Back in March, both of these things would have seemed quite unlikely. It would have been hard to believe that an effective vaccine for the virus could be deployed so quickly, but existing explorations of a new development technology dramatically shortened the time frame. It would similarly have been baffling to think that, with Americans attuned to the risks posed by the virus, hundreds of thousands of people might succumb to it. Yet here we are.

The reason for the latter, of course, is that the virus has been allowed to spread without control for more than three months now. While the initial surge was effectively contained by the middle of April and a second surge had waned by July, the surge that began on Sept. 12 has simply continued to grow.

We generally look at seven-day averages of new cases and new deaths, evening out fluctuations in reporting on a day-to-day basis. Over the past month, states have set 173 new highs in the average number of new cases on a given day and 71 new highs in the average number of new deaths. Since the surge began in mid-September, states have set 400 new case-average highs and 134 new death-average highs.

What we’d like to see on the graph below is the number of colored blocks eventually fading away, as we saw after the first and second surges. So far, we haven’t, save for the lull in case reporting that accompanied the Thanksgiving holiday.

(The surges are defined as the periods during which the national average of new cases was increasing.)

You can see other key benchmarks in the evolution of the pandemic: its emergence in Washington state, the spike in deaths in New York and New Jersey and, in the second surge, a similar surge in Texas.

What is harder to see is how pervasive the virus is at this point. The density of new records in recent weeks gets at it, certainly, but it’s perhaps most clearly visualized with this interactive. Using Post data on new cases and deaths and overlaying data from the COVID Tracking Project on hospitalizations, we see how new peaks in the latter two metrics have spread across the country.

Show cases relative to state peak cases per 100,000 residents hospitalizations relative to state peak hospitalizations per 100,000 residents deaths relative to state peak deaths per 100,000 residents Run Stop March 1 SURGE 1

One bit of good news is that case averages in the Dakotas have dropped in recent weeks. (The current surge began in that region, perhaps linked to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in late August.) That good news is limited, though, given the relatively small populations of those states.