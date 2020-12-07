Trump to award Medal of Freedom to former Olympic wrestler with successful coaching career
Trump has made relatively few public appearances since Election Day, but he is continuing to exercise his power to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom in his waning weeks in office.
On Monday, Trump is scheduled to present the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a former wrestler who won a gold medal in the 1972 Olympics and went on to have a highly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa.
On Thursday, Trump bestowed the honor on Lou Holtz, a college football coach best known for leading Notre Dame to an undefeated season and the national championship in 1988.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
In a news release Friday, the White House said Gable is “undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”
Trump first announced plans to honor Gable during a campaign rally in Des Moines, where Gable joined him onstage.
Biden formally names key members of his health team
Early Monday, Biden formally announced key nominations for his health team, including Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general, as secretary of health and human services.
Others, most of whom were previously reported, include:
— Vivek H. Murthy as surgeon general. He was previously confirmed by the Senate to serve in the same capacity.
— Rochelle Walensky as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has served as chief of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and as a medical professor at Harvard Medical School.
— Anthony S. Fauci as chief medical adviser to the president on covid-19. He will also continue in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
— Marcella Nunez-Smith as covid-19 equity task force chair. She is an expert in health-care disparities.
— Jeff Zients as coordinator of the covid-19 response and counselor to the president. Zients led the White House’s National Economic Council under President Barack Obama.
— Natalie Quillian as deputy coordinator of the covid-19 response. She is a former White House and Pentagon senior adviser.
Giuliani, after testing positive for the coronavirus, says he is ‘feeling good’
Hours after Trump revealed that Rudolph W. Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s personal attorney and point man in his bid to overturn the results of the November election said on Twitter that he was “getting great care and feeling good.”
“Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything,” Giuliani tweeted.
Giuliani traveled to Michigan, Arizona and Georgia last week and met indoors with state legislators in an effort to persuade them to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Videos of the appearances showed that Giuliani was not wearing a mask during the meetings.
“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted Sunday.
The 76-year-old Giuliani appeared on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where he repeated the president’s false claims of election fraud.
Loeffler repeatedly declines to say who won the presidential election
ATLANTA — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) repeatedly declined to say who won the 2020 presidential election during a debate Sunday in one of the U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Washington.
Loeffler was asked about President Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia at least five times and ducked at every turn, highlighting the challenge she faces as she tries to court Trump supporters — and the president — without directly repeating his false claims that hundreds of thousands of votes were tainted by fraud in Georgia.
The debate between Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock aired on CNN, reflecting the national focus on a race that has been inundated with money, resources and star power. Fittingly, the event featured repeated mentions of polarizing figures such as Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), former state lawmaker Stacey Abrams and Trump.
Armed protesters surrounded the home of Michigan’s secretary of state
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had just finished wrapping string lights around her home’s portico on Saturday evening and was about to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with her 4-year-old son when a crowd of protesters marched up carrying American flags and guns.
About two dozen protesters chanted “Stop the Steal” and accused Benson, a Democrat and Michigan’s chief election officer, of ignoring widespread voter fraud — an echo of President Trump’s continued unfounded claims as he seeks to overturn the results of the election that President-elect Joe Biden won.
Analysis: Trump’s final days in office could be the worst of the pandemic yet
Trump’s final days in office are expected to be marked by the worst effects yet of the pandemic, with a potentially record-setting number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations, infections and deaths in the United States before Jan. 20.
Trump’s top public health experts are begging Americans to take aggressive precautions to slow the surge of the virus. But the president and his allies remain unchastened by the virus that has already killed 281,000 people in the United States, and they continue to flout the advice and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.