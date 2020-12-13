Until early Friday evening, a lawsuit brought by Texas against four swing states was the last, best hope of President Trump and his supporters. “This is the big one,” the president tweeted Wednesday. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who had previously promised to argue another suit if it got to the Supreme Court, promised to argue his home state’s. One hundred and twenty-six House Republicans, few of whom had backed other lawsuits, signed an amicus brief asking the court to “restore the confidence of all Americans” and toss out enough state election results to defeat President-elect Joe Biden.

The Supreme Court dismissed that case — and Trump barely changed his tune. The president flew Marine One over Saturday’s “MAGA March,” hours before some demonstrators turned violent. He told Fox News that there were “numerous local cases” that could still overturn the election, arguing that he “won big” in states that he actually lost. And he suggested that his defeats were not about merit, but about legal standing, a talking point adopted by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) in a separate Fox News interview on Sunday.

“The Supreme Court said they weren’t going to take the case,” Scalise told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace. “They said Texas didn’t have standing. They didn’t say they were going to address the merits. Look, the Supreme Court, I think a lot of people know, didn’t want to be anywhere near this.”

With the president’s permission, the goal posts had shifted again. As Biden prepares to take office, he has already rejected some demands from the left, approaching the presidency as a consensus-building job rather than a windfall for his base. The outgoing president has raced in the other direction, continuing to indulge his most devoted supporters, even though he cannot deliver what they are demanding — four more years in power.

Politically, there’s not much evidence that this approach is hurting Trump. Polling has found that about 80 percent of the president’s voters are willing to believe that the election was rigged against him. Donations to the president’s campaign and political action committee, as well as the GOP’s recount efforts and the Senate runoffs in Georgia, have been pouring in amid the effort to overturn the election, even though the race is functionally over. (The Trump campaign is waiting for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court to rule on an appeal that would retroactively disqualify most absentee ballots cast in the state’s two biggest Democratic counties.)

Twin defeats at the Supreme Court — the Texas case, and a case brought by a Pennsylvania congressman who argued that the GOP legislature violated the state’s constitution by allowing more absentee voting — have only moved a few Republican officials off the bench. Of the 18 Republican state attorneys general who supported the Texas case, just three had said by Sunday afternoon that Biden won the election. Republicans still facing voters haven’t dared.

“The Supreme Court won’t hear it, so that’s terrible,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) at a rally after the court’s decision. “All I know is, the evidence they demonstrated in that case was that in Fulton County, not one absentee ballot was turned down because of an invalid signature. Not one. Now, y’all, that’s physically impossible.”

That was not true, either, but there has been no penalty for denying the election results, apart from condemnation by news outlets that Republicans don’t take seriously anymore. At a Saturday hearing in the outstanding Wisconsin case, Trump campaign attorney Jim Troupis argued that even his ballot, cast using the looser pandemic rules approved by election officials, should be tossed as part of a mass disqualification of votes. At the same time, at Saturday’s overlapping marches in downtown Washington, Trump supporters repeatedly said that a second term had been ordained by God. MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who is expected to run for Minnesota governor in 2022, told his audience that they were living in the biblical “end times.”

The response of Biden and most Democrats has been to shrug and wait, in Barack Obama’s old phrase, for “the fever to break.” On CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” incoming Biden adviser Cedric L. Richmond handled a question about a majority of House Republicans rejecting Biden’s win by suggesting that they didn’t believe it.

“They recognize Joe Biden’s victory. All of America recognizes Joe Biden’s victory,” said Richmond, who is leaving a House seat in Louisiana to join the administration. “This is just a small portion of the Republican conference that are appeasing and patronizing the president on his way out because they are scared of his Twitter power and other things.”

Richmond’s dismissal underscored just how little Biden and Democrats are doing to goad or punish Republicans who won’t go along with the results. The biggest threat levied against the GOP came this week from Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.), a 12-year incumbent with some gadfly tendencies, who urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) not to seat any Republican who signed the amicus brief. Pelosi ignored him, as did the Biden campaign.

The rest of the party has generally adopted Biden’s tone, which has not changed since his campaign began, and presumes that fighting for everything his base demands is a rotten way to run the country. That came into sharper view this week when the Intercept obtained a recording of Biden talking to Black civil rights leaders, defending his decision to return Tom Vilsack to the Agriculture Department and laying out why he would not jump when his party’s left demanded him to use executive power.

“Where I have executive authority, I will use it to undo every single damn thing this guy has done by executive authority, but I’m not going to exercise executive authority where it’s a question,” Biden said. As an example, he floated the idea of an executive order to ban assault weapons. “There’s no executive authority to do away with that. And no one has fought harder to get rid of assault weapons than me, but you can’t do it by executive order. We do that, next guy comes along and says, ‘Well, guess what? By executive order, I guess everybody can have machine guns again.’”

Throughout his career, Biden has bristled at his party’s most left-wing activists, bucking them in ways that he would sometimes come to regret. On the Intercept tape, Biden emphasized a trait that flashed frequently in the election: When challenged on his fealty to civil rights, or his political instincts, he pushes back hard, sometimes leaving bruised egos on the other side of the table.

