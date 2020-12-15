Fauci recommends vaccination for Biden ‘as soon as we possibly can’
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, publicly recommended Tuesday that Biden be vaccinated against the coronavirus “as soon as we possibly can.”
Fauci, who is advising the current administration and plans to serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser on the pandemic, said it is important for both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris to move quickly for “security reasons.”
It is important for Biden to be “fully protected as he enters the presidency in January,” Fauci said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “So that would be my strong recommendation.”
Biden aides have said that the president-elect plans to take the vaccine in public when Fauci recommends he do so.
During Tuesday’s interview, Fauci also recommended that both Trump and Vice President Pence also be vaccinated soon.
“You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now,” he said.
Trump, who was hospitalized with the coronavirus in early October, probably has antibodies, Fauci said. But, he added: “We’re not sure how long that protection lasts.”
Biden to stump for Ossoff, Warnock
Biden plans to return to the campaign trail on Tuesday for the first time since Election Day, stumping for the pair of Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seats in Georgia in runoff elections next month.
The president-elect is scheduled to appear at a drive-in rally in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the importance of the two races, which will effectively determine which party controls the Senate upon Biden’s arrival in the Oval Office.
In the runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is pitted against Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), while Democrat Raphael Warnock is challenging Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).
Both Trump and Vice President Pence have been to Georgia since the election to campaign for the Republican candidates.
In the presidential race, Biden was the first Democrat to carry Georgia since 1992.
Harris to meet virtually with Democratic attorneys general
Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris is scheduled to meet virtually Tuesday with a group of Democratic attorneys general as she continues her transition to the White House.
Harris’s remarks to the group will be open to the press, according to the Biden transition team.
She is addressing a group she knows well. Before becoming a senator from California, Harris served as the state’s attorney general from 2011 to 2017.
Putin finally recognizes Biden’s win
MOSCOW — More than a month later than most world leaders, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Biden for his election victory, a delayed recognition that could set the tone for icy relations.
“In his message Vladimir Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, effectively contribute to solving many problems and meeting challenges that the world is facing today,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
It went on to say that Putin relayed to Biden that he is “ready for interaction and contact” and suggested cooperation between the two countries based on “equality and mutual respect.”
Trump continues to falsely insist he won
After the electoral college cemented his victory on Monday, Biden urged the nation and the GOP to “turn the page” on weeks of false claims by President Trump and his allies that massive fraud had flipped the election.
Trump, though, soon made it clear that he has no intention of moving on.
In a cascade of tweets sent after midnight, the president shared more dubious claims of electoral fraud and falsely insisted, yet again, that he was the true victor.
Amid a fusillade of baseless claims, Georgia sees a normal start to early voting in Senate runoffs
ATLANTA — Around 3 p.m. Monday, Tania Thompson pulled her car into the parking lot of the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center for the second time in a day.
She and her neighbor had first come to cast their ballots shortly after the early-voting location had opened, but they found a line that nearly wrapped around the building. They opted to return in the afternoon, hoping for a shorter line and warmer temperatures.
“I want to feel like my voice has been heard,” Thompson, 47, an immigrant originally from Jamaica, told The Washington Post. She said it was especially important at a time when her state is in the national spotlight and its voting system is under attack by Trump.
Terminally ill elector breaks down after casting Biden vote
As Washington state elector Jack Arends registered his vote for Biden on Monday, his voice cracked with emotion. Then, Arends, 64, told the chamber that a doctor had diagnosed him last month with an untreatable, terminal condition.
“[In] November I was told there is no more medical treatment that can help me, so it was important for me to do this one thing that I could do while I still can,” said Arends, who wore a black beret reading, “Play Nice.”
After his speech, Arends placed his microphone on the desk, crossed his arms over his face, and sobbed breathlessly as another elector came to his side to comfort him.
Newsmax and One America grapple uneasily with Biden’s electoral college victory
For the past six weeks, two upstart cable news channels — Newsmax and One America News — have tried to outflank Fox News from the right by embracing Trump’s strategy of election denialism.
But on Monday, as the electoral college sealed Biden’s victory, their paths seemed to diverge slightly.
John Bachman, who anchors an afternoon show on Newsmax, the larger of the two channels, referred to Biden as the president-elect and noted that Trump’s legal challenges of the election results have failed at almost every step.
“What I’m trying to do is manage everyone’s expectations,” Bachman told viewers. “These judges don’t seem to be taking up these cases. This is the reality. This is the motion set in place.”
As electoral college formalizes Biden’s win, Trump backers hold their own vote
ATLANTA — Republicans in six states won by Biden held their own electoral college-style votes Monday for Trump — hoping that future court decisions would throw out Biden’s votes and count the GOP ones instead.
These votes have no legal meaning, according to election law experts. The law recognizes only votes from electors chosen according to state law — and in every one of these states, those are the Democratic electors.
But many Republicans who had been chosen to cast electoral votes for Trump still gathered to cast them. They said they were employing a tactic used by Democrats in Hawaii in an election 60 years ago — casting votes that don’t count, in the hopes that a later court decision would give them force.
This year, that seems very unlikely to work.