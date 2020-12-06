The first question to Loeffler was about President Trump’s challenge to his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the state last month.
Loeffler asked if she supports Trump’s attempts to overturn election results
Loeffler received the first question at the debate Sunday, asked if she supported President Trump’s false claims that he won Georgia, and that the election was rigged. Loeffler did not directly answer the question, instead saying Trump had “every right to every legal recourse.”
Spotlight on Loeffler-Warnock debate reflects national stakes
Though Loeffler and Warnock are competing for more than 7 million registered voters in the state of Georgia, the national attention on their debate Sunday night — which will air live on CNN — highlights the importance of their race. At stake is control of the U.S. Senate, where Republicans currently hold 50 seats.
Since Loeffler has only agreed to one debate, it will likely be the only time the two candidates will face off. It will also be the first time they have addressed all Georgians, after traversing the same state highways but seemingly moving about in different worlds for the last month.
Loeffler, Perdue and planeloads of Republican surrogates have told conservative audiences they’re all that is preventing a radical, socialist takeover of the federal government, painting Ossoff and Warnock as little more than rubber stamps for Democratic leaders that Republicans have vilified. Warnock, in particular, has been a lightning rod for attacks, as critics have honed in on his words about former President Barack Obama’s pastor Jeremiah Wright and said he had disparaged police and the military.
Democrats have painted the Republicans as corrupt politicians who downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus even as they sought to benefit financially from it.
Earlier Sunday evening, Ossoff stood on stage with an empty podium, after Perdue declined to participate.
Absentee ballot requesters for the Ga. runoff are older, on average, than for the general election
Georgia voters have until Monday to request an absentee ballot or register to vote.
And as of 11 p.m. Saturday, almost 1.1 million Georgians had requested an absentee ballot for the Senate runoffs on Jan. 5, compared with 1.5 million about a month before the Nov. 3 election. Additionally, nearly 43,000 people have already returned their ballots, and the vast majority of these ballots have been accepted.
Just about half of the people requesting absentee ballots are White, according to a Washington Post analysis. About a third are Black, and 3 percent are Asian American, 3 percent Hispanic and 10 percent have other or unknown ethnicity.
The demographic breakdown of voters requesting ballots is similar to this point in the general election. One key difference: So far, the absentee requests have come from older voters than in the general. The median age among those that have requested ballots for the runoff is 66, and 8 percent are under the age of 30. In November the median age was 61 years and 14 percent of requests came form voters under the age of 30.
Ossoff faces empty podium as Perdue declines debate
In the first of two debates Sunday for the Senate runoffs in Georgia, Ossoff faced an empty podium after Perdue declined to participate.
Leading up to the event, Ossoff had been painting Perdue as a “coward” for not wanting to appear on a debate stage together. Shortly before the event started, Ossoff tweeted an emoji of a chicken. Throughout the debate, he sought to link Perdue’s absence Sunday night with what he called the senator’s insufficient response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The reason that we are losing thousands of people per day to this virus is because of the arrogance of politicians like David Perdue,” Ossoff said. “So arrogant that he disregarded public health expertise, and so arrogant that he’s not with us here today to answer questions.”
Facing the camera, he continued: “At this moment of crisis … your senator feels entitled to your vote. Your senator is refusing to answer questions and debate his opponent, because he believes he shouldn’t have to; he believes the Senate seat belongs to him. The Senate seat belongs to the people.”
Ossoff hammered the incumbent senator on reports about Perdue’s prolific stock trading; Perdue has denied wrongdoing. He also sought to tie Perdue to some of the most controversial policies of the Trump administration, including separating migrant children from their families at the border and attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
“What he’s doing is rubbing it in our faces that he’s been using his office to enrich himself and that he’s been getting away with it,” Ossoff said.
While Perdue skipped the debate, a group of protesters gathered outside the debate site, waving signs that accused Ossoff of being owned by China. It was a reference to $5,000 that a Hong Kong media company had paid Ossoff’s documentary firm, a frequent target of Perdue’s attacks.
Analysis: What Trump supporters in Georgia believe
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Within seconds of taking the stage at his rally here Saturday night, President Trump falsely claimed that he’d “won Georgia.” Before he walked back to Air Force One, he’d played a video compilation of fraud claims, welcomed chants of “stop the steal,” urged a political ally to run against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, and repeatedly urged legislators and courts to throw out the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
“They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it,” Trump said. “We’ll still win it. And they’re going to try and rig this election, too.”
In several dozen interviews over the past few days, at two Republican rallies and around a party-backed hearing on fraud accusations, not a single Trump supporter said Biden would take office on Jan. 20.
Georgia governor rebuffs Trump’s call for special session to overturn election results, top official says
President Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn the results of the November election were dealt their latest blow Sunday as Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the state’s governor will not call a special session of the legislature.
In an interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Duncan said he “absolutely” believes that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will not accede to Trump’s demand that he persuade the state legislature to appoint electors who would override the popular vote and nullify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
At Georgia rally, Trump spouts election falsehoods, amplifies old grievances
VALDOSTA, Ga. — In his first rally since losing the election last month, President Trump continued to spout conspiracy theories about voter fraud, falsely claiming that he had defeated President-elect Joe Biden.
“We’ve never lost an election. We’re winning this election,” Trump declared soon after he took the stage outside a hangar at Valdosta Regional Airport on Saturday night.
Trump was ostensibly in the state to whip up support for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but he mostly focused on himself. People held “Make America Great Again” placards and draped themselves in giant “Trump 2020” flags, and there was little noticeable signage for Perdue or Loeffler. Both incumbents addressed the crowd about 90 minutes before Trump took the stage at 7:23 p.m.
David Perdue appears to tacitly acknowledge Biden’s victory in video call with Republican group
Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) appeared to tacitly acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in a video recording obtained by The Washington Post on Thursday, speaking just days before President Trump planned to travel to Georgia to campaign for Perdue and fellow senator Kelly Loeffler.
Neither Loeffler nor Perdue has acknowledged Biden’s victory in public, and both have supported the president’s unfounded claims that fraud tainted the election.