President Trump, who continues to insist that he won the election, is hosting a White House luncheon Thursday for a group of Republican state attorneys general, most of whom are supporting a long-shot lawsuit aimed at undoing Biden’s victory.
Schumer urges hearing on election ‘irregularities’ to be canceled, says it would promote ‘quackery’
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday urged Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, to cancel a planned hearing next week on election “irregularities.”
During floor remarks in which he chided his Republican colleagues for not recognizing Biden as the president-elect, Schumer argued that Johnson’s planned hearing would promote “quackery and conspiracy theories.”
If Johnson refuses, House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should intervene, Schumer said.
“He should acknowledge the results of the election,” Schumer said of McConnell. “Doing otherwise would add fuel to the fire that is undermining faith in our wonderful democracy.”
While announcing his hearing on Wednesday, Johnson said, “The fact remains that a large percentage of the American public does not view the 2020 election result as legitimate because of apparent irregularities that have not been fully examined.”
The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, two days after the electoral college is scheduled to vote.
Biden to nominate Denis McDonough to head Veteran Affairs
Biden is preparing to nominate former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, a sprawling part of the federal government that employs nearly 380,000 workers to care for the country’s military veterans.
The choice of McDonough, who is not a veteran himself, caught veterans groups off guard. His name was not on a list circulated to Capitol Hill and veterans groups, who were led to believe the top contender was former congressman Patrick Murphy (D-Pa.), an Iraq War veteran.
“I don’t get it. I don’t understand the nomination,” said Joe Chenelly, executive director of American Veterans, an advocacy group known as AMVETS. “He’s not a veteran. What we really want to understand is Joe Biden’s thinking on this. There were some really good candidates out there. McDonough has no background in health care or experience running a big organization. He is not well-known in the veterans community.”
His nomination, first reported by Politico, was later confirmed by Biden’s transition team.
McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff during his second term, but he previously served as deputy national security adviser and as chief of staff to the National Security Council. Biden viewed those roles as important in selecting McDonough to head VA, according to a source familiar with the selection, speaking on the condition of anonymity before the formal announcement.
In those roles, McDonough visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center regularly, and while on the National Security Council met with service members in Iraq and Afghanistan. McDonough’s wife, Kari, is president and co-founder of Vets’ Community Connections, which aims to help veterans and their families reintegrate into communities.
“He is an experienced leader who has helped #DeptVA through its toughest days in 2014 and cares deeply about #veterans,” tweeted David Shulkin, who ran the department under Obama and the first year of Trump’s term. “He will do a great job.”
McDonough will face key challenges in the job to repair the department’s reputation among veterans and members of Congress, after relations with both have frayed under the current secretary, Robert Wilkie.
In addition to Murphy, other candidates for the job included Bob McDonald, who held the position under Obama, and Chet Edwards, a former congressman from Texas.
McDonough’s nomination was included in a news release from Biden’s transition team that also detailed his previously reported plans to nominate Tom Vilsack as secretary of agriculture, Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) as secretary of housing and urban development, and Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative.
Biden taps Susan Rice to lead White House Domestic Policy Council
Biden has selected former United Nations ambassador Susan E. Rice to be the director of his Domestic Policy Council.
“With years of experience working at senior levels in the executive branch, Rice knows government inside and out and will carry through the President-elect’s vision of a newly empowered Domestic Policy Council and turbocharge the effort to build back better,” the Biden transition team said in a statement.
The position will put Rice in charge of coordinating the policymaking process for Biden’s domestic agenda. The council includes the president along with key members of the Cabinet — but does not require Senate confirmation.
The position is one that Rice sought, according to a person familiar with her thinking. Rice was vetted to be Biden’s vice president and many of his top allies believe she was a contender to be secretary of state. But a number of Republicans balked, making it clear that there would have been a fight over her confirmation.
Rice is known for her foreign policy prowess. In addition to being U.N. ambassador during the Obama administration, she was also Obama’s national security adviser. But she has shown interest in domestic policy recently, including penning an op-ed in the New York Times arguing for D.C. statehood, and briefly considered running for Senate in Maine.
The Biden team hailed Rice on Thursday as “among our nation’s most senior and experienced government leaders with the skills to harness the power of the federal government to serve the American people.”
