Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, on Monday welcomed the announcement of Biden’s health-care picks, including Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, calling them all “excellent choices.”

Fauci, whose status with Trump grew tenuous in the weeks before the election, spoke out on CNN shortly after Biden formally named him as chief medical adviser to the president on the coronavirus as well as asking him to continue as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I worked with all of them before,” Fauci said of the list of a half-dozen colleagues formally unveiled by Biden on Monday morning. “They’re excellent choices. I mean all of them.”

While Becerra, who is California’s attorney general, was a surprise choice, Fauci expressed confidence in him based on his more than two decades in Congress.

“Becerra, you know, has been in the Congress for a considerable period of time, a very experienced person,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he has also knew Vivek H. Murthy, whom Biden tapped as surgeon general, from his previous service in that position, as well as Rochelle Walensky, “a colleague of mine” whom Biden tapped to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.