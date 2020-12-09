ATLANTA — Georgia’s presidential election is over. Again. On Monday, the state once again certified Biden’s victory in the state, the first for any Democratic presidential candidate in 28 years, and by the slimmest margin in its history. After a preliminary count, a hand audit and a recount, Trump’s campaign asked for a do-over; some of its allies, such as Newt Gingrich and Sidney Powell, insisted that only fraud could explain how Biden got more votes than Trump.

There’s really no need for conspiracy theories. Georgia is a swing state, as the hundreds of millions of dollars pouring into the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs can attest. Before the election, The Trailer broke down Georgia’s map as part of our “political geography” series, and pointed out that there was enough Democratic growth in the racially diverse and highly educated suburbs of Atlanta to put the state in play. That’s exactly what happened. That’s what Republicans fear will happen again, if they don’t turn out their vote and convince Georgians that Democratic wins would end America as we know it.