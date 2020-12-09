Analysis: White House big-foots coronavirus relief negotiations
Negotiations over an economic relief package took a new turn Tuesday night after the White House interceded to demand “far skimpier” unemployment benefits in exchange for $600 direct stimulus payments per person and child.
The new bid by the White House throws a wrench into momentum that seemed to be growing around a bipartisan $908 billion package aimed at alleviating the economic pain of millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tuesday night bid by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “was a nonstarter for Democrats and a rejection of the bipartisan efforts that have gotten the two parties closer to a compromise on a legislative package amid signs that the U.S. economy is deteriorating under the increasing strain of the coronavirus,” The Post reported.
Biden to introduce defense secretary nominee at event in Delaware
Biden is scheduled to appear Wednesday alongside retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, his nominee to lead the Defense Department, at an event in Wilmington, Del.
The event is in keeping with a pattern Biden has established during his transition: introducing his top-level nominees to the public a day after announcing their selections.
If confirmed, Austin would be the country’s first Black secretary of defense.
“He is a true and tested soldier and leader,” Biden said Tuesday in an essay in the Atlantic explaining his decision. “I’ve spent countless hours with him, in the field and in the White House Situation Room. I’ve sought his advice, seen his command, and admired his calm and his character. He is the definition of a patriot.”
27 House Republicans want Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate election ‘irregularities’
Twenty-seven House Republicans have signed on to a letter to Trump urging him to direct Attorney General William P. Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate “irregularities” in the November election.
“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” the GOP lawmakers said in the letter, organized by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.). “The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged.”
Barr undercut Trump last week when he said in an interview that the Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread voter fraud that could affect the outcome of the presidential contest.
The letter, first reported by Politico, comes as a vast majority of House Republicans continue to remain silent on Biden’s election win.
The Washington Post last week reported that just 27 congressional Republicans acknowledged Biden’s win over Trump a month after the former vice president’s clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump’s 2016 tally.
Nevada Supreme Court rejects Trump campaign’s appeal to overturn Biden’s win
The Nevada Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday night to reject an appeal from Trump’s campaign to overturn the state’s election results, the latest loss in the president’s ongoing legal efforts to have states he did not win declare him victorious.
The 6-0 decision from Nevada’s high court came after a lower court issued a full-scale ruling against the Trump campaign’s efforts in the state last week. Judge James T. Russell of the Nevada District Court ruled Friday that there was no evidence supporting the claims of fraud and wrongdoing made by the campaign in a state that Biden won by more than 33,000 votes.
In a 40-page order from the Nevada Supreme Court late Tuesday, the justices “affirmed” the Russell’s decision and said the court would take no action. The court found that the Trump campaign failed to identify “any unsupported factual findings” in Russell’s decision, with the state’s high court concluding that it had also “identified none.”
Gen. Lloyd Austin, defense secretary nominee, brings deep combat experience and a connection with Biden
As Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III retired from the Army four years ago, he reflected on a career that included years in Iraq. The toughest days, he said, came when troops he led were killed in action.
“When you lose them, their loss affects you profoundly,” Austin said somberly. “Indeed, it stays with you forever.”
Austin, 67, was speaking in the language of loss that Biden, whose son Beau died of cancer in 2015, often uses. The two men have known each other for years, with Austin deploying repeatedly in a war that Biden voted to authorize as a senator, and commanding troops in Iraq in 2008 and early 2009 as Beau was deployed on his staff.
In competing events, Trump and Biden offer conflicting messages on the pandemic
The nation’s top infectious-disease expert was a notable no-show at Trump’s coronavirus vaccine summit at the White House on Tuesday. Anthony S. Fauci told colleagues that he had a scheduling conflict, so he wasn’t seated among the government health officials in the Southcourt Auditorium.
Which made it all the more jarring when he popped up via video message on the jumbo screen at a health-related event with President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Del., at the same time.
Analysis: How votes shifted in the six political states of Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia’s presidential election is over. Again. On Monday, the state once again certified Biden’s victory in the state, the first for any Democratic presidential candidate in 28 years, and by the slimmest margin in its history. After a preliminary count, a hand audit and a recount, Trump’s campaign asked for a do-over; some of its allies, such as Newt Gingrich and Sidney Powell, insisted that only fraud could explain how Biden got more votes than Trump.
There’s really no need for conspiracy theories. Georgia is a swing state, as the hundreds of millions of dollars pouring into the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs can attest. Before the election, The Trailer broke down Georgia’s map as part of our “political geography” series, and pointed out that there was enough Democratic growth in the racially diverse and highly educated suburbs of Atlanta to put the state in play. That’s exactly what happened. That’s what Republicans fear will happen again, if they don’t turn out their vote and convince Georgians that Democratic wins would end America as we know it.