In the first of two debates Sunday for the Senate runoffs in Georgia, Ossoff faced an empty podium after Perdue declined to participate.

Leading up to the event, Ossoff had been painting Perdue as a “coward” for not wanting to appear on a debate stage together. Shortly before the event started, Ossoff tweeted an emoji of a chicken. Throughout the debate, he sought to link Perdue’s absence Sunday night with what he called the senator’s insufficient response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reason that we are losing thousands of people per day to this virus is because of the arrogance of politicians like David Perdue,” Ossoff said. “So arrogant that he disregarded public health expertise, and so arrogant that he’s not with us here today to answer questions.”

Facing the camera, he continued: “At this moment of crisis … your senator feels entitled to your vote. Your senator is refusing to answer questions and debate his opponent, because he believes he shouldn’t have to; he believes the Senate seat belongs to him. The Senate seat belongs to the people.”

Ossoff hammered the incumbent senator on reports about Perdue’s prolific stock trading; Perdue has denied wrongdoing. He also sought to tie Perdue to some of the most controversial policies of the Trump administration, including separating migrant children from their families at the border and attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

“What he’s doing is rubbing it in our faces that he’s been using his office to enrich himself and that he’s been getting away with it,” Ossoff said.