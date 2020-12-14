The recent rush of executions is a painful demonstration of why the death penalty must be abolished in this country. At a time when prisoners have been cut off from family members, barred from receiving legal visits and are dying from COVID at infection and mortality rates that greatly exceed the population, there is no legitimate justification for rushing to execute federal prisoners. It is the very definition of arbitrary and abuse of power to use the criminal justice system to engage in ill-timed executions and spectacle violence as a show of force and political power. Most of the people who have been executed were killed before serious questions about the reliability and fairness of their sentences had been resolved.

People with intellectual disabilities, a woman with a tragic history of abuse and violence and people of color are being killed unnecessarily. The country will not be safer as a result of these executions, the rule of law will be compromised and once again we tolerate racial bias, abuse of the vulnerable and indifference to just and reliable punishment.