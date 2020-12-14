“Your legal team, in almost every state, 50 times lost — some with Trump judges,” Kilmeade said, pretty accurately describing the Trump team’s overwhelming defeats in court. “So do you have the worst legal team who just don’t seem to be presenting a good case? Or are you just too late and this case should have been brought before the election?”

The biggest problem with the Trump legal case is the sheer lack of evidence of the kind of widespread irregularities and voter fraud that it argues should overturn the 2020 results. But perhaps next after that is something that has gotten relatively little attention: the failure to raise these issues earlier — i.e., before the election.

Over and over again, judges have noted the pro-Trump legal effort could just as well have challenged the election rules before the election results went against him.

A key — and unusually close decision — from the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday noted that an absentee ballot form the Trump team objected to had in fact been used for more than a decade (including during Trump’s 2016 win) with no legal challenge.

“Penalizing the voters election officials serve and the other candidates who relied on this long-standing guidance is beyond unfair,” the court said. “The Campaign sat on its hands, waiting until after the election, despite the fact that this ‘application’ form was in place for over a decade.”

It was hardly the first time judges have noted the tardy challenges. Just this weekend, U.S. District Judge Brett H. Ludwig, who was appointed by Trump, offered a similar rebuke after state and federal courts said such challenges should be filed before the election.

“I don’t think I heard a very good explanation today as to why the plaintiffs didn’t raise these issues in advance of the election when the guidance was issued,” Ludwig said.

Another judge whom Trump had put on his Supreme Court shortlist, William Pryor, also agreed with a lower-court ruling that said pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood had plenty of time to complain about Georgia’s election rules before Trump lost. Pryor cited the doctrine of laches, which holds that a claim can’t just be brought when it is suddenly convenient for the plaintiff.

“This procedure has been in place for at least three elections since March, including the general election on November 3, 2020,” Pryor wrote. “Over one million Georgians voted by absentee ballot in the general election. No one challenged the settlement agreement until the filing of this action. By then, the general election returns had been tallied and a statewide hand recount of the presidential election results was underway.”

Pryor ruled that Wood had no standing to bring the case but added that, even if he did, the laches doctrine meant “he could have sued eight months earlier, yet he waited until two weeks after the election.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has offered perhaps the biggest rebuke on this count. It noted that the law at issue in the Trump team’s case — Act 77, which was passed by the GOP-controlled state legislature — was a year old. This was the first case the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear, before its Texas decision on Friday.

Petitioners’ challenge violates the doctrine of laches given their complete failure to act with due diligence in commencing their facial constitutional challenge, which was ascertainable upon Act 77’s enactment. It is well-established that “[l]aches is an equitable doctrine that bars relief when a complaining party is guilty of want of due diligence in failing to promptly institute an action to the prejudice of another.” Petitioners filed this facial challenge to the mail-in voting statutory provisions more than one year after the enactment of Act 77. At the time this action was filed on November 21, 2020, millions of Pennsylvania voters had already expressed their will in both the June 2020 Primary Election and the November 2020 General Election and the final ballots in the 2020 General Election were being tallied, with the results becoming seemingly apparent. Nevertheless, Petitioners waited to commence this litigation until days before the county boards of election were required to certify the election results to the Secretary of the Commonwealth. Thus, it is beyond cavil [i.e., a standard of frivolous objection] that Petitioners failed to act with due diligence in presenting the instant claim. Equally clear is the substantial prejudice arising from Petitioners’ failure to institute promptly a facial challenge to the mail-in voting statutory scheme, as such inaction would result in the disenfranchisement of millions of Pennsylvania voters.

Much of the Trump legal challenge has focused on supposed fraud. But increasingly it has focused on the idea that, regardless of proven fraud, the changes made by elections officials in key states made such fraud undetectable. This was a central point in the lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), which the Trump campaign, 18 GOP attorneys general and 126 GOP House members joined.

But as plenty noted at the time, other states whose results the election didn’t seek to undo made similar or the same changes, and the lawsuit didn’t seek to invalidate their results. It’s understandable that a legal effort to question an election’s results would focus on close states, but if you’re seeking to invalidate large numbers of votes in one fell swoop, focusing only on those close states is entirely convenient.