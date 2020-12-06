Loeffler sought to push a law-and-order attack on her Democratic rival, repeatedly saying that Warnock did not respect law enforcement and would allow criminals to roam the streets.

The strident messaging was part of an attempt by Loeffler to paint Warnock as an extremist and far out of the mainstream, often taking the preacher’s words out of context.

Almost every time Loeffler mentioned Warnock’s name, she prefaced it with “radical, liberal” — repeating the line throughout the night, and occasionally calling him a “socialist.”

Loeffler accused Warnock of supporting defunding the police, and Warnock responded directly to the charge, saying he did not support that.

Saying Warnock was not someone who “respects our men and women in law enforcement,” Loeffler claimed he would “empty the prisons and end cash bail.”

“He did call police officers gangsters and thugs,” she said, one of several out-of-context references to one of Warnock’s sermons at his church. “He won’t keep our communities safe.” Warnock has pushed for an overhaul of the criminal justice system, but his campaign has said that he does not support a full ban on cash bail, focusing instead on those accused of nonviolent crimes.