Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, publicly recommended Tuesday that Biden be vaccinated against the coronavirus “as soon as we possibly can.”

Fauci, who is advising the current administration and plans to serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser on the pandemic, said it is important for both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris to move quickly for “security reasons.”

It is important for Biden to be “fully protected as he enters the presidency in January,” Fauci said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “So that would be my strong recommendation.”

Biden aides have said that the president-elect plans to take the vaccine in public when Fauci recommends he do so.

During Tuesday’s interview, Fauci also recommended that both Trump and Vice President Pence also be vaccinated soon.

“You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now,” he said.