In other words, Trump lives in a bubble. What’s underrecognized, though, is that many of his supporters probably join him there.

In September, Pew Research Center released polling data which showed that most Americans knew few people who supported a different presidential candidate than they themselves did. About 4 in 10 supporters of both Trump and Biden indicated that they had no friends planning on voting for the other candidate.

That idea probably holds true not only for friendships but for communities. In 2016, we looked at precinct-level results to determine that a large percentage of voters in a number of states lived in neighborhoods where the margin between Trump and Hillary Clinton was at least 50 percent. The states where the most people lived in such neighborhoods were heavily ones that supported Trump.

We don’t have precinct-level data for the 2020 election yet, but we can look at preliminary county-level data provided by Edison Research.

In 2000, according to data from the MIT Election Lab, counties which supported the Democratic presidential candidate gave him a 15-point margin of victory on average. Counties which backed the Republican preferred him by an average of 26 points. Over the next five elections, both of those averages widened, with Republican-voting counties moving sharply to the right in 2016, when Trump first won.

Since 2000, the average margin in Republican-voting counties grew from 26 points to 43 points. The margin in Democratic-voting counties expanded less, from 15 to 23 points.

One thing to notice about that is that the average margin of victory in counties that supported the Democratic candidate in 2020 is smaller than the average margin of victory in counties that voted for George W. Bush in 2000.

Counties are poor proxies for population, of course. Part of the reason that Democratic-voting counties are less polarized is that they generally have a lot more residents. If we tally the number of voters in each type of county, there have consistently been more Democratic voters in counties that voted for the Democratic candidate by more than 50 points than Republicans in counties that voted for the Republican candidate by that margin. It is nevertheless indisputable that there are more places in the country which are almost homogeneously supportive of Trump than of Biden.

That divide between cities and the surrounding area shows up in another way. Last week, we looked at how counties had voted over time, including a look at how the results in 2020 compared to neighboring counties. If we look at that same metric since 2000, we see that the difference between the two-party margin in a county and the two-party margin in adjacent counties has grown on average over the past 20 years.

In other words, if Alpha County preferred Biden by 10 points and its neighboring counties Beta and Gamma preferred Trump by 20 and 30 points, the average difference between Alpha and its neighbors was 35 points (given the 30-point spread with Beta and 40 points with Gamma). In 2000, the national difference was 15.6 points. In 2020, it was 20.5 points.

Beyond personal relationships and geography, Trump voters are also enmeshed in the same news bubble as Trump. About 40 percent of Republicans say that they trust Fox News more than any other news source, according to polling from PRRI released last month, and Fox News viewers have consistently been far more likely to indicate unfailing support of Trump.

There isn’t the same monolithic reliance on the left. Fox News dominates ratings in part because it commands so much viewership from the one-third of the country that votes Republican. Democrats divvy up their attention among more news outlets.

The end result of all of this is a large group of Trump supporters who rely on Fox News for information, have no Biden-supporting friends and live in densely pro-Trump areas. While this is still a small portion of the country, it means that there are a lot of people who might find it hard to believe that Biden could attract so much support. A small portion of tens of millions of people is a lot of people — and if a small portion of that group is willing to attend rallies or tweet concerns, the volume of noise around the issue can be cacophonous.