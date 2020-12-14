Trump said late Sunday that he was overturning a controversial plan to have White House officials be among the first Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, hours after it was announced publicly.

Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times first reported that senior Trump administration officials would receive some of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which are otherwise reserved for front-line health-care workers. The plans were confirmed by other news outlets, including The Washington Post, and in a statement by National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot, who said senior government officials in all three branches would “receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy.”

Many critics immediately cried foul, pointing out that Trump and top members of his administration have repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic while ignoring public health authorities’ pleas to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. It wasn’t clear whether Trump was directly addressing that criticism, but on Sunday he tweeted that people who work in the White House “should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary.”

“I have asked that this adjustment be made,” he added.