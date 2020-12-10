— Trump attorney John C. Eastman, in a filing to the Supreme Court, Dec. 9, 2020

This is false. Is anyone surprised?

The president has never shown a command of U.S. history and has been lying, misleading and peddling baseless conspiracy theories like a sludge pipe since losing the Nov. 3 presidential election to Joe Biden, who earned 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

This falsehood appears both on Twitter and in a Trump filing to the Supreme Court. It’s a good example of how hollow and easily disprovable Trump’s claims are as he seeks to delegitimize and overturn the election results. It takes seconds to fact-check this false claim — for those who bother with the truth, anyway.

The Facts

The year was 1960. The Beatles formed a band. Dr. Seuss published “Green Eggs and Ham.” The first episode of “The Flintstones” debuted on TV. And the presidential candidates were John F. Kennedy (D) and Richard M. Nixon (R).

Nixon earned 219 electoral votes, including 10 from Florida and 25 from Ohio. Kennedy won 303 electoral votes and the presidency. Trump was a 14-year-old somehow drawing hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from his father’s real estate business in New York.

Fast-forward 60 years.

Trump earned 232 electoral votes, including 29 from Florida and 18 from Ohio. Biden won 306 electoral votes and the presidency. Trump was a 74-year-old staring down the prospect of $421 million in debt he had personally guaranteed, most of which would come due over the next four years.

In a legal filing to the Supreme Court submitted Wednesday, an attorney for Trump repeats the falsehood that no candidate has won the presidency while losing Florida and Ohio, along with a multitude of other questionable claims.

“The fact that nearly half of the country believes the election was stolen should come as no surprise,” the attorney, John C. Eastman, wrote. “President Trump prevailed on nearly every historical indicia of success in presidential elections. For example, he won both Florida and Ohio; no candidate in history— Republican or Democrat — has ever lost the election after winning both States.”

Eastman, a law professor at Chapman University and senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, is the same lawyer who published an op-ed in Newsweek suggesting that Sen. Kamala D. Harris, who is of African American and Indian descent, might not be a natural-born U.S. citizen. Harris (D-Calif.) was elected vice president, and her citizenship is not under any serious question.

We gave this claim Four Pinocchios, as Harris was born in Oakland, Calif., in 1964. Eastman’s op-ed, which dismissed relevant passages from an 1898 ruling by the Supreme Court, spawned a wave of “birther” attacks against Harris reminiscent of the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was born in Kenya.

Now, Eastman’s filing on behalf of Trump calls into question Biden’s victories in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, three states where Black voters lifted the Democrat to victory. Eastman did not respond immediately when we asked whether he would correct his filing to the Supreme Court as to Florida and Ohio.

Trump also tweeted Dec. 9: “I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED!”

In fact, Trump lost the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; Biden’s margin of victory in Michigan and Pennsylvania was significantly larger than Trump’s in 2016; Biden came close to Trump’s 2016 margin in Wisconsin. Biden also managed to flip Arizona and Georgia into Democratic hands even though neither was considered a swing state before 2020. Multiple recounts and reviews by judges across the country have confirmed Biden’s victory in all these states.

The post-election data show an organic, fraud-free victory by a candidate who persuaded more swing voters than Trump in key areas nationwide. No serious expert or review of the results says that it’s statistically impossible for a Democrat to win the presidency. It happened in 2012, 2008, 1996, 1992, 1976 and 1964 after Kennedy’s Florida-free and Ohio-less win.

The Pinocchio Test

Another embarrassing display worthy of Four Pinocchios. Trump can’t even be bothered to tell the truth to the Supreme Court. Enough already.

Four Pinocchios