That’s just not how Trump has operated, and the results have been both disastrous — he is the first incumbent president to lose reelection this century — and effective at enforcing party loyalty. In an open letter this week, conservative Trump allies ranging from the former president of the Heritage Foundation to the president of the Council for National Policy signed a letter declaring Trump the “lawful winner of the presidential election” and urging six state legislatures to void Biden’s wins. The idea that the election was so fatally flawed that rules in each state must be rewritten, with new restrictions, is already catching on in those states. The Democrats’ hope is that this becomes either too embarrassing to continue or that it fades — just as soon as the goal posts stop moving.

On the trail

The electoral college will meet tomorrow, at varying hours, across 50 states and the District of Columbia. After the Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas’ lawsuit against four swing states, and the failures of individual challenges in those same four, there’s no suspense about the vote count: Joe Biden will get 306, and Trump will end up with 232.

But there is more than the usual suspense around the casting of those votes. Across Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, 62 of Biden’s electors faced an indirect coup, with the Trump campaign’s attorneys and other allies working to get state legislators to replace them. In interviews this weekend, electors from those states said that they had gotten only a little pressure to change their votes, but enough to keep law enforcement on alert.

“I’ve been getting a lot of emails repeating what the president has said; misinformation about the election being stolen,” said Malcolm Kenyatta, 30, a state legislator from Philadelphia who will cast one of Pennsylvania’s 20 votes for Biden. “The president has a $200-something-million incentive to lie. I think some voters are responding to that. I think some people who know better are going along with it.”

Kenyatta, who will join 19 other Biden electors in Harrisburg tomorrow, pointed out that “the capitol police are ramping up security” around the event. That’s not typically necessary. Every state follows the same process, with certified electors showing up to the capitol, casting their votes, and heading home while the signed paperwork is transferred to Congress.

Luckily for the electors, the campaigns to overturn the election results have usually ignored them. As of Sunday afternoon, the president had not tweeted or said anything about pressuring electors to become “faithless” and switch their votes. His campaign’s legal strategy, to get courts to allow Republican legislators to replace the pro-Biden slates, has made the Biden electors into afterthoughts. In the final hours before the electoral college vote, the president is still more focused on court challenges and the final certification in Congress 24 days from now.

Supporters of the president, however, have been applying some pressure to electors. Just four years ago, two Republican electors and five Democratic electors refused to support the winner of their states’ presidential election, after a futile campaign to convince them that the electoral college was a circuit-breaker designed to stop someone like Trump from taking office. A similar campaign unfolded ahead of the 2000 vote, but no electors blinked.

The pressure this year has been more erratic. Blake Muzerek, a 52-year-old teacher and a Biden elector in Michigan, said he had not received any worrying messages until appearing on local news in Grand Rapids. The channel got a “quasi-death threat” directed at Muzerek on its Facebook feed, and that, combined with a protest last week outside the home of Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, spurred the state to provide police escorts for electors.

“I told them that my level of concern was growing and they assured me about state police protection,” Muzerek said. “I’m excited about going, and I’m confident that police will protect us. But who knows what crowd we’re going to draw in Lansing? I have heard that some individuals have been showing up to protests open-carrying their guns.”

The electors who spoke to The Trailer said they had not taken the president’s legal challenges too seriously. Sachin Varghese, the 39-year-old counsel for Georgia’s Democratic Party, will be voting for Biden as an elector tomorrow. On a scale of zero to 10, he said his concern that a court would actually overturn the results was “probably a one,” only because “if the last four years taught us anything, it’s that there are too many individuals in this country who wield principles contrary to the rule of law.” That included the president, he said.

“I don’t expect him to do the right and reasonable thing and go home,” Varghese said of Trump. “I expect he’ll continue to pursue more fanciful avenues, because he cannot accept that he is a tremendous loser.”

Still, over the weekend, Biden’s swing-state electors said they expected a safe vote with only a few pandemic-era alterations. If they reported symptoms of the coronavirus, they were permitted to skip the in-person event, with the remaining electors picking a replacement for them. (As of Sunday afternoon, no one had taken this route.) They expected limits on movement around the capitol, to keep protesters away, but the votes would be publicly streamed.

“My gut is that we will go in, go cast the votes for Biden, and go home,” Kenyatta said. “The president will continue to whine, but he’ll whine from somewhere that’s not the White House.”

Ad watch

Donald Trump, “STOP THE STEAL!” The remnants of the president’s reelection campaign debuted two TV ads on Friday. Both throw headlines and tweets from around the election on-screen, as well as a misleading clip from a count in Georgia. (The Trump team has claimed that it shows ballots being brought from under a table to be counted with nobody watching, which state officials have debunked.) This 60-minute version of the ad includes some trivia about the election to suggest that the results were suspicious; by winning “95 percent of bellwether counties,” it was likely that Trump won “by a landslide.”

