It made for a pair of high-profile losses on the same day from two entities Trump has framed as particularly loyal to him — a conservative Supreme Court with three of his appointees, and the Republican caucus in Congress. So even as Trump successfully commands loyalty from Republicans on his election loss, they’re more willing than ever to rebuke him when it comes to actual policy.

Here’s what happened to make this such a bad week for Trump. One of the few must-pass bills before the holidays is a defense authorization bill, which green-lights equipment and funding and even a troop pay raise. It’s so sacrosanct, especially among Republicans who pride themselves on being strong on national security, that despite all of Congress’s dysfunction, lawmakers have passed this bill 59 years in a row.

Not so for Trump. Before the election, he had been threatening to veto the bill because it also calls for renaming bases named Confederate generals. After the election, he’s also threatened a veto for it failing to address an unrelated policy feud he has with social media companies that block or clarify his false tweets about the election.

The thing is, a number of members of Congress in both parties do want to revisit the law protecting social media companies from liability over the content of their sites. But even Republicans have openly said that now — and in this defense bill — is not the time. (Congress is also trying to fund the government and negotiate a coronavirus stimulus bill before the end of the year.)

As Trump ramped up his veto threats, Congress plowed forward with the legislation, and this week decided to call his bluff. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed the bill with a veto-proof majority, which meant most Republicans voted to approve it. On Friday, the Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill also with a veto-proof majority.

The president now has about 10 days to decide whether to follow through on his threat or back off. If he does go through with the veto, it will go back to Congress, where they can overrule him.

Republicans have occasionally voted in ways that rebuke Trump. In 2018, they took a historic vote to end the Trump administration’s participation in a war in Yemen, and it never gave him the money he wanted for his border wall.

But they’ve never actually had to vote to override his veto, which could happen this time. It would be Republican lawmakers’ most significant rebuke of the president ever. And this is all happening in Trump’s final weeks in office, which suggests a significant weakening of his power over Congress when it comes to making policy.

(Though the top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), has said even though he voted for the defense bill, he wouldn’t vote to override Trump’s veto on it. It’s not clear how widespread this sentiment is in the rest of Congress, especially the Senate.)

Trump also had a bad week at the Supreme Court, which twice this week outright rejected his and his allies’ requests to undo results in several key states he lost.

In a case on Pennsylvania, not a single justice offered a dissent on why they thought it shouldn’t even be heard. The Post’s Robert Barnes reports that new Justice Amy Coney Barrett participated in the decision, too.

In a case brought by Texas’s attorney general and supported by numerous state and Capitol Hill Republicans, two justices objected to the Supreme Court not taking the case, but more on principle than on the lawsuit’s legal merits. They were both big legal losses for the president.

Publicly and behind the scenes, Trump has been pressuring any Republicans who will hear him out to try to help him overturn his loss. We know he’s called the governor of Georgia, top lawmakers in Michigan and Pennsylvania, congressional Republicans, even county election officials in Michigan. He’s tweeted at the Supreme Court to have “courage.”

In some sense, he’s gotten what he wanted. Many in his party, from state Republican chairs all the way up to members of Congress, have backed him rhetorically. A remarkable 126 members of Congress, including the House’s top Republican, McCarthy, as well as 17 attorneys general signed onto the Texas lawsuit despite its rickety claims.

A few Republicans have spoken out against Trump. But many Republican officeholders have given Trump legitimacy to try to undermine democracy and a free and fair election. That’s significant and should be remembered.