win, most have remained silent, and some have claimed that Trump’s baseless fraud claims deserve consideration.

Asked about Trump potentially skipping the inauguration, Biden said such a move would reflect poorly on the country.