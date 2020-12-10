It’s a pivotal moment and one of particularly intense pressure for public health officials, considering the U.K., Canada and Bahrain have already granted emergency use.

Members of the FDA advisory panel convene at 9 a.m. today.

In a meeting scheduled to last nearly all day, they’ll consider whether clinical trial data for a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech justifies authorizing it for emergency use.

Experts from the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Pfizer will give presentations to the panel's 15 members. There will be some time set aside for comments from the public. Then, they're scheduled to vote at 3:10 p.m.

“If the advisory committee gives the thumbs up in a formal vote on Thursday, the FDA is expected to authorize the vaccine within days, clearing the way for its almost immediate distribution to all 50 states,” Laurie McGinley explains.

“Agency officials will be looking for the panel to say the Pfizer safety and efficacy data justifies an emergency use authorization for the vaccine,” Laurie wrote. “They are likely to consider a broad ‘label,’ saying the vaccine should be used to prevent covid-19 … in people from ages 16 and up. Pfizer has started to test the shots in children as young as 12, but more data is needed.”

More than 600 locations will receive vaccine shipments once the FDA gives the nod.

That’s according to Operation Warp Speed leaders, who said yesterday that distribution to 636 locations, including all 50 states, will begin “within 24 hours” of federal approval. The locations are primarily large health-care systems with the storage capacity to handle the shots and keep them at ultracold temperatures, Gen. Gustave Perna said.

But while 6.4 million doses will be manufactured, half of them will be held back initially. Officials have stressed they want to ensure people who got the first vaccine shot will be able to get the second shot, given three weeks later.

“In 36 states, long-term care facilities are among the sites that will receive vaccine in the very first allocation, Perna said,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. “The general said it would take time for nursing homes to coordinate, including with the pharmacy chains responsible for administering shots at those sites, reinforcing the expectation that not all 2.9 million doses will be going into arms in the first day or two.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said yesterday he would be happy to get the first shot.

Azar painted a similarly bright picture of how vaccine distribution will look over the next few months.

He estimated that 20 million people in the United States should get a vaccine “in the next several weeks.”

“If everything is on track, it could be a matter of days,” Azar said on CNN.

Azar also said shipments of a vaccine can be authorized within 24 hours for express shipping to wherever state governors request — although that will depend, of course, on supply being available.

But it’s unclear whether the government will be able to deliver on promises of mass vaccination by summer.

Operation Warp Speed purchased a total of 800 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from six manufacturers. Just 100 million of those doses are coming from Pfizer. So for coronavirus vaccines to become widely available, getting the other vaccines approved will be critical.

Azar said the government is in discussions with Pfizer and Moderna about ordering more shots for the United States.

“We are actively in discussions with Pfizer, as we are with Moderna and others, about expanding our acquisition of production capacity, and I have made clear we’ll use every power that the Defense Production Act gives the president and myself to ensure Americans get what they want and need,” Azar said at a conference hosted by the Milken Institute.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: The United States is rewarding nursing homes for controlling the spread of infectious disease.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced that more than 9,000 nursing homes will share $523 million in incentive payments as a reward for progress in controlling the coronavirus, marking the first time that Medicare and Medicaid will tie financial incentives to infection-control measures, Will Englund reports.

“Over the years, the nursing home business has been shaped by extra fees for services performed — such as therapy, dialysis or care for diabetes — but with none for defending against infectious disease. Nursing home operators emphasized those services, often gaming the system to maximize income, while typically squeezing expenses devoted to standard nursing care. A Washington Post analysis last month found that this practice had left nursing homes acutely vulnerable to covid-19,” Englund writes.

HHS made a first-round payment distribution of $331 million in emergency funds earlier in the fall, targeting homes that had lower infection rates than expected based on the virus spread in the surrounding counties. The latest payment targets the nursing homes that saw a drop in infections and deaths between September and October.

Some of the states taking in the most money, including Nebraska and Illinois, saw community infections spike in October, potentially making the nursing homes look good in comparison, as infections lagged within institutions.

Brendan Williams, the head of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, accused HHS of favoring red states for the payments.