“As a former member of the Cabinet, she also understands the challenges and opportunities of running an agency and has extensive experience working with other key members of the Biden-Harris White House team, including the heads of NSC and NEC,” the team said, referring to the National Economic Council.
Biden to campaign for Senate candidates in Georgia next week; Pence returns to the state Thursday
Biden’s campaign team announced Thursday that he will travel to Georgia next week to campaign on behalf of the two Democrats competing in the January runoff elections that will effectively determine which party controls the Senate next year.
The president-elect’s planned trip underscores the importance of the two races, which pit Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) against Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Biden plans to travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock. Biden’s campaign said additional details would follow.
Both Trump and Vice President Pence have already appeared in the state on behalf of the Republican candidates, and Pence is scheduled to return Thursday afternoon for an event in Augusta.
Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is appearing in television ads in the state, urging voters to protect his father’s legacy by leaving the Senate in Republican hands.
In a statement Thursday, Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, said Biden’s planned trip “proves that Democrats are taking the Senate runoff elections seriously and so should Republicans.”
“While President Trump continues his legal battle challenging the election, it is still of the utmost importance for Republicans to retain control of the Senate. Every Georgian should either vote early for Perdue and Loeffler or turn out on January 5th,” Stepien said.
Trump says Biden would be an ‘illegitimate president’
Trump claimed Thursday that Biden would be an “illegitimate president” as he continued to push baseless claims that he, and not Biden, had prevailed in key swing states.
“How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states,” Trump tweeted. “How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?”
His tweet came ahead of a planned lunch meeting at the White House with Republican state attorneys general who are supporting a lawsuit led by Texas that seeks to have the Supreme Court overturn results in four battleground states that Biden won.
The results in those four states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia — have already been certified, as have the results in all 50 states.
“The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States,” Trump said in a separate tweet Thursday.
To this point, Trump’s legal team and its allies have been rebuffed in scores of federal and state lawsuits seeking to reverse results.
The 2020 polling paradox: Accurate results in some key states but big misses in others
Polls have faced strident criticism after Trump outperformed pre-election surveys nationally and in key states. Now that nearly all votes have been counted, a clearer picture of poll accuracy has emerged, showing that they struggled much more in certain states, while they were much more accurate in others.
A review of polling in 10 key states finds that public surveys underestimated Trump’s vote margin against Biden by about 3.6 percentage points from an average of final-week polls tracked by the website RealClearPolitics, similar to the size of errors in those states four years ago.
That pattern was similar to national polls, which underestimated Trump’s vote margin against Biden by an average of 3.3 points, which is larger than the error in national polls four years ago.
Giuliani thanks doctors and nurses after leaving hospital for covid-19 treatment, says he had ‘serious symptoms’
Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani on Thursday thanked the medical staff at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, a day after he was discharged for treatment of covid-19.
In a tweet, Giuliani, who had been traveling the country in a bid to help Trump reverse the election results, said his treatment was “miraculous.”
“I walked in with serious symptoms,” Giuliani said. “I walked out better than ever.”
Giuliani was spotted by reporters Wednesday night leaving the hospital. Wearing a face mask, he flashed a thumbs-up sign out of his car’s passenger-side window.
He acknowledged during a radio interview Wednesday that he had received access to care that others don’t get because of his “celebrity” status.
“If it wasn’t me, I wouldn’t have been put in a hospital, frankly,” Giuliani told WABC radio in New York. “Sometimes when you’re a celebrity, they’re worried if something happens to you they’re going to examine it more carefully, and do everything right.”
Giuliani is scheduled to resume his advocacy for Trump on Thursday. He plans to participate in a virtual hearing in Georgia, where state lawmakers will discuss election issues.
Georgia is among the states won by Biden where Trump and his allies are trying to overturn the outcome.
Fact Checker: Trump’s embarrassing Four-Pinocchio claim about Florida and Ohio
“No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot! #SupremeCourt”
— President Trump, in a tweet, Dec. 9, 2020
“President Trump prevailed on nearly every historical indicia of success in presidential elections. For example, he won both Florida and Ohio; no candidate in history — Republican or Democrat — has ever lost the election after winning both States.”
— Trump attorney John C. Eastman, in a filing to the Supreme Court, Dec. 9, 2020
This is false. Is anyone surprised?
