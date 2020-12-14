‘There’s no way to upend the election results today,’ GOP election lawyer says
Republican election lawyer Benjamin L. Ginsberg said the results of the 2020 presidential election will not change on Monday as members of the electoral college gather in state capitals to formally vote for Biden as the next president, even as Trump continues to falsely claim victory.
“There’s no way to upend the election results today. Causing trouble is a much lower bar to pass,” said Ginsberg, who helped lead the 2000 Florida GOP recount legal strategy, in a Washington Post live interview.
“So nothing within the legislative chambers themselves done by the electors I think will change the result we’re going to see at the end of the day,” he added. “Today is the day that it really is over — we said that about five times already but this is the day when it all becomes official.”
The gatherings of electors will take place throughout the day, and Ginsberg detailed how they will sign ballots “denoting who they are voting for.”
“From there you just look to see if there are any faithless electors, people who sort of go off the reservation and vote for somebody other than their declared candidates in the state,” he said. “And I suppose there’s a little bit of a threat of demonstrations around those electoral college votes, which is certainly out of the ordinary.”
The votes will be formally counted Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress.
Ginsberg also said there isn’t any “real end game strategy” that lawmakers could implement Jan 6. that is “going to in any way, shape, manner or form change the results of the electoral college. They can slow things down and raise procedural objections.”
Trump senior adviser blames ‘corporate media’ for string of court losses
Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller insisted Monday that Trump still has a chance to prevail as the victor in the presidential race and blamed “corporate media” for the string of court losses endured by the president’s campaigns and its allies.
“The pressure from the corrupt corporate media to make everybody cave and bend is overwhelming,” Miller said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.” “It is overwhelming. And so yes, judges are caving. Yes, politicians are caving. We need heroes to step up and do the right thing.”
As they try to reverse election results, Trump and his allies have lost more than 50 cases in federal and state courts. That included a rejection Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court of a Trump-backed suit seeking to negate the results in four battleground states won by Biden.
During his Fox News interview, Miller insisted the Trump campaign still has time before the inauguration to reverse results in contested states won by Biden.
“The only date in the Constitution is Jan. 20,” he said, referring to the inauguration date. “So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election.”
Potential family conflicts arise for Biden and aides as his administration drafts new ethics rules
The last time Biden worked in the White House, his son-in-law Howard Krein mentioned that executives from his health-care start-up firm would be visiting Washington. The vice president promptly arranged a meeting between the group, which included Krein’s brother, Steven, and President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.
“He knew about StartUp Health and was a big fan of it,” Howard Krein, the husband of Biden’s daughter Ashley, told the Philadelphia Business Journal in 2015. “He asked for Steve’s number and said, ‘I have to get them up here to talk with Barack.’ ”
Now Biden is preparing to step back into the Oval Office with radically different expectations about how he will handle the relationship between his official power and his family’s private interests.
Analysis: Today’s electoral college vote could push more Republicans to back Biden’s win. Or not.
Today is the day that 538 members of the electoral college will gather in their respective state capitals across the country to formally cast their presidential votes.
The requirement, established in federal law, to “meet and give their votes on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December” is usually a largely ceremonial part of the democratic process.
Today’s votes are especially significant: They stand to put another dent in Trump’s effort to overturn Biden’s victory by promoting baseless fraud claims and unsuccessfully pressuring state lawmakers to back alternate electors to select him instead.
Wall Street Journal editor blames ‘cancel culture’ after critics blast op-ed on Jill Biden
The Wall Street Journal this weekend published an op-ed that opened by addressing incoming first lady Jill Biden as “kiddo,” and argued she should drop the honorific “Dr.” from her name because she’s not a medical doctor.
As critics bashed it as sexist and Northwestern University distanced itself from the professor emeritus who penned it, Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for Jill Biden, said the Journal “should be embarrassed” and added: “If you had any respect for women at all you would remove this repugnant display of chauvinism from your paper and apologize to her.”
On Sunday, though, Paul A. Gigot, the Journal’s editorial page editor, doubled down on the piece, calling the attacks a bad-faith example of “cancel culture.”
“Why go to such lengths to highlight a single op-ed on a relatively minor issue?” he wrote in a letter to readers. “My guess is that the Biden team concluded it was a chance to use the big gun of identity politics to send a message to critics as it prepares to take power. There’s nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism.”
Biden to speak after electoral college voting concludes
Biden plans to address the nation on Monday from Wilmington, Del., after the electoral college formally votes, cementing his election as the next president of the United States.
According to his transition team, Biden’s remarks will focus on “the strength and resilience of our democracy.”
In most presidential elections, the vote of the electoral college is a largely ceremonial gesture, as electors who cast ballots for president and vice president are expected to follow the results of the popular votes in their states.
