The latest challenge is perhaps the most extreme. On Thursday, more than half of all House Republicans serving signed onto an outlandish Texas lawsuit now at the Supreme Court that asks the court to overturn Biden’s win and essentially hand the election to Trump.

It’s as remarkable an ask as it sounds, and it’s built on baseless claims.

The lawsuit has been labeled by legal experts and some Republican critics as a public relations stunt. But there’s an argument to make that the 125 House Republicans and 18 attorneys general who signed onto this are engaging in more than a public relations stunt.

No longer are they passively allowing Trump to challenge results, by saying something like “every candidate has a right to ask the courts to weigh in.” Now, a sizable chunk of House Republicans and Republican state officials are actively giving Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and steal it a stamp of approval.

Let’s go back to the beginning to understand how the Republican Party’s willingness to help Trump challenge the results has progressed even as Biden’s win becomes clearer and clearer.

Shortly after media outlets projected Biden’s win based on state results in November, congressional Republican leaders refused to say Biden had won.

They said they’d let court challenges play out, with some telling journalists that Trump just needed time to process his loss.

But it quickly became clear that Trump wasn’t processing it as a loss, and that the Trump team did not have any evidence of voter fraud strong enough for courts to take seriously. Over the past few weeks, they’ve lost numerous cases in seven states.

Some particularly brutal rulings against the Trump team peeled away some Republicans. The Trump campaign’s big legal flameout in late November in federal court in Pennsylvania spurred a top House Republican, three Senate Republicans, two other members of Congress, one governor and two Trump allies to essentially tell the president to accept defeat. “President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” said Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring.

But even as Trump’s legal challenges became further unmoored from reality, and lawyers started quietly distancing themselves from the cases, a majority of Republican lawmakers continued to stay silent. A recent Washington Post survey of all congressional Republicans found that 88 percent wouldn’t say who won the election.

In late November, states started certifying their results, a process that starts with precinct-level confirmation of votes and goes all the way up to states’ top election officials and governors to confirm which candidate won their state.

Instead of seeing these official acts as the end game — no longer could some Republicans say it was just “the media” that had determined Biden’s win — Republicans again either remained silent or supported an even brasher attempt by Trump to simply steal the election.

The president started pressuring county and state election board members in Michigan, and GOP state lawmakers in Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as Georgia’s governor, to reject Biden’s win and hold state legislative sessions to give him their states’ electoral votes. (What Trump is proposing is almost certainly illegal.)

Again, a few Republicans called this out. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a critic of Trump’s challenges from the start, described what the president was doing as “undemocratic.”

But now we’re in December. Despite his best efforts to stop it, every state that Trump was trying to contest certified its results for Biden, in time for the legal deadline that says Congress has to treat these results as “conclusive” when it counts states’ results in January. It also made it that much harder for any legal challenges to gain traction.

Trump has two more Hail Mary tosses he’s going to try to use anyway, and he’s been even more successful in enlisting Republican officeholders to help him. A handful of House Republicans are expected to challenge some states’ election results during that January count.

Federal election law says they have to find a senator to join them. Even if they do, their efforts will almost certainly fail, but it will force both chambers to vote on their challenges anyway. And if Trump makes this a litmus loyalty test, as he probably will, we can expect more than just one or two Republicans in Congress to vote to overturn a state’s legal results.

On Monday, the finish line really is here. The electoral college will vote to confirm Biden’s win.

Yet on Tuesday, a top GOP senator, Ron Johnson, will hold a committee hearing on election irregularities, despite there being no evidence of any. (Johnson is also a senator to watch to potentially join House Republicans and force a vote challenging election results.)

And then there’s the Texas lawsuit, which has garnered the most support of anything Trump’s tried so far.