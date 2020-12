Twenty-seven House Republicans have signed on to a letter to Trump urging him to direct Attorney General William P. Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate “irregularities” in the November election.

“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” the GOP lawmakers said in the letter, organized by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.). “The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged.”

Barr undercut Trump last week when he said in an interview that the Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread voter fraud that could affect the outcome of the presidential contest.

The letter, first reported by Politico, comes as a vast majority of House Republicans continue to remain silent on Biden’s election win.