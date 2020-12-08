Democrats think that’s an unnecessary restriction that hurts workers. As The Post reports, the data so far show that workplace transmissions are relatively high, and yet lawsuits so far are pretty low.

A bipartisan Senate bill tries to strike a compromise — some liability protections from federal lawsuits for not nearly as long as Republicans want, only through 2020 rather than years. But McConnell hasn’t agreed to this, and he said Tuesday he also wants businesses to be protected from state and local lawsuits as well.

That this is coming to a head now isn’t surprising. It encapsulates a long-running debate between Democrats and Republicans, one that gets at the heart of the governing philosophies: Does protecting industry protect workers?

Let’s explore the arguments for and against liability shields.

For: There could be a compromise where all but the most egregious workplace violations are still open to lawsuits

It’s already very difficult for employees to sue employers, said Michael Krauss, a George Mason University law professor with an expertise in tort law. Employees can get workers’ compensation for proven negligence — like forcing employees to stand shoulder to shoulder in a pandemic — but workers would have to prove gross negligence, like forcing someone to come to work even though they’ve tested positive for the virus, to have a real case.

But trial lawyers can get money from convincing workers to try to sue, and that’s a real risk to businesses. So why not spell out some sensible limitations, he argued.

“The ideal statute in my opinion would say: If you do the following, you may not be sued,” Krauss said. “And then there would be a list, like wear masks, have regulations for restaurants, have regulations for meatpackers.”

To that end, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has proposed that any business, nonprofit and local government that are following public health guidelines be legally shielded from most lawsuits. But Republicans want those protections to last for five years.

Against: Workers who fall ill while working will have to shoulder the costs

Reopening is dangerous. And some workers and customers will die and some companies will face lawsuits as a result. But if your argument is that companies can’t afford to be saddled with the costs of paying for someone’s illness or death, then why do you think employees can afford it, asked Kenneth Dau-Schmidt, an employment law and labor professor at Indiana University who has advised businesses on reopening.

“They will be stuck with either the decision to take a risk and return to work — and if I die, my family is left without me and my paycheck and there’s no compensation for it — or give up my job and look for a new one at a time when the economy is in really bad shape,” he said.

He said rather than litigation shields, it makes sense to have a compensation program for workers and their families, because he doesn’t think that traditional workers’ compensation will cover an illness that’s rampant in society. (Workers’ compensation doesn’t extend to the flu, for example.)

For: This will help the economy get going

Otherwise, businesses could be too concerned about lawsuits to open. “It’s essential if we’re going to get the economy going again not to have every business becoming sued by the players who are associated with covid-19,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Against: This will prevent the economy from getting going

But if workers don’t feel like they have recourse to demand protections on the job, why would they show up, workers advocates argue. Same with customers who don’t feel like they have a recourse against a business that is grossly negligent and gets them sick.