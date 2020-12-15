That’s a joke, but only partially. Putin’s decision not to acknowledge Biden’s win at the outset was clearly calculated to retain some good will from the sitting president. And — who knew? — maybe Trump would accomplish the unexpected one last time and somehow secure a second term in office. If anyone knows that political power can be unexpectedly resilient, it’s Putin, the guy who American intelligence agencies believe twice tried to weigh in on Trump’s behalf.

It did not go unnoticed that Putin recognized Biden’s win more quickly than many other Republican officials. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for one, has yet to take the obviously trivial step of acknowledging what occurred on Nov. 3. There’s this weird thing now where Republicans are only surreptitiously congratulating Biden, leading the president-elect to chirpily report on Monday evening that a half-dozen “mostly senior” Republican senators had called to congratulate him on his win. Who those brave individuals are will remain a mystery over the short term.

“I’m pleased but not surprised by the number of my former Republican colleagues in the Senate who have acknowledged already the results of the electoral college. I thank them,” he said in his speech following the electoral college vote. “And I’m convinced we can work together for the good of the nation on many subjects. That’s the duty owed to the people, to our Constitution, to our history.”

In a later call with donors, Biden suggested that all of this weird tension derived from Trump and would recede with him.

“I predict to you, as Donald Trump’s shadow fades away, you’re going to see an awful lot change,” he reportedly said. At another point, he revealed that the Republican senators with whom he spoke said the political ice would thaw in six months or so, somewhere around the time that Congress takes a month off in August.

It is certainly the case that the Trump era of Republican politics has broadened the chasm between the two parties. Trump’s overt hostility to the left was part of what made him successful. There was no “we’ll work together,” just constant attempts to deliver for his most fervent supporters and to try to embarrass his political opponents whenever possible. It was an approach to the job that his base found enormously appealing, a Fox-News-ification of the presidency that sidelined complicated policy in favor of constant culture fights. Trump then used his base’s loyalty as leverage over the rest of his party, demanding and receiving fealty.

But it is not the case that Republican obstinance began with Trump. In 2010, McConnell told the National Journal that the “single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president,” reflecting the hostility toward Obama that was then manifesting as the tea party movement. McConnell consistently stood as a barrier to Obama’s initiatives, most famously when he refused to consider Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in early 2016.

Obama predicted shortly before the 2012 election that, if he won a second term, the fever would break. It didn’t.

So now what? Will the fever break this time? Will Trump-era hostility recede to Obama-era intransigence? Or will partisan hostility simply keep snowballing downward?

A Fox News poll released on Monday offered one hint of sort-of-good news. Asked how they felt about Biden’s imminent presidency, most Americans said they either fully supported him or were with him, at least for now. Three-quarters said that they were at least willing to give him a chance — a group that included most Republicans and Trump voters.

It’s not uncommon for the winners of presidential elections to have something of a honeymoon period when even those who voted for their opponents shrug and think, how bad could it be? After all, Biden hasn’t had to do anything yet that would bolster his own policy goals or reject the Republicans’, making it a bit more difficult for his political opponents to be mad at him. In recent years, though, such a turn has seemed inevitable.

Biden seems to think that it isn’t, that he can at least maintain enough good will from his opponents to be able to press forward with some success. Part of this may simply be unfounded optimism. Part of it may come closer to naivete, with an entire media universe that adheres to Trump’s approach still whirling away offshore. But part of it may stem from the recognition that his presidency is tangibly different from the past two, presidencies that saw new levels of partisanship.

For one thing, Joe Biden is not Black. Analysis of the Obama era has invariably found a link between his race and perceptions among his opponents that White Americans were being disadvantaged. Obama’s presidency overlapped with a period during which non-White Americans continued to become a larger percentage of the population and the electorate — and Trump’s 2016 election was in part a reaction to the demographic shifts that Obama represented.

Joe Biden is also not Donald Trump. He is not going to be a president who will actively try to frustrate voters from the other party. He will need to navigate the cultural politics of the Democratic base but is unlikely to use it as a cudgel against Republicans. He won the presidency in part on the strength of his ability to at least keep Trump voters from completely turning their backs on him.

And that’s the fundamental question: Can Biden maintain at least lukewarm sentiment from Republican voters — a fifth of whom view him favorably at this point, according to the Fox poll — and thereby prevent Republican legislators from reflexively standing in his way? The story of the past 12 years has largely been that the primary political cost Republican legislators will have to pay is in being seen as insufficiently hostile to the left. With Trump gone and Biden soothing his way into office, can that sentiment be muted?

It’s not really up to Biden, of course. It’s up to people like Sean Hannity, too, and to Trump himself. To a lesser extent, it’s up to those Senate Republicans who are bold in telling Biden in private that, after an eighth of his term is over, they might work with him but who are also afraid to acknowledge his 7-million-vote margin of victory in public.

More than half of Republicans say that they will give Biden a chance — but nearly half say they won’t. Since early 2009, the group which has dominated the Republican conversation is almost certainly those in the latter group, the ones whose frustrations and anger are fomented and leveraged by the world’s Hannitys and Trumps.