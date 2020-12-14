The requirement, established in federal law, to “meet and give their votes on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December” is usually a largely ceremonial part of the democratic process. Today's votes are especially significant: They stand to put another dent in President Trump's effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory by promoting baseless fraud claims and unsuccessfully pressuring state lawmakers to back alternate electors to select him instead.

By the end of the day, Biden is expected to cement his 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, based on the Nov. 3 results. (Our colleague Elise Viebeck has this handy tracker as states vote to finalize his win.) Some Republicans say this milestone will push more of their party to recognize the end of Trump's campaign to subvert the results.

“Expect to see a lot of responses like, ‘the process played out’ and ‘the electoral college voted,’" a senior GOP Senate aide told Power Up. Still, the aide predicted, “no one will congratulate [Biden] or say he won.”

Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) told NBC News's Chuck Todd that any doubt about the results of the 2020 election should end "after Monday": "The states have counted, certified their votes," Alexander said

“The courts have resolved the disputes. It looks very much like the electors will vote for Joe Biden. And when they do, I hope that he puts the country first — meaning, the president,” Alexander added, and that he “congratulates the president-elect and he helps him get off to a good start.”

Much of the Republican Party has backed Trump's refusal to concede or have remained silent on Biden's win.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit, backed by more than half of House Republicans, seeking to overturn the 2020 contest: "The court's unsigned order was short, and it denied Texas's request to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin over how they conducted their elections. Texas has not shown it has a legal interest 'in the manner in which another state conducts its elections,' the order said. It dismissed all pending motions about the case," our colleague Robert Barnes reports.

Biden is scheduled to deliver an address tonight after the Electoral College vote has concluded: “We have won so many times, at this point, in so many different ways. We’re just excited to keep on winning,” Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s deputy chief of staff, told “We have won so many times, at this point, in so many different ways. We’re just excited to keep on winning,” Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s deputy chief of staff, told The Associated Press's Aamer Madhani and Will Weissert . “(Monday) obviously is a big day as it takes on a little bit more import than maybe traditionally it does.”

Some Republicans are expecting the fight to continue as Trump insists the challenges are “not over” despite dozens of court losses.

“The electoral college’s vote is not the end, instead it’s just another opportunity for some Republicans to continue to light themselves on fire,” a second GOP Senate aide told Power Up.

A (long shot) last stand: Some of the president's most loyal backers are already looking past today to Jan. 6, when both chambers of Congress meet in joint session to formally count the electoral college votes and ratify the results. They're planning a “final-stage challenge on the floor of the House of Representatives" to tip the election to Trump, The New York Times's Nicholas Fandos and Michael Schmidt report.

More details from the Times: “The effort is being led by Rep. Mo Brooks, Republican of Alabama, a backbench conservative. Along with a group of allies in the House, he is eyeing challenges to the election results in five different states — Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin — where they claim varying degrees of fraud or illegal voting took place, despite certification by the voting authorities and no evidence of widespread impropriety.”

“Under rules laid out in the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887, their challenges must be submitted in writing with a senator’s signature also affixed. No Republican senator has yet stepped forward to say he or she will back such an effort, though a handful of reliable allies of Mr. Trump, including Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky, have signaled they would be open to doing so.”

“Even if a senator did agree, constitutional scholars say the process is intended to be an arduous one. Once an objection is heard from a member of each house of Congress, senators and representatives will retreat to their chambers on opposite sides of the Capitol for a two-hour debate and then a vote on whether to disqualify a state’s votes. Both the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate would have to agree to toss out a state’s electoral votes — something that has not happened since the 19th century.”

Political dynamics behind the fight: A CBS News poll released on Sunday found that “a sizable 62% majority of the nation's voters feel the election is ‘over and settled’ and it's ‘time to move on.’ Large majorities feel their own votes were counted correctly, and a majority acknowledge Mr. Biden as the 'legitimate winner.'”

“But the president's backers feel very differently: 82% of Trump voters say they do not consider Mr. Biden legitimate and — perhaps most notably for the coming transition month — almost half of President Trump's voters say Mr. Trump should refuse to concede after that electoral college vote happens, and instead do all he can to stay in power.”

