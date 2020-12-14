“We want to make sure the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be,” Trump said in late September, as polls continued to show him trailing his opponent. “I don’t know that it can be with this whole situation, unsolicited ballots.”

Sure enough, once the voting was finished, Trump insisted that his loss was only a function of fraud. Setting aside that he lost the national vote by 7 million votes, he’s tried repeatedly to have the results in a half-dozen states thrown out, citing a wide and evolving array of claims to do so. There were claims about how vote totals would be imminently revealed to be tainted, which didn’t happen. Assertions that his team would soon present evidence of rampant fraud, evidence that didn’t emerge. Claims about how his loss defied historic precedent which, even when accurate (which not all were) didn’t mean much. His increasingly sketchy legal efforts culminated in a big lawsuit filed by Texas’s attorney general, a lawsuit riddled with ludicrous claims and rhetoric. Trump described it as the “big one”; the Supreme Court didn’t view it as something worthy of consideration.

Trump has multiple motivations for these claims (which are ongoing, as of writing). They are lucrative, spurring hundreds of millions of dollars into political entities with loose rules for how money is spent. But insisting that his loss was not his fault — and, moreover, that he remained a winner — holds an obvious appeal for Trump. Even after winning the presidency in 2016, he tried to pretend that maybe he hadn't lost the popular vote that year, a claim seemingly made for little other reason than to assuage his wounded ego.

It is impossible to put too fine a point on the fact that there is no credible evidence for Trump’s claims. On Sunday evening, he tweeted a litany of things that he insisted “everybody knows” occurred, things for which he’s offered no evidence and which experts both from within his administration and outside the government have repeatedly debunked. Trump has spent months generating as much doubt as possible and now presents that doubt as itself being evidence of his claims.

“78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED,” he claimed last week. That was followed with an ironic question: “How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states. How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?”

The doubt Trump has generated is itself used as rationale for doubting President-elect Joe Biden's win. And, on this rare occasion, Trump's numbers are right.

A CBS News-YouGov poll released over the weekend found that only 18 percent of those who voted for Trump last month think that Biden was the election’s “legitimate” winner. In a Fox News poll released Sunday, 77 percent of Trump voters said that they thought that the election was “stolen” from the president. Nearly as many said that Trump’s efforts to call the results of the election into doubt were in fact strengthening American democracy. (Most poll respondents saw Trump’s petulant response as damaging the democratic system.)

Three-quarters of Trump voters in the CBS-YouGov poll said that congressional Republicans should try to keep Trump in power — however that might happen. A majority seem willing to give it a shot.

After Texas filed its nonserious lawsuit last week, more than 120 Republicans in the House signed on to a brief supporting the effort. The result of the lawsuit, if successful, would have been to invalidate the ballots of voters in four states, including states represented by more than a dozen of the brief’s signatories. But as we’ve seen over the past four years, Republican tug-of-wars between reality and Trump falsehoods are often resolved in favor of the voters that continue to stand with the president.

This has long been a tricky tightrope for some Republican officials, if you'll forgive the mixed rope-based metaphors. On one side is the obvious truth and, on the other, what much of their party's base believes. For some officials, fully resident within the surreal MAGAverse, no such tension exists. But for others, it's an ongoing struggle to adhere to Trump's assertions while maintaining plausible deniability that they are overtly lying about everything.

Happily, the situation at hand provides a nifty escape hatch. Trump's claims that the election was riddled with fraud were a bit of opportunism on his part, leveraging long-standing skepticism of the system from Republican voters, skepticism generated over years of Republican efforts to impose new constraints on voting. Republican legislators and leaders have for years insisted that fraud is commonplace and used those claims to push for laws tightening voting laws, laws which then tend to reduce the number of votes coming from heavily Democratic voter pools.

And so we get exchanges like the one between House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) — who signed on to the Texas lawsuit — and Fox News's Chris Wallace on Sunday.

“There has been a lot of contesting of the election in multiple states,” Scalise said. “The president's done it, other groups have done it too, and that's because of the concerns people had.”

Half of this is true. There have been many efforts to contest the results, but many of those have obviously been about elevating concerns about the results, not resolving them. That the lawsuits are often quickly settled or tossed without evidence being presented tends to make clear what's motivating them.

Sure enough, Scalise then tried to amplify these purported doubts.

“When you look at massive vote swings days and weeks after the election, millions of people feel very frustrated with this process,” Scalise said. “And, look, there — there’s going to ultimately be a conclusion to this, but for now I think, if you just discount the fact that millions of people wonder, why is it that in some states Florida, Texas, large states, they had the results by 10 that night and then in other states it was days and weeks. … We’ve got to start getting back to the point where we can resolve elections on the night” of the election.

Wallace quickly pointed out that there are no actual questions in this regard: that some states, such as Florida, allowed mail-in ballots to be counted in advance. Those which didn’t, like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, were barred from doing so by Republican legislatures, meaning that hundreds of thousands of votes cast before Election Day weren’t counted until after polls closed. The difference was artificial, as any good-faith actor paying attention to reality could have explained on the morning of Nov. 3.

Scalise's reply? Well, in one small contest in New York that had a narrow margin of victory, they only belatedly found a batch of ballots, as though an isolated example of that nature is somehow proof that accusations about Biden's six-figure lead over Trump in Michigan were warranted. For good measure, Scalise also denied that the Texas lawsuit would have thrown out votes and drew the common and misleading comparison between Trump's lawsuits and the fight over the 2000 election.

Scalise isn’t raising scads of money himself by boosting Trump — though, as a leader of the House Republican caucus, his bolstering Trump’s claims is indirectly encouraging contributions to the party, since the GOP gets a slice of the president’s bounty. Scalise also isn’t worried about his own ego in regard to the 2020 election; he won his reelection bid by nearly 50 points.

What he wants to do is what he explained to Wallace: leverage Trump’s complaints to change the rules and make it less likely that more people will vote. Former House speaker Newt Gingrich, an institution in Georgia politics, complained Sunday evening about efforts in that state to facilitate easier voting in the upcoming Senate runoff contests.

Making it easier for votes to be safely cast in an election taking place during a pandemic is taking “steps to make it harder for Republicans to win.” It would be easy to predict Gingrich’s defense of this: He wants to prevent illegal voting! But we don’t need to predict it, since, a few hours later, that’s the defense he offered.

This is how the question is begged. Fraud exists, despite the lack of evidence that it exists, and efforts to expand voting therefore necessarily increase fraud.

It can get more dangerous. Trump may have wanted to use fraud claims to inoculate the world against loss but is now using those claims in a half-baked and futile effort to retain power. In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) did the same thing, alleging rampant fraud in the state’s Senate vote that year in an effort to block the counting of mail-in votes in Democrat-heavy counties that he worried would erode his narrow lead. His lead held, meaning that we didn’t have to find out how his effort would evolve should he have needed it to.

The doubt is the point. It’s the point for Trump, it was the point for Scott, it’s the point for Scalise, it’s the point for most of the Republicans who’ve ascribed to Trump’s claims. How the doubt is used may vary, but the doubt itself is useful.