In the days since, Trump has been almost single-mindedly focused on proving his first lie to be true and ignoring the fallout from the second.

AD

AD

Since Nov. 4, Trump has mentioned “fraud” hundreds of times during his (limited) public appearances and on social media, according to the database at Factba.se. He’s mentioned Georgia alone more than 300 times, a function of his insistence that somehow votes in that state that favored Joe Biden were a function of illegal voting or illegal tabulation or devious machines from a company called Dominion Voting or an as-yet-to-be-identified conspiracy.

He’s mentioned the virus about 50 times, about as many times as he’s mentioned a vaccine. In fact, he’s mentioned “coronavirus” as a term precisely one more time than he’s mentioned Dominion, suggesting that he finds his allegations about voting-machine scheming as important as the virus that has continued to rip through the country.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly tried to convince the world that the election was stolen, an effort that, to date, has managed only to convince other people in Trump’s sphere of rhetorical influence. Courts in particular remain unmoved, with Trump’s side prevailing in only one of the nearly 50 cases brought to date. Judges ruling against Trump’s cause have taken to sending the plaintiffs home with increasingly florid language, a function in part of the increasingly sketchy lawsuits being brought on the president’s behalf.

AD

AD

The one case Trump’s side has won? Absentee voters in Pennsylvania were given six days, not nine, to fix potential problems with their ballots. It had nothing to do with demonstrating fraud in any form.

We’ve been over this repeatedly by now, but Trump’s claim that he would lose only in the event of fraud was a defensive one, meant either to offer a path for challenging a close result or to explain away a not-very-close one. There’s a school of thought holding that Trump would not have attempted to overturn the results of the election had it been less close in several states; that school of thought is hard to reconcile with his post-2016 effort to suggest that his nearly 3 million-vote popular-vote loss that year was itself somehow a function of fraud.

His claim that the coronavirus would fade as an issue after the election was itself just an effort to neutralize an issue that was far from a political strength.

AD

AD

At a rally on Nov. 1, for example, he insisted that precautions being taken by states with Democratic governors were simply meant to hurt the economy or make him look bad.

“On November 4th, the day after, they’re going to say, ‘All right, we’ll open up now,’” Trump predicted. “That’s why they’re locking down.” He also predicted that, on the day after the election, “you won’t hear too much about [the pandemic]. You won’t hear too much about it.”

On Nov. 1, the country was averaging 82,400 new cases a day. By Election Day, the average hit 87,500. It’s been more than twice that on each of the past five days.

In every state, the number of new cases each day is higher than it was on Nov. 3. In nearly every state, the number of new cases being recorded each day hit a new high after the election.

One line of argument as the election neared was that the United States’ growing problem with the virus was a function of global shifts. Cases in the European Union were also spiking, for the first time pushing the E.U. past the United States in new cases on a per-population basis.

AD

AD

But E.U. countries then introduced new measures meant to contain the spread of the virus, including encouraging renewed stay-at-home measures. Countries such as France, Germany and Italy — one of the worst-hit countries at the outset of the pandemic — implemented new containment measures in late October. New-case totals began to slide.

Here, states largely haven’t introduced new efforts to contain the spread of the virus. In March, Trump called for such efforts. Since the third surge began in mid-September, he’s declined to do so. He neglected even to encourage Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, instead celebrating the country’s tradition of “gather[ing] with family and friends to celebrate this season of generosity, hope, and gratitude.”

Some Trump allies dismiss the rise in the number of cases as unimportant. In reality, the effects of these surges are significant. Hospitalizations surged in nearly every state soon after the number of cases began to increase. In some states, happily, those numbers have begun to decline, though nearly every state is still seeing more hospitalizations than they did on Nov. 3.

That poses a threat to everyone and not just coronavirus patients. In the spring, we learned about the idea of flattening the curve, an effort not only to prevent the spread of the virus but to limit strain on medical resources. Then, a big surge in cases in the New York region meant a strain on resources — but the low number of cases elsewhere allowed for medical supplies and personnel to be moved into the region. Now, with cases straining hospitals across the country, that flexibility is greatly reduced.

New cases lead to more hospitalizations and, ultimately, to more deaths. In every state, the number of new deaths per day has increased since Nov. 3, with a majority of states seeing new highs in the average daily death toll since the election.

Since Nov. 3, nearly 50,000 Americans have died of covid-19, more than 1 out of every 6 deaths since the pandemic emerged in the United States. Trump, focused on trying to wrench a second consecutive term in office away from the will of the voters, has barely tried to slow the virus’s spread.