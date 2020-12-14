Globally, support for the death penalty is declining. According to Amnesty International, 657 people were executed around the world in 2019 compared to 993 just two years earlier in 2017. But these stats did not keep the administration from moving forward with a punishment that an increasing number of criminal justice reform advocates consider unjust.
On Thursday, the administration executed Brandon Bernard, who along with his co-defendant was convicted of murdering two youth ministers when he was 18, after the Supreme Court rejected his stay request. He was the ninth federal death-row inmate executed this year. And the administration plans to execute four more individuals before President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, replaces Trump in the Oval Office.
Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that provides legal services to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted, told the Fix that the U.S. government’s support for capital punishment is one way in which the country is failing to be a global leader.
“We have once again failed to be a leader on issues of human rights not just to the peril of the condemned who have been executed but to everyone who cares about justice,” he said.
Stevenson said:
The recent rush of executions is a painful demonstration of why the death penalty must be abolished in this country. At a time when prisoners have been cut off from family members, barred from receiving legal visits and are dying from COVID at infection and mortality rates that greatly exceed the population, there is no legitimate justification for rushing to execute federal prisoners. It is the very definition of arbitrary and abuse of power to use the criminal justice system to engage in ill-timed executions and spectacle violence as a show of force and political power. Most of the people who have been executed were killed before serious questions about the reliability and fairness of their sentences had been resolved.People with intellectual disabilities, a woman with a tragic history of abuse and violence and people of color are being killed unnecessarily. The country will not be safer as a result of these executions, the rule of law will be compromised and once again we tolerate racial bias, abuse of the vulnerable and indifference to just and reliable punishment.
Before Bernard’s execution, reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who had been successful in the past at convincing the president to support clemency, tweeted a petition calling for Bernard’s death sentence to be commuted to life in prison. And following his death, multiple politicians, activists and members of the media criticized the administration’s decision.
The Post previously reported that the Justice Department pushed back on criticism of the current execution schedule by arguing that Attorney General William P. Barr is following the law by carrying out death sentences.
After more than a decade of not carrying out any executions, Barr announced in late 2019 that the DOJ would resume executing inmates using a new lethal-injection protocol. That plan was put on hold by multiple court challenges to the new procedure before finally being upheld.
The DOJ carried out three executions over four days this past summer after the Supreme Court rejected multiple challenges in July — matching the total number of federal executions carried out over the previous 30 years.
Trump launched his campaign emphasizing the importance of enforcing law and order. And it is a worldview that he revisited often when talking about anti-racism protesters, undocumented immigrants, the media and his political opponents. But it stood in sharp juxtaposition to his attempts at branding himself as an advocate for criminal justice reform — often in an effort to increase his support among Black and Latino Americans.
One of the core goals of those who advocate for criminal justice reform is to encourage society to refrain from implementing the most severe punishments for criminal activity — especially when sentences are deemed unfair or failed to take into consideration multiple factors that may have led the accused to behave in the manner that they did.
In allowing a significant number of executions to move forward during a period when previous presidents have attempted to complete other goals, Trump appears to be sending a message that he wants to be remembered as one of the toughest presidents on crime in recent history, despite the shifts.