“If you turn your state into a Petri dish, you receive the most nursing home funding? The Trump administration needs to stop playing politics with lifesaving aid,” Williams said.

OOF: As few as 1 in 10 people in poorer countries are on track to receive a vaccine.

Meanwhile, some wealthy countries, such as Canada, have purchased enough vaccine to inoculate their population several times over, according to the People’s Vaccine Project, Siobhán O'Grady reports.

“According to the group’s analysis, wealthy countries are the only countries thus far to have purchased the Moderna vaccine. Most vaccine doses developed by German company BioNTech and manufactured by the U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer have already been claimed by those nations,” Siobhán writes.

In contrast, AstraZeneca has pledged nearly two-thirds of doses to people in developing countries, but the group warned that the company will only be able to produce enough vaccines to cover a fraction of the world’s population.

One optimistic signal may come from officials in the United Arab Emirates, who reported that China’s coronavirus vaccine is 86 percent effective. Data from the Phase 3 clinical trial, however, has still not been released.

OUCH: The State Department hosted over 200 guests on Tuesday night.

“The party included a tour of the White House’s vaunted holiday decorations followed by a self-guided tour across the street at Blair House, where foreign diplomats, their families, U.S. staffers and friends and acquaintances of the State Department’s chief of protocol convened,” John Hudson reports.

While organizers had canceled the traditional post-tour reception as a public health precaution, officials told The Washington Post that guests unmasked to drink beverages at two bars that were set up at the guesthouse. The tour went forward despite a positive coronavirus case identified on the premises last week.

“The tour is one of several holiday functions the State Department is hosting this week and next week even as the Trump administration’s own health experts implore Americans to limit travel and avoid large gatherings amid a pandemic that has killed at least 285,000 people and infected 15 million across the country,” John reports.

Pompeo is planning to host an additional two receptions next week, including one with a guest list of more than 900 people.

More in coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel became emotional during a speech in which she implored Germans to avoid holiday gatherings that would spell “the last Christmas with the grandparents.” “I really am sorry, from the bottom of my heart. But if the price we pay is 590 deaths a day, then this is unacceptable,” the chancellor said.

The United States reported a record 3,140 deaths. With another 106,000 people in the hospital, intensive care units are running out of beds, The Post reports

Annie Gowen tells the story of Mitchell, S.D. Starting in October, the virus tore through the rural town. As people watched their neighbors and prominent community members die, a debate over masks divided town leaders.

Elsewhere in health care

New EPA cost-benefit rules will make it harder to enact public-health protections.

The Trump administration finalized a rule that changes the way that the Environmental Protection Agency calculates the costs and benefits of new limits on air pollution.

“The new cost-benefit requirements, which apply to all future Clean Air Act rules, instruct the agency to weigh all the economic costs of curbing an air pollutant but disregard many of the incidental benefits that arise, such as illnesses and deaths avoided by a potential regulation. In other words, if reducing emissions from power plants also saves tens of thousands of lives each year by cutting soot, those ‘co-benefits’ should be not be counted.”

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler claimed that the rule was “all about transparency.”

While the incoming administration is likely to overturn the rule, it can be a lengthy process to eliminate existing regulations. In the meantime, the rule may face legal challenges from environmental advocates.

Health groups, including the American Lung Association and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, also lambasted the rationale for the changes in August.

Trump’s drug card plan ran into another roadblock.

“The White House is trying to surmount a previously unreported hurdle in its bid to make good on President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to give senior citizens $200 in drug-discount cards: An industry panel says the cards don’t meet the government’s own standards,” Politico’s Dan Diamond reports.

Trump has largely stopped talking about his plan, which blindsided health officials when he announced it in September. But with six weeks left in Trump’s term, administration officials are circulating a plan to expedite approval and start sending out letters next week touting the upcoming drug discount cards, which would arrive in December and January.

The White House has run into opposition, however, from an industry consortium, known as SIGIS, which sets the standards for health benefit cards at the instruction of the Internal Revenue Service. The group’s approval is essential for mass-producing cards that can be used at retail locations, but so far the panel has balked at approving the cards, which they say aren’t consistent with the other cards they regulate.