But Monday’s vote, which is unfolding throughout the day in state capitols across the country, has taken on added significance as Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election.
In some states, electors are meeting in person, while in others, the vote is happening virtually. Many plan to live-stream the events.
The votes are scheduled to be formally counted in a joint session of Congress, which will take place Jan. 6, and the president is inaugurated on Jan. 20.
Trump advertises no events as electoral college prepares to cement Biden’s victory
Trump has advertised no public appearances on Monday, the day that the electoral college plans to meet in state capitols around the country and cement Biden’s victory.
According to the White House, Trump plans to have lunch with Vice President Pence before signing an executive order on “increasing economic and geographic mobility.” Both events are listed as closed to the press.
Separately, Pence is scheduled to lead a videoconference with governors on the coronavirus response. Vaccine distribution is expected to be high on the agenda.
Michigan closes legislative buildings due to ‘credible threats of violence’
In April, maskless protesters armed with assault rifles crowded inside the Michigan Capitol, screaming at police and rallying against stay-at-home orders. Months later, federal law enforcement agents unearthed an alleged plot by several of those demonstrators to storm the building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
Now, “credible threats of violence” ahead of the state’s electoral college vote Monday — a pivotal step in cementing the swing state’s votes for Biden — have forced Michigan’s top lawmakers to close all legislative offices in Lansing.
Gideon D’Assandro, a spokesman for State House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), confirmed on Sunday to The Washington Post that state House and Senate leadership consulted with Michigan State Police regarding the threats. The state Capitol, where the vote is set to take place, was already set to be closed to the public Monday.
Trump slams reported plans for Cleveland’s baseball team to drop ‘Indians’ as name
Trump lamented reports late Wednesday night that Cleveland’s professional baseball team will drop “Indians” as its name, calling the anticipated move “cancel culture at work!”
“Oh no! What is going on?” Trump tweeted. “This is not good news, even for 'Indians’. Cancel culture at work!”
The planned name change, confirmed Sunday night by an official familiar with the team’s plans, follows years of pressure and protest from Native American groups and others who viewed the name as racist and insensitive.
Trump has also resisted other changes meant to address insensitivities, including the renaming of U.S. military bases that honor Confederate generals.
Loeffler’s campaign says senator had ‘no idea’ she took picture with former KKK leader
Smiling and sporting a dark green cap with an American flag, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) posed side-by-side with a former Ku Klux Klan leader at a Friday campaign event in Dawsonville, Ga.
But after the viral photo with Chester Doles drew intense criticism amid a crucial Senate runoff campaign, the senator is now distancing herself from any association with the longtime white supremacist. A campaign spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday that Loeffler was unaware that she was posing with a man who spent decades in the KKK and the neo-Nazi National Alliance.
“Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” Stephen Lawson, Loeffler’s campaign spokesman, told the Journal-Constitution in a statement Sunday.
Trump overturns plan to have White House officials be among the first to receive vaccine
Trump said late Sunday that he was overturning a controversial plan to have White House officials be among the first Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, hours after it was announced publicly.
Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times first reported that senior Trump administration officials would receive some of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which are otherwise reserved for front-line health-care workers. The plans were confirmed by other news outlets, including The Washington Post, and in a statement by National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot, who said senior government officials in all three branches would “receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy.”
Many critics immediately cried foul, pointing out that Trump and top members of his administration have repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic while ignoring public health authorities’ pleas to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. It wasn’t clear whether Trump was directly addressing that criticism, but on Sunday he tweeted that people who work in the White House “should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary.”
“I have asked that this adjustment be made,” he added.
Trump also said in the tweet that he is “not scheduled to take the vaccine” but looks forward to “doing so at the appropriate time.” Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have already volunteered to be vaccinated on live television or in a public setting to build trust and confidence in the vaccine.
Public officials face personal threats as tensions flare
State and local officials of both parties have warned that Trump’s increasingly desperate tweets about election fraud are fueling the potential for violence as well as another ominous trend of 2020, in which public servants and others who disagree are targeted at their offices and homes with armed protests, harassing phone calls and stalkers.
Last week, an “enemies” list of state and federal officials who rejected Trump’s baseless election conspiracy theories floated up from the dark corners of the Web, with home addresses listed and red targets over their photos, the latest in a string of threats to public officials.
Inside the ‘nasty’ feud between Trump and the Republican governor he blames for losing Georgia
The first major fissure in the relationship between Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) came a year ago, when Kemp paid Trump a clandestine visit in the White House residence.
On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Kemp flew up to Washington to introduce Trump to Kelly Loeffler, an Atlanta business executive he wanted to appoint to fill his state’s open U.S. Senate seat.
But when Kemp and Loeffler finally got their audience with the president, Kemp presented Loeffler as a fait accompli — telling Trump that he wanted the president to meet the woman he was planning to name to the Senate.