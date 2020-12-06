Loeffler dodged questions asking her if President Trump had lost the state of Georgia last month and repeatedly referred to her opponent as “radical, liberal Raphael Warnock." Warnock criticized Loeffler’s stock trades. Both candidates frequently turned to coronavirus relief.
In closing statements, Loeffler echoed talking points, Warnock called for hope in the face of pandemic
In their closing statements, both candidates made their final pitches to voters – showcasing a sharp contrast between the their campaigns and the raw emotions undergirding one of the most expensive and consequential Senate races in runoff history.
Loeffler used much of her time to reprise many of the attacks she leveled on Warnock during the debate – calling him an “agent of change” that Democrats would use to “fundamentally change America into a socialist country.”
“I’m not going to let that happen,” she said.
Warnock, who spoke last, sought to use the imagery of a pre-sunrise early morning to describe this “dark” time in history with a pandemic and economic crisis buffeting the country. “It’s dark right now,” he said, recalling his late father’s words to him as a child. “But morning is on the way.”He then criticized his opponents as embracing the politics of division “because they have no vision” and cast his election as pivotal to progress on an number of issues.
“Health care is on the ballot, workers are on the ballot, voting rights is on the ballot, criminal justice reform is on the ballot,” he said. “And if you give me the honor of representing you in the U.S. Senate, I’ll be thinking about Georgia every day.”
Loeffler stands by calling Black Lives Matter movement ‘fascist,’ says 'there’s not a racist bone in my body’
Asked whether she stood by her previous comments calling the Black Lives Matter movement “fascist,” Loeffler did not repudiate them.
“Well, the life of every African-American is important, and there is no place for racism in this country,” she said. “But there are organizations whose number one goal is to defund the police. And we know that that hurts minority communities more than anyone. And we have to stand with our men and women of law enforcement. And I will always do that.”
Warnock said criminal justice reform was necessary and that, following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery this summer, “a multiracial coalition of conscience [poured] out into American streets.” Rather than understanding that movement, he added, Loeffler “used her enormous privilege and power as a United States senator to pick a fight with the Black women on her team.”
Warnock also added that Loeffler had welcomed the support of QAnon conspiracy theorists and sat down with a white supremacist for an interview.
Loeffler bristled at the accusation she was racist. “There’s not a racist bone in my body,” she said, before going on to attack Warnock with the same phrase — that he was a “radical liberal” — she had used more than a dozen times in the debate.
Warnock dodges question on court-packing
Warnock dodged a question about court-packing, an issue that tripped up some Democratic Senate candidates before the November elections.
Asked directly whether he supported adding justices to the Supreme Court, Warnock sidestepped the question multiple times.
At first, he said that “people aren’t asking me about the courts and whether we should expand the courts,” saying voters are more interested in pandemic relief.
Asked again whether he supported expanding the courts, he said such a move was not on his mind. “I’m really not focused on it,” he said. “And I think, too often, the politics in Washington has been about the politicians,” he said, before pivoting to other issues.
Loeffler seized on the lack of a direct answer. “He also is distracting from the fact that he would pack the Supreme Court,” she said. “That’s outrageous. … He would pack the court with radical justices that would legislate from the bench to fundamentally override the Constitution and our laws in this country.”
Loeffler ducks questions on Trump’s false claims of fraud
Loeffler has been pressed multiple times so far in the debate to weigh in on President Trump’s false accusations that Biden’s victory in Georgia resulted from fraud. She also refused to say whether Trump won the election.
She has ducked at every turn, highlighting the awkward spot she’s in trying to court Trump supporters — and the president himself — without directly repeating his false claims that hundreds of thousands of votes were tainted by fraud in Georgia.
Asked what she thinks about Trump’s attacks on Gov. Brian Kemp (R) — who appointed Loeffler to her seat — Loeffler fell back on a rehearsed Republican line that the president “has the right to pursue every legal recourse to make sure that this was a free and fair election in Georgia.”
But the president is doing much more than pursuing all legal recourse. He is spreading false statements. He claimed in his rally in Valdosta, Ga., on Saturday that the state’s voting machines were rigged to flip votes from Biden to Trump — an allegation that was disproved by a hand recount. He also claimed, without evidence, that mailed ballots were accepted without proper verification of signatures.
Loeffler also noted that “everything is at stake on Jan. 5,” prompting moderator Russ Spencer to suggest that Loeffler seems to be presuming a Trump defeat. Again, she ducked. “You know, what’s at stake is a Senate majority,” she said.
Warnock defends his abortion rights stance
After Loeffler repeatedly attacked Warnock on the abortion issue, Warnock defended his views.
“I have a profound reverence for life and an abiding respect for choice. The question is: Whose decision is it?" Warnock said. “And I happen to think that a patient’s room is too small a place for a woman, her doctor and the U.S. government. I think that’s too many people in the room.”
He continued: "But those who are concerned about life, and I certainly am, ought to be focused on the incredibly high rates of infant mortality and maternal mortality in our country when compared to other developed nations. That’s something the government could work on. And I’ve been working on it my entire career.”
Loeffler pushes law-and-order attack on Warnock
Loeffler sought to push a law-and-order attack on her Democratic rival, repeatedly saying that Warnock did not respect law enforcement and would allow criminals to roam the streets.
The strident messaging was part of an attempt by Loeffler to paint Warnock as an extremist and far out of the mainstream, often taking the preacher’s words out of context.
Almost every time Loeffler mentioned Warnock’s name, she prefaced it with “radical, liberal” — repeating the line throughout the night, and occasionally calling him a “socialist.”
Loeffler accused Warnock of supporting defunding the police, and Warnock responded directly to the charge, saying he did not support that.
Saying Warnock was not someone who “respects our men and women in law enforcement,” Loeffler claimed he would “empty the prisons and end cash bail.”
“He did call police officers gangsters and thugs,” she said, one of several out-of-context references to one of Warnock’s sermons at his church. “He won’t keep our communities safe.” Warnock has pushed for an overhaul of the criminal justice system, but his campaign has said that he does not support a full ban on cash bail, focusing instead on those accused of nonviolent crimes.
Loeffler’s claim that Warnock wants to empty prisons takes one of his quotes out of context — he was speaking specifically about legalizing marijuana. “It’s not enough to decriminalize marijuana; somebody’s got to open up the jail cells and let our children go,” he said.
Loeffler dodges Warnock’s question: ‘Did Donald Trump lose the election?’
In the second round of the debate Sunday, when the candidates were allowed to ask each other questions, Warnock said he had a straightforward one for Loeffler:
“My question is actually pretty simple — yes or no: Did Donald Trump lose the election?” he asked.
As she had at the beginning of the debate, Loeffler dodged the question, saying that Trump had “every right” to use any legal recourse available and that there were “investigations that need to be completed.” There has been no evidence of fraud that would change the results of the election, and Georgia certified its election results last month.