At stake is control of the Senate, where Republicans currently hold 50 seats. Tight races are shaping up between Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. If Democrats win both runoff races in Georgia, they would effectively have a majority, with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote if needed.

Trump’s planned visit, his first big rally since losing the presidential race, is part of a weekend where the pivotal Georgia Senate races have seen their most significant injection of star power.

Speaking at a virtual get-out-the-vote event with Ossoff and Warnock, former president Barack Obama told Democrats on Friday that many of his first term’s signature accomplishments came about because he had a Democratic Senate. Even then, he admitted, it was a struggle to pass legislation “because of the way the U.S. Senate was set up.”

“The Senate is a place where, even with a big majority, it’s tough to get legislation through,” Obama said. “And if you don’t have a majority, if the Senate is controlled by Republicans who are interested in obstruction and gridlock rather than progress and helping people, they can block everything.”

Later, he added, “once [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell was controlling that gavel and controlling the agenda in the Senate, we saw a lot of progress stop.”

Obama also knocked Republican lawmakers for politicizing measures that could be taken to bring the coronavirus under control and referred to accusations of unethical financial trades both Perdue and Loeffler have faced.

“When you’ve got a bunch of senators who are downplaying a pandemic … and then as they’re downplaying it, as they’re ignoring the science and epidemiologists, suggesting that this is some partisan issue instead of something that Americans should rally around, at the same time, behind closed doors, they’re calling their brokers, that’s not public service” Obama said. “That alone should motivate Georgians to say we want somebody in there who’s working for us.”

The virtual event also featured former Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, whose work over the past two years organizing and mobilizing new voters, especially voters of color, is being credited for helping flip the state for the Democrats.

While Obama was speaking, Vice President Pence arrived at an airfield in Savannah in Air Force Two for a rally for Loeffler and Perdue. He spoke about the importance of the race but also weighed in on the GOP controversy over whether Republicans upset about Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims should sit out the Jan. 5 runoff.

“I know we’ve all got our doubts about the last election, and I’ve heard some people say: Just don’t vote,” Pence told the crowd of hundreds. “My fellow Americans, if you don’t vote, they win.”

Pence, making his second trip to the state for the Senate runoffs, arrived the day after GOP legislators organized a hearing where Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani suggested there were enough allegations of irregularity to reverse Biden’s win. A recount, demanded by the Trump campaign, wrapped up the same day, and Republican election officials have suggested that Biden’s narrow victory would be certified again.

“I’ve heard many of you ask me: Well, why should I vote? It’s rigged,” said Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R), who represents Savannah in the House. “You have to get out. The president is out there making sure this was a transparent and honest election.”

Pence was not the only Republican acknowledging that questions about election integrity had sapped some voters’ enthusiasm. Soothing Republicans who believe the election was stolen, while telling them to vote again in a few weeks, has been tricky for GOP leaders.

“We’re going to continue to fight for our president, Donald J. Trump,” said Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at the rally, telling the crowd to reelect their senators to “fight for election integrity so that this never happens again.”

“Don’t be pressed by somebody saying, I’m just gonna sit it out, I don’t like what they did in the general election,” Georgia Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald said. “You’ve got to get over it. Please, get over it.”

Loeffler did not attend the rally, canceling her appearance after the death of a staffer in a car accident. Perdue did not mention the election challenges in his remarks, which focused on the liberal policies that could get passed if Republicans lose the Senate.

But Pence repeatedly referred to the election contest, promising to fight “until every legal vote” is counted, while urging Republicans to vote early or request absentee ballots — even as conservative activists suggest that those ballots were at the center of conspiracies to rig the vote.

“We’re on ’em this time,” Pence said. “We’re watching. We’re going to secure our polls. We’re going to secure our drop boxes. So get an absentee ballot and turn it in today.”

Several Republicans who came to see Pence acknowledged the controversy and said that they, too, had questions about the vote but that they still intended to cast ballots in the Jan. 5 election.

“I’m keeping the faith,” said Kevin Volland, 45, as he waited for Pence to speak in Savannah on Friday. “How is there a Senate runoff, anyway? Did they swing votes away from Perdue and Loeffler? Possibly. I don’t feel 100 percent confident about January 5, but I’ll be there, because I have faith. I have to.”

Harold Holifield, 59, an army veteran from Effingham County, Ga., said he hoped Republicans would hold together through the runoffs.