Trump is scheduled to host a lunch Thursday for a group of Republican state attorneys general, most of whom support a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) that seeks to overturn the results of the election.

Paxton is among those expected to attend, as are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Utah, all of whom signed an amicus brief released Wednesday supporting Paxton’s case. A few others are also included on a list of attendees provided by the White House.

The lawsuit seeks to disallow the results from four swing states that went for Biden. Election law experts have been almost universally dismissive of the complaint, but Trump has touted it as “the big one” as he seeks to remain in office.

The Texas effort targets Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. A slew of individual lawsuits challenging the results in those states have been thrown out by state and federal judges.

The Texas effort repackages some of those allegations about voting irregularities, mail-in ballots and recount procedures into something of an omnibus complaint.

The Supreme Court has asked the targeted states to respond by Thursday, and the court’s decision about whether the case may continue could come by the end of the week. One of the requests from Texas is to delay the electoral college’s Dec. 14 meeting.