Trump's legal bluster has also been helpful for the GOP's fundraising efforts, notes. “ Donations to the president’s campaign and political action committee, as well as the GOP’s recount efforts and the Senate runoffs in Georgia, have been pouring in amid the effort to overturn the election, even though the race is functionally over.” our colleague Dave Weigel notes. “

Outside the Beltway

VACCINES ARRIVE: “The first vials of the coronavirus vaccine were shipped Sunday, paving the way for inoculations to begin across the country this week,” Paulina Firozi, Meryl Kornfield and Josh Dawsey report.

What to expect today: “Nearly 3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive at 145 facilities Monday, marking the beginning of a massive logistical effort to stop the rampant spread of the virus, which has so far killed more than 298,000 Americans. The vaccine will arrive at nearly 500 additional sites on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Trump abruptly changed a plan for White House staffers to be among the first to receive shots: This came “hours after the New York Times reported that the administration was planning to rapidly distribute the vaccine to its staff at a time when the first doses are generally being reserved for high-risk health care workers,” the Times's Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman report.

A National Security Council spokesman had defended the plan: “The goal of distributing the vaccine in the West Wing was to prevent additional government officials from falling ill in the final weeks of the Trump administration. The hope was to eventually distribute the vaccine to everyone who works in the White House.”

On the Hill

BIPARTISAN RELIEF BILL COMING TODAY: “A bipartisan group of senators is expected to introduce a $908 billion coronavirus relief bill as soon as [today], with a twist: The deal is expected to be split into two pieces,” Politico's Nolan D. McCaskill and Burgess Everett report.

The details: “One would be a $748 billion piece of coronavirus relief with less controversial items like schools and health care; the other would marry $160 billion in money for local governments with a temporary liability shield.”

The upshot: “Splitting the bill could make it more likely that a relief package can be finalized before Congress leaves for the holidays — something deemed essential with 12 million Americans set to lose unemployment benefits in the coming weeks.”

In the agencies

RUSSIANS BEHIND MASSIVE HACK: “Russian government hackers breached the Treasury and Commerce departments, along with other U.S. government agencies, as part of a global espionage campaign that stretches back months,” Ellen Nakashima and Craig Timberg report.

Officials were scrambling to determine the extent of the intrusions: “The Russian hackers, known by the nicknames APT29 or Cozy Bear, are part of that nation’s foreign intelligence service, the SVR, and they breached email systems in some cases. The same Russian group hacked the State Department and the White House email servers during the Obama administration.”

The National Security Council called an emergency meeting on Saturday at the White House to address the situation, per Reuters's Christopher Bing, who initially broke the story.

The breach came through a widely used system: “This is looking very, very bad,” one person told our colleagues.

SolarWinds products, the company that runs system in question, are used by more than 300,000 organizations across the world: “They include all five branches of the U.S. military, the Pentagon, State Department, Justice Department, NASA, the Executive Office of the President and the National Security Agency, the world’s top electronic spy agency, according to the firm’s website.”

The investigations

#METOO CONTINUES: There is growing pressure on Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to resign following a watchdog's report that he that he tried to discredit a congressional aide who reported sexual assault at a D.C. hospital.

“The VA Inspector General report makes clear that Secretary Wilkie engaged in an extremely disturbing coverup campaign of sexual assault against a veteran,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement over the weekend. “He has lost the trust and confidence to serve, and he must immediately resign.”

“The country’s leading veterans groups — including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America — echoed the call, saying that Wilkie had breached their trust and could no longer effectively lead an agency responsible for the care of 9 million veterans,” reports our colleague Lisa Rein

There are no signs that Wilkie plans on leaving with just weeks left in his term: “VA press secretary Christina Noel said in a statement that Wilkie ‘will continue to lead the department’ and cited ‘landmark improvements in Veterans’ trust, quality of care and employee satisfaction’ as well as a “historic response to the covid-19 pandemic.”

In the media

Power Up spoke with CBS News's Norah O'Donnell, who first broke the news last week of “what Pentagon officials call an unprecedented disciplinary action to address a pattern of sexual assault, harassment, suicides and even murder” at Fort Hood. A total of 14 Army leaders were fired or suspended.

