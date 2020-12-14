As President Trump and his allies have sought to challenge and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, his officials have at times pointed to the Dec. 14 electoral college vote as the de facto deadline for its challenges. You can watch examples of this in the video above.

“[The] electoral college is how you do or don’t win,” former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Nov. 5.

“We’re going to be going through all of these [alleged issues in swing states],” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said on Nov. 9. “So when the electoral college gets together to certify this election, the American people can have full confidence in its outcome.”

“Let’s remember that the electoral college, which is our constitutional process, does not vote until Dec. 14,” Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said on Nov. 24. “We have plenty of time to pursue all legal options.”

On Monday, the electoral college was poised to elect Joe Biden.

While some Trump officials have suggested that the president may continue to challenge the election results after the electoral college vote, Trump’s options continue to dwindle.

By Monday morning, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller suggested the challenges could continue until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.