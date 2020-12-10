Biden to campaign for Senate candidates in Georgia next week; Pence returns to the state today
Biden’s campaign team announced Thursday that he will travel to Georgia next week to campaign on behalf of the two Democrats competing in January runoff elections that will effectively determine which party controls the Senate next year.
The president-elect’s planned trip underscores the importance of the two races, which pit Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) against Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Biden plans to travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock. Biden’s campaign said additional details would follow.
Both Trump and Vice President Pence have already appeared in the state on behalf of the Republican candidates, and Pence is scheduled to return Thursday afternoon for an event in Augusta.
Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is appearing in television ads in the state, urging voters to protect his father’s legacy by leaving the Senate in Republican hands.
Trump scheduled to have lunch with state attorneys general who support reversing election results
Trump is scheduled to host a lunch Thursday for a group of Republican state attorneys general, most of whom support a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) that seeks to overturn the results of the election.
Paxton is among those expected to attend, as are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Utah, all of whom signed an amicus brief released Wednesday supporting Paxton’s case. A few others are also included on a list of attendees provided by the White House.
The lawsuit seeks to disallow the results from four swing states that went for Biden. Election law experts have been almost universally dismissive of the complaint, but Trump has touted it as “the big one” as he seeks to remain in office.
The Texas effort targets Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. A slew of individual lawsuits challenging the results in those states have been thrown out by state and federal judges.
The Texas effort repackages some of those allegations about voting irregularities, mail-in ballots and recount procedures into something of an omnibus complaint.
The Supreme Court has asked the targeted states to respond by Thursday, and the court’s decision about whether the case may continue could come by the end of the week. One of the requests from Texas is to delay the electoral college’s Dec. 14 meeting.
States have constitutional authority to set the rules of an election, and it is almost unheard of for another state to challenge them. But those states supporting Texas said they are protecting their own voters.
Trump tells packed Hanukkah party: ‘We’re going to win this election’
At the end of the nation’s deadliest day so far during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump on Wednesday night emerged at an indoor Hanukkah party to speak with a crowd mostly wearing masks but not adhering to social distancing in the East Room of the White House.
Then, the president falsely said again that he won the election, boasting that victory was on the horizon in the form of long-shot legal efforts that have been repeatedly defeated in multiple states.
“All I ask for is people with wisdom and with courage, that’s all,” Trump told the crowd, according to a video of the event shared by Jewish Insider’s Jacob Kornbluh. “Because if certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we’re going to win this election in a landslide.”
Biden team explores Sen. Doug Jones for attorney general nominee as the candidate list narrows to four names
Biden’s top advisers have asked at least one outside advocacy group for input about Sen. Doug Jones as a potential attorney general, one indication that his team is giving serious consideration to the Alabama Democrat as the nation’s top law enforcement official.
Biden is not expected to make a decision this week, prolonging the debate both inside and outside his transition team over what will be one of the highest-profile roles in his administration. It has sent the wider legal and political worlds into a frenzy, with Biden’s close-knit advisers keeping a tight lid on their decision-making process amid widespread interest over who will lead a consequential department whose morale has plummeted under an assault from Trump.
Biden launches tricky sales pitch on his defense secretary pick
WILMINGTON, Del. — Biden, introducing his pick for defense secretary, launched Wednesday into what could be a tough, weeks-long sales pitch to persuade members of both parties that retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III is the right choice despite the long-standing principle of civilian leadership at the Pentagon.
“I fully understand and respect” the law requiring service members to be retired for at least seven years before heading the Defense Department, Biden said. But Austin, the retired former head of U.S. Central Command, was uniquely qualified and deserved the exception, Biden said.
“I would not be asking for this exception if I [thought] this moment in our history didn’t call for it,” Biden said. “It does call for it.”
Biden selects Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative
Biden plans to nominate Katherine Tai to be U.S. trade representative, according to three people familiar with the decision.
Tai, who has been the chief trade counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee since 2017, is the lead adviser to the committee chairman and other Democrats on international trade issues.
Although she would be making an unusual jump to a Cabinet-level position, Tai is well regarded by both the moderate and liberal wings of the party and is backed by prominent lawmakers, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). A group of 10 female House Democrats led by Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (Ore.) and Judy Chu (Calif.) wrote to Biden last month backing Tai as “uniquely qualified” for the job.