Trump pressures congressional Republicans to help in his fight to overturn the election
Trump is shifting his focus to Congress after the courts roundly rejected his bid to overturn the results of the election, pressuring congressional Republicans into taking a final stand to keep him in power.
Trump’s push is part of a multipronged approach as he also seeks to lobby state lawmakers and officials to give him cover for his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, as well as rally support for a last-gasp legal challenge in the Supreme Court that election law experts almost universally dismiss.
The president has been calling Republicans, imploring them to keep fighting and more loudly proclaim the election was stolen while pressing them on what they plan to do.
Trump scheduled to have lunch with state attorneys general who support reversing election results
Trump is scheduled to host a lunch Thursday for a group of Republican state attorneys general, most of whom support a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) that seeks to overturn the results of the election.
Paxton is among those expected to attend, as are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Utah, all of whom signed an amicus brief released Wednesday supporting Paxton’s case. A few others are also included on a list of attendees provided by the White House.
The lawsuit seeks to disallow the results from four swing states that went for Biden. Election law experts have been almost universally dismissive of the complaint, but Trump has touted it as “the big one” as he seeks to remain in office.
The Texas effort targets Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. A slew of individual lawsuits challenging the results in those states have been thrown out by state and federal judges.
The Texas effort repackages some of those allegations about voting irregularities, mail-in ballots and recount procedures into something of an omnibus complaint.
The Supreme Court has asked the targeted states to respond by Thursday, and the court’s decision about whether the case may continue could come by the end of the week. One of the requests from Texas is to delay the electoral college’s Dec. 14 meeting.
States have constitutional authority to set the rules of an election, and it is almost unheard of for another state to challenge them. But those states supporting Texas said they are protecting their own voters.
Trump tells packed Hanukkah party: ‘We’re going to win this election’
At the end of the nation’s deadliest day so far during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump on Wednesday night emerged at an indoor Hanukkah party to speak with a crowd mostly wearing masks but not adhering to social distancing in the East Room of the White House.
Then, the president falsely said again that he won the election, boasting that victory was on the horizon in the form of long-shot legal efforts that have been repeatedly defeated in multiple states.
“All I ask for is people with wisdom and with courage, that’s all,” Trump told the crowd, according to a video of the event shared by Jewish Insider’s Jacob Kornbluh. “Because if certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we’re going to win this election in a landslide.”
Biden team explores Sen. Doug Jones for attorney general nominee as the candidate list narrows to four names
Biden’s top advisers have asked at least one outside advocacy group for input about Sen. Doug Jones as a potential attorney general, one indication that his team is giving serious consideration to the Alabama Democrat as the nation’s top law enforcement official.
Biden is not expected to make a decision this week, prolonging the debate both inside and outside his transition team over what will be one of the highest-profile roles in his administration. It has sent the wider legal and political worlds into a frenzy, with Biden’s close-knit advisers keeping a tight lid on their decision-making process amid widespread interest over who will lead a consequential department whose morale has plummeted under an assault from Trump.
Biden launches tricky sales pitch on his defense secretary pick
WILMINGTON, Del. — Biden, introducing his pick for defense secretary, launched Wednesday into what could be a tough, weeks-long sales pitch to persuade members of both parties that retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III is the right choice despite the long-standing principle of civilian leadership at the Pentagon.
“I fully understand and respect” the law requiring service members to be retired for at least seven years before heading the Defense Department, Biden said. But Austin, the retired former head of U.S. Central Command, was uniquely qualified and deserved the exception, Biden said.
“I would not be asking for this exception if I [thought] this moment in our history didn’t call for it,” Biden said. “It does call for it.”
Biden selects Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative
Biden plans to nominate Katherine Tai to be U.S. trade representative, according to three people familiar with the decision.
Tai, who has been the chief trade counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee since 2017, is the lead adviser to the committee chairman and other Democrats on international trade issues.
Although she would be making an unusual jump to a Cabinet-level position, Tai is well regarded by both the moderate and liberal wings of the party and is backed by prominent lawmakers, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). A group of 10 female House Democrats led by Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (Ore.) and Judy Chu (Calif.) wrote to Biden last month backing Tai as “uniquely qualified” for the job.