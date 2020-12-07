Biden taps Clyburn, four other prominent supporters to steer inaugural committee
Biden on Monday named five prominent supporters, including Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), to serve as co-chairs of the committee that will lead inaugural activities surrounding his Jan. 20 swearing-in, which are expected to be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Joining Clyburn, whom Biden said would lead the group, are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (La.) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.), all Democrats.
Clyburn played in a pivotal role for Biden during the Democratic nominating contest, delivering a high-profile endorsement ahead of the South Carolina primary after Biden’s lackluster performances in earlier states.
“The peaceful transfer of power surrounding the inauguration is a bedrock of American democracy that represents our nation’s highest ideals,” Clyburn said in a statement. “This inauguration will show the country and the world something I have always known: we know Joe, and Joe knows us.”
Biden launched his Presidential Inauguration Committee last week by tapping Delaware State University President Tony Allen to serve as chief executive officer and senior campaign adviser Maju Varghese as executive director.
The committee said Monday that the co-chairs will “help guide PIC through the planning and organizing of historic inaugural activities that will prioritize keeping people safe while engaging Americans across the country.”
Fauci welcomes new colleagues, including Becerra
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, on Monday welcomed the announcement of Biden’s health-care picks, including Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, calling them all “excellent choices.”
Fauci, whose status with Trump grew tenuous in the weeks before the election, spoke out on CNN shortly after Biden formally named him as chief medical adviser to the president on the coronavirus as well as asking him to continue as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“I worked with all of them before,” Fauci said of the list of a half-dozen colleagues formally unveiled by Biden on Monday morning. “They’re excellent choices. I mean all of them.”
While Becerra, who is California’s attorney general, was a surprise choice, Fauci expressed confidence in him based on his more than two decades in Congress.
“Becerra, you know, has been in the Congress for a considerable period of time, a very experienced person,” Fauci said.
Fauci said he has also knew Vivek H. Murthy, whom Biden tapped as surgeon general, from his previous service in that position, as well as Rochelle Walensky, “a colleague of mine” whom Biden tapped to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’ve had considerable interactions with all of these individuals, and they’re outstanding,” Fauci said.
Analysis: Becerra has been defending the ACA in court. Now he could manage it.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra stepped in to defend Obamacare when the Trump administration refused to do so.
If he is confirmed as health and human services secretary, he will soon lead the agency that oversees it.
Biden announced Monday morning he is nominating Becerra (D) — who has little health policy experience but has emerged as the nation’s leading defender of the Affordable Care Act — to helm the 80,000-employee agency that manages Healthcare.gov, regulates prescription drugs and oversees the government’s sweeping Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs.
Fact Checker: Trump touts misleading video as ‘proof’ of Georgia voter fraud
“I don’t run to see if people are walking in with suitcases and putting them under a table with a black robe around it. I don’t do that. That’s up to your government here.”
— Trump, during a campaign rally in Georgia, Dec. 5, 2020
Trump continued to make baseless accusations of voter fraud on Saturday night, many of which we have already fact-checked.
During a campaign rally for GOP senators facing runoff elections in January, he pushed a video he called “proof” of Georgia poll workers illegally stuffing and counting ballots at the State Farm Arena on Election Day. That’s where absentee and military ballots were counted in the state.
Trump to award Medal of Freedom to former Olympic wrestler with successful coaching career
Trump has made relatively few public appearances since Election Day, but he is continuing to exercise his power to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom in his waning weeks in office.
On Monday, Trump is scheduled to present the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a former wrestler who won a gold medal in the 1972 Olympics and went on to have a highly successful coaching career at the University of Iowa.
On Thursday, Trump bestowed the honor on Lou Holtz, a college football coach best known for leading Notre Dame to an undefeated season and the national championship in 1988.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
A Friday news release from the White House said Gable is “undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”
Trump first announced plans to honor Gable during a campaign rally in Des Moines, where Gable joined him onstage.