Norah, who recently aired a four-part investigative series looking at how the U.S. military treats victims of sexual assault, said this latest reporting was the result of a year-and-a-half long investigation with a team of producers. “And then to get the Army Secretary to sit down with us and acknowledge that sexual violence is a real problem was remarkable,” she told Power Up. "I was also struck by how many victims said it’s time for a ‘#MeToo’ Movement in the military. I asked Secretary [Ryan] McCarthy if he agrees it's time for revolutionary change, and he said, 'Yes I do.’”

The Army's just-announced action plan to address sexual assault in the military “is a start but there’s more to be done,” Norah told us. “What we saw this week was the Secretary of the Army ordering some of the most comprehensive disciplinary action ever in the U.S. Army. I think the victims feel some sense of vindication but ultimately what they want, and why they decided to speak out, was real change.”

On why the military has struggled to hold abusers accountable: “Sexual harassment and assault are pervasive in many organizations … I am a firm believer that abuse fosters in silence. It’s important to hear from victims. It is important for journalists to share their stories. And it's important to push for accountability. In the case of active duty personnel, one of the reforms suggested by victims is to have an independent prosecutor outside the chain of command look at allegations of harassment and assault.”

On why the media is following this story and the #MeToo movement closely: “I firmly believe sunlight is the best disinfectant,” Norah told Power Up. “Journalism can help expose abuse and corruption. We will not stop reporting on this issue. I’ve said this before, and it is a value I hold dear: Women cannot achieve equality until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility.”

At the White House

TRUMP AND KEMP'S BITTER FEUD: The president's allies have warned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) that he will continue to attack him when he returns to the state. Trump felt slighted over Kemp's handling of Sen. Kelly Loeffler's appointment, but it's the governor's handling of Trump's post-election demands that has provoked the strongest ire, Ashley Parker, Amy Gardner and Josh Dawsey report this morning.

“Perhaps most indefensible in Trump’s mind, is that Kemp moved forward with certifying the results of the election,” our colleagues write.

Trump now calls fellow Republicans Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue to complain about Kemp: “'Maybe I should recruit someone to run against him,' the president said in one of these calls. ‘Your governor is horrible. He would be nothing without me.’”

Kemp hasn't been alone in defying Trump:

Trump continues to call Kemp to complain to him directly: “In one of those conversations, Trump asked Kemp how he was doing, according to someone briefed on the exchange. Kemp was in the midst of a family tragedy after Harrison Deal, a family friend and Loeffler aide, had died in a car crash the previous day. He replied, ‘It’s been a rough 24 hours,’” our colleagues write.

The president thought the governor was worried about his poll numbers: “No, we lost a close family friend yesterday, Kemp replied. Trump then offered his condolences … In the same call, Trump demanded that the governor call a special session of the legislature and pressure them to change state law to allow them to assign Republican electors and reverse the outcome.” Kemp, not known to usually give direct answers, then told Trump “No” twice.

The transition

BIDEN FACES CRITICISM OF CABINET PICKS: “The president-elect's decision to fill his White House and Cabinet with longtime colleagues has led to frustration from liberals, civil rights leaders and younger activists, who worry he's relegating racial minorities to lower-status jobs while leaning on Obama-era appointees for key positions,” Seung Min Kim and Annie Linskey report.

Senior Democratic senators have received little or no advance warning about the selections: “For instance, the transition team never reached out to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) about Biden’s decision to tap Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget, despite Sanders’s role as the top Democrat on one of the committees that will hold Tanden’s confirmation hearings.”

Viral

The Wall Street Journal's opinion editor is returning fire at the Biden camp after op-ed criticizing Jill Biden, who has a doctorate in education, for using the honorific even though she is not a medical doctor. After the op-ed, penned by Joseph Epstein, was received with a torrent of criticism — including from The Post's Monica Hesse — Paul Gigot in turn criticized the Biden campaign for using “the big gun of identity politics to send a message to critics as it prepares to take power. There’s nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism. It’s the left’s version of Donald Trump’s ‘enemy of the people’ tweets.”

Epstein's column, which also referred to Biden in the lede as “kiddo," may also cause tensions in the newsroom: “The Journal opinion page’s conservatism — which predates Rupert Murdoch’s buying The Journal’s parent company, Dow Jones & Company, for $5 billion in 2007 — has occasionally produced friction with the Journal’s newsroom, which like most newspapers’ is not officially political. Epstein’s piece is likely to produce further tensions,” the Times's Marc Tracy points out