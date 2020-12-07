Trump has made relatively few public appearances since Election Day, but he is continuing to exercise his power to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom in his waning weeks in office.

On Monday, Trump is scheduled to present the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a former wrestler who won a gold medal in the 1972 Olympics and went on to have a highly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa.

On Thursday, Trump bestowed the honor on Lou Holtz, a college football coach best known for leading Notre Dame to an undefeated season and the national championship in 1988.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

In a news release Friday, the White House said Gable is “undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”