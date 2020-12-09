While Trump continues to insist he won the election, his health and human services secretary, Alex Azar, said Wednesday that he has met with the Biden transition team and plans to be in touch with Xavier Becerra, the California attorney general whom Biden has nominated to succeed him.

“We will ensure a full, cooperative, professional transition,” Azar said during an appearance on CNN. “I’ve already met with the Biden transition team. We want to make sure they get everything that they need, and of course, I will be in touch with him as is appropriate. One has to be respectful of the Senate confirmation processes, but I’ll be in touch.”

Among other things, the Department of Health and Human services is central to the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.