Poll watch

“Would you like to see Donald Trump run for president again in 2024, or not?” (Fox News, 1,007 registered voters)

Yes: 37%

No: 57%

The president’s defeat, and his reported eagerness to run again, has sealed the Republican Party’s most ambitious politicians in carbonate. This is some of the first independent polling on Republicans’ own interest in another Trump run, and it finds overwhelming support: 71 percent of all Republicans and 79 percent of Trump voters are game. By an eight-point margin, White men who don’t have college degrees want another Trump run, too. Overall, enthusiasm for a third Trump bid, when the former president would be 78 years old, is eight to 10 points lower than support for him on Nov. 3. But no other potential candidate has this level of Republican support.

If the electoral college votes for Joe Biden, as expected, Trump should … (CBS News/YouGov, 2,234 voters)

Concede: 75%

Not concede: 25%

Republicans have repeatedly moved the goal posts for when they’ll admit the president lost the election. In the week after Biden’s victory, some suggested that the Dec. 14 vote of the electoral college was the end point. “Until the electoral college votes, anyone who is running for office can exhaust concerns,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Nov. 10. According to this poll, just 51 percent of Trump’s voters agree with that, along with 52 percent of conservatives. But no majority of voters, from any subgroup, suggested that Trump should “do everything he can to try to remain for another term” after Monday. In 24 hours, the president’s base, as it is discussed in the press, will shrink to about a quarter of the electorate.

In the states

Iowa’s Democrats took a few hours to conduct their 2020 caucuses, three days to release a vote count, three more days to audit it and 18 more days to finish a recount. On Saturday, 313 days after the caucuses ended, the party released an autopsy of what went wrong, handing much of the blame to the Democratic National Committee.

“The DNC has certainly taken the position that there should no longer be caucuses in any state and has imposed requirements that make it even more difficult to carry out caucuses,” the autopsy argues.

Requirements piled on to the caucus process, which has stuck with a complicated “delegate equivalent” system to comply with the primary’s schedule, were compounded by the DNC’s own demands. “The initial cause of all results being held back was the faulty database conversion tool that the DNC directed Shadow to create and that malfunctioned,” the report reads. “Once that failed, the [Iowa Democratic Party] appeared to take direction from the DNC when it decided to not report results that night.”

The DNC did not participate in the audit, as Iowa Democrats noted in the report and in a call with reporters on Saturday. Asked for a response, the DNC first pointed to criticisms of the autopsy from people who sit on party committees, like Rules & Bylaws member Marie Cardona, who said that the Iowa Democrats were “playing the blame game” and that the party should be “done with caucuses” anyway.

One issue here is the convoluted manner in which Iowa and Nevada, which operate under special rules because of their place in the calendar, operate “caucuses.” Republicans, and most state Democratic parties, run what is often called “firehouse” caucuses — party-run events where each voter shows up, casts a vote and leaves. Democrats, out of deference to New Hampshire, have prevented Iowa and Nevada from implementing that process. Instead, they require voters to gather physically in caucus sites and stand in groups to represent support for individual candidates. If any candidate doesn’t have 15 percent support in the room, his or her voters get a chance to pick somebody else. And when the process is over, the numbers get plugged into a formula that assigns delegates to county conventions.

After the party reforms of 2019 and 2020, only Iowa and Nevada still use that system. And Iowa, where Democrats failed to markedly improve on their poor showing from 2016, was already under fire for routing potential presidents to a White, rural state that has less and less in common with the median Democratic voter.

“The caucus system itself is an anti-democratic relic that we must do away with,” former housing secretary Julián Castro, who closed down his campaign before the caucuses, said in a statement. “But it also must be a priority for the next DNC chair to reorder our primaries so that they reflect our party’s diversity and values. Iowa and New Hampshire are wonderful places, but they should no longer go first.”

It is customary for the winning party’s presidential candidate to install a party chairman of his choice. Joe Biden hasn’t done that yet, and the arguments over reforming this process again — and over what role, if any, should go to Iowa — will have to wait until it happens.

What I’m watching

New York will elect a new mayor in November 2021, and some of the city’s most ambitious Democrats had either entered the race or ruled out running even before this year’s presidential election was over. But now we have two late entries, from Democrats whose national political profiles are bigger than their ties to the five boroughs: Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Rose entered the race this weekend, saying in a statement that the city needed an outsider to deal with the coronavirus pandemic’s aftershocks, rising crime and “justice for all.” “It wasn’t just a pandemic, but generations of politicians and power brokers who dug this hole,” he said. Rose ended his single term in Congress, calling Bill de Blasio the “worst mayor” in the city’s history and touting his ability to work with President Trump, who lost the city in a landslide. In an interview with the New York Times, Rose seemed to be “recalibrating” ― after endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president, he wouldn’t say whether he would accept his endorsement.

Yang has not launched a campaign but is widely expected to, despite having even less of an electoral base in the city than Rose has on Staten Island. “I like to stay busy,” Yang said in an interview with The Trailer last week, suggesting that he would make a call on his plans after the Georgia runoffs on Jan. 5.

