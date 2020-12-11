Biden to introduce latest batch of administration picks
Biden plans Friday to continue a pattern of in-person introductions of his high-level appointees and nominees a day after announcing their selections in a news release.
The president-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris are scheduled to appear in Wilmington, Del., along with their latest batch of picks.
Those expected to appear include: Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor nominated for a second tour of duty as agriculture secretary; Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio), nominated as secretary of housing and urban development; Denis McDonough, a former chief of staff to President Barack Obama nominated for secretary of veterans affairs; Katherine Tai, a senior legislative aide nominated for U.S. trade representative; and Susan E. Rice, a former Obama national security adviser appointed to serve as director of the Domestic Policy Council.
Time’s Person of the Year is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, a ticket that ‘represents something historic’
Nearly every president elected since the 1930s has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, often just weeks after they won a race for the White House.
On Thursday evening, the publication announced that Biden continues the trend — with a twist. He is the first to receive the title alongside his running-mate, Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.
“The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic,” the magazine’s editor in chief, Edward Felsenthal, said in a video announcing the pick. “Person of the Year is not just about the year that was but about where we’re headed.”
Trump administration executes Brandon Bernard, plans four more executions before Biden takes office
The Trump administration Thursday executed Brandon Bernard, one of five death-row inmates whose sentences the federal government hopes to carry out before Biden takes office next month.
This schedule has spurred significant pushback, with critics arguing against carrying out a wave of executions in the narrow window before Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Three of the executions are set for the week before Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.
Bernard’s case had drawn high-profile condemnation, with Kim Kardashian West, among others, tweeting about it and sharing a petition calling for his death sentence to be commuted to life in prison.
Vaccine politics, skewed by Trump’s polarizing approach, will complicate Biden’s path to a unified pandemic response
Cold, hard science powered the race that produced the first coronavirus vaccine, expected to win clearance imminently after gaining a positive vote from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday night. The challenge next moves to more-fraught terrain — getting impatient Americans to understand that, while a vaccine is here, most will have to wait.
Hospital systems are experiencing a surge of covid-19 this month, and it will almost certainly take several months or longer in 2021 before people can resume their pre-pandemic lives. Indeed, now is the time to be more careful than ever.
Trump’s erratic, unrealistic and untruthful leadership during the U.S. pandemic response left the country poorly prepared for the concerted fight needed to vanquish the coronavirus and vulnerable to a winter spike in cases and deaths, according to experts on pandemic leadership and mass psychology.
More than half of House Republicans support Texas lawsuit challenging election results
A majority of House Republicans have signed on to an amicus brief in a Texas lawsuit seeking unprecedented judicial intervention in disallowing millions of votes and the election results from four key swing states that went for Biden.
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), head of the conservative Republican Study Committee, spearheaded the effort to round up support on Capitol Hill. Johnson emailed all House Republicans on Wednesday to solicit signatures for the long-shot Texas case after Trump called. The congressman told his colleagues that the president “will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review.”
In all, 106 of the 196 House Republicans signed on to the amicus brief filed to the Supreme Court. They include most of Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill but notably few members of House Republican leadership. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) is the only GOP leader in the chamber to sign on to the brief.