Biden formally names key members of his health team
Early Monday, Biden formally announced key nominations for his health team, including Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general, as secretary of health and human services.
Others, most of whom were previously reported, include:
— Vivek H. Murthy as surgeon general. He was previously confirmed by the Senate to serve in the same capacity.
— Rochelle Walensky as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She has served as chief of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and as a medical professor at Harvard Medical School.
— Anthony S. Fauci as chief medical adviser to the president on covid-19. He will also continue in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
— Marcella Nunez-Smith as covid-19 equity task force chair. She is an expert in health-care disparities.
— Jeff Zients as coordinator of the covid-19 response and counselor to the president. Zients led the White House’s National Economic Council under President Barack Obama.
— Natalie Quillian as deputy coordinator of the covid-19 response. She is a former White House and Pentagon senior adviser.
Giuliani, after testing positive for the coronavirus, says he is ‘feeling good’
Hours after Trump revealed that Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s personal attorney and point man in his bid to overturn the results of the November election said on Twitter that he was “getting great care and feeling good.”
“Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything,” Giuliani tweeted.
The former New York mayor was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center, according to a person with knowledge of his condition.
Giuliani traveled to Michigan, Arizona and Georgia last week and met indoors with state legislators in an effort to persuade them to overturn Biden’s victory. Videos of the appearances showed that Giuliani was not wearing a mask during the meetings.
“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted Sunday.
The 76-year-old Giuliani appeared on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where he repeated the president’s false claims of election fraud.
Loeffler repeatedly declines to say who won the presidential election
ATLANTA — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) repeatedly declined to say who won the 2020 presidential election during a debate Sunday in one of the U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in Washington.
Loeffler was asked about President Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia at least five times and ducked at every turn, highlighting the challenge she faces as she tries to court Trump supporters — and the president — without directly repeating his false claims that hundreds of thousands of votes were tainted by fraud in Georgia.
The debate between Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock aired on CNN, reflecting the national focus on a race that has been inundated with money, resources and star power. Fittingly, the event featured repeated mentions of polarizing figures such as Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), former state lawmaker Stacey Abrams and Trump.
Armed protesters surrounded the home of Michigan’s secretary of state
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had just finished wrapping string lights around her home’s portico on Saturday evening and was about to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with her 4-year-old son when a crowd of protesters marched up carrying American flags and guns.
About two dozen protesters chanted “Stop the Steal” and accused Benson, a Democrat and Michigan’s chief election officer, of ignoring widespread voter fraud — an echo of President Trump’s continued unfounded claims as he seeks to overturn the results of the election that President-elect Joe Biden won.
Arizona legislature closes after Giuliani spent two days with maskless GOP lawmakers
For more than 10 hours last Monday, Giuliani convened in a Phoenix hotel ballroom with more than a dozen current and future Arizona Republican lawmakers to hear testimony from people who supposedly witnessed election fraud.
Giuliani and other attendees were shown maskless and not social distancing, and the Arizona Republican Party tweeted an image of Giuliani and lawmakers flouting coronavirus guidelines.
That defiance of public health advice came to a head on Sunday when Trump announced on Twitter that Giuliani had contracted the coronavirus. Hours later, legislative staff in Arizona’s Capitol abruptly announced a week-long closure of the state Senate and House starting on Monday.
An email announcement to members of the Arizona House said the move was “out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to covid-19″ and noted that “no one will have permission to work or meet in the building.”
Analysis: Trump’s final days in office could be the worst of the pandemic yet
Trump’s final days in office are expected to be marked by the worst effects yet of the pandemic, with a potentially record-setting number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations, infections and deaths in the United States before Jan. 20.
Trump’s top public health experts are begging Americans to take aggressive precautions to slow the surge of the virus. But the president and his allies remain unchastened by the virus that has already killed 281,000 people in the United States, and they continue to flout the advice and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.