Republican election lawyer Benjamin L. Ginsberg said the results of the 2020 presidential election will not change on Monday as members of the electoral college gather in state capitals to formally vote for Biden as the next president, even as Trump continues to falsely claim victory.

“There’s no way to upend the election results today. Causing trouble is a much lower bar to pass,” said Ginsberg, who helped lead the 2000 Florida GOP recount legal strategy, in a Washington Post live interview.

“So nothing within the legislative chambers themselves done by the electors I think will change the result we’re going to see at the end of the day,” he added. “Today is the day that it really is over — we said that about five times already but this is the day when it all becomes official.”

The gatherings of electors will take place throughout the day, and Ginsberg detailed how they will sign ballots “denoting who they are voting for.”

“From there you just look to see if there are any faithless electors, people who sort of go off the reservation and vote for somebody other than their declared candidates in the state,” he said. “And I suppose there’s a little bit of a threat of demonstrations around those electoral college votes, which is certainly out of the ordinary.”

The votes will be formally counted Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress.