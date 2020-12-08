Trump, who continues to insist he won the election, plans to participate Tuesday in a White House “vaccine summit” designed to highlight the administration’s accomplishments in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the proceedings, Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would prioritize vaccinating Americans before providing doses to other countries. Fox News first reported the executive order.

“The executive order reaffirms to the American people that we are going to put America first,” said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

Operation Warp Speed’s top scientist, Moncef Slaoui, said during an appearance Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he was not familiar with Trump’s plans.

“Frankly, I don’t know, and frankly, I’m staying out of this,” he said when asked about reports of the executive order. “I don’t know what this order is about.”