The recent surge in the average number of deaths has a simple and obvious cause: the surge in the number of new infections around the country. Since the beginning of August, the average number of deaths each day has been about 1.6 percent of the number of new cases 21 days earlier. That pattern has slowed recently; had the ratio been maintained, the number of deaths seen each day at this point would have passed 2,500 (as shown on the light-colored line below). But the actual number of deaths is certainly more than enough.

For months, New York City has been the benchmark for how bad things could have been with the pandemic. Whenever there’s a discussion of the number of deaths, there’s a comparison with how many people died in the city, as though any number of deaths short of that mark is acceptable.

While the cumulative death toll there continues to exceed the total anywhere else, it is no longer the case that New York City has seen the most deaths when controlling for population. In fact, 7.1 percent of counties in the United States have now seen more deaths as a function of population than have been seen in Manhattan, the New York City borough that saw the fewest deaths per capita. Two percent of counties have exceeded the overall rate of deaths seen across New York City, with about half of those counties even exceeding the number of deaths per population seen in the Bronx.

This map explicitly shows the damage done by the recent increase in coronavirus cases. South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) likes to tout the success of her laissez-faire approach to the virus, but one-third of the counties in her state have per-population death figures higher than that of Manhattan. Eight of South Dakota’s 66 counties have seen more deaths per capita than New York City overall, including five that have passed the Bronx.

Many of these counties are sparsely populated, as you might expect. But that is, in part, the point: The coronavirus has ripped through rural counties over the past several months, leading to death tolls that constitute as large a proportion of those communities as do the deaths in New York City.

It is also the case that the number of deaths in these counties compares directly with the number in New York City. There have been more than 22,000 deaths in counties where the per-population death toll has exceeded that of New York City, compared with a bit more than 24,000 deaths in the city itself.

Most of the counties that have surged past New York City on a per-population basis did so in the third wave of new cases, which began mid-September and is ongoing. The figure below indicates the number of counties passing Manhattan, the city overall or the Bronx each month and, as such, may include the same county multiple times as its per-population death rate continued to increase.

There is a grim asterisk that sits alongside all of this data. The comparisons being made use current death tolls as computed by The Washington Post. But, again, the number of deaths continues to rise across the country, including in New York City, where a summer of effective suppression is giving way to an autumn with newly surging case totals. That the spread of the virus is so pervasive also means a more limited ability to increase resources to the hardest-hit places, meaning that the number of deaths over the next few months may be higher than it needs to be.