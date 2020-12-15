“When I am vaccinated, that will be public so people can see that I'm vaccinating myself, and I encourage others to get vaccinated,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Power Up as the first vaccinations Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Power Up as the first vaccinations rolled out across the country on Monday. (We'll have more from our Fauci interview — on how to plan for the holidays amid a pandemic — later this week.)

Fauci predicted that between 75% to 85% of the U.S. population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. But “there's a lot of skepticism about vaccines in the country,” he said.

Fauci noted that there is a “hardcore group” of people who “no matter what you say, they don't want to get vaccinated”: “But there are also a lot of people who are expressing reluctance and skepticism about getting vaccinated that you can win over.”

One key way is by “h aving people like myself, like the president, like the president-elect, sports figures and entertainment figures, publicly getting vaccinated so that people see that those who they look up to and believe are getting vaccinated, so that you can get them to change their mind and overcome their own skepticism, ” Fauci said.

An especially important domino?: Key figures including Key figures including President Barack Obama have specifically said they're waiting on Fauci's signal.

Distribution is another challenge in herd immunity: Fauci told NBC News's Hallie Jackson that depending on the “efficiency of the rollout,” herd immunity could be reached by “the end of the second quarter 2021.”

VACCINE INFLUENCERS: President-elect Joe Biden is planning on being vaccinated on camera, and “will get [the vaccine] at a time Dr. Fauci recommends,” a transition official told us. (Biden's team spoke yesterday about the timing with Fauci, who will stay in his NIAID role and serve as a chief medical adviser in the next administration.)

Notably, Fauci is not advising President Trump on when to vaccinate. The White House has “not asked me to give a comment on that position,” Fauci told us. “I'm sure they have enough good physicians at the White House to give them advice about that.”

Trump has expressed willingness to be part of a vaccine confidence campaign. The president recently rescinded plans for his senior staff to be among the first to get the vaccine at a time when doses are generally being reserved for front-line health-care workers.

senior official at the Department of Health and Human Services told told Power Up last week that opportunities for notable figures to highlight the vaccine's safety and efficacy are being explored and will be rolled out “in the near future.”

CASES, DEATHS AND SKEPTICISM, BY THE NUMBERS: The first inoculations are happening as the United States averages more than 200,000 new cases and nearly 2,500 deaths every day. “Both are record highs,” Ben Guarino, Ariana Eunjung Cha, Josh Wood and Griff Witte report.

At the same time: “A significant segment of the country also says it has no intention of getting immunized: Recent surveys have shown between 42 percent and 61 percent of Americans are willing to get vaccinated .”

Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams addressed vaccine skepticism among communities of color:

Grim milestone: The U.S. coronavirus death toll just passed 300,000. Models show that hundreds of thousands more Americans might die between now and when the vaccine takes effect.

The good news: “We now have done something historic: we've developed a safe and effective vaccine that's highly efficacious and we've done it in less than a year, ” Fauci told us. “That is extraordinary … that gives me hope. ”

The bad news: “ My concern is that there's still a lot of disease going around and literally every day, we seem to break another record in either deaths cases or hospitalizations. So even though help is on the way with a vaccine, we are still very, very much involved in a very precarious situation with the number of infections that are going on.”

“The amount of infection, ultimate hospitalizations and deaths that we have — until the vaccine does take effect — is going to depend on how well we adhere to public health measures and how well the people in this country accept the message of the importance of universal wearing of masks, of keeping physical distancing, of avoiding crowds in congregate settings, particularly indoors,” Fauci told us.

Fauci declined to answer whether he thinks Operation Warp Speed, the government’s initiative to expedite vaccine development, should have bought more doses of the vaccine from Pfizer last summer when it had the chance.

“P lans for the entire country getting vaccinated is going to be contingent on multiple companies, ” Fauci added, before insisting that if vaccines from other companies receive emergency-use approval, “we will have enough [vaccine] for everybody in the country.”

At the White House

BARR TO DEPART EARLY: “William P. Barr is stepping down as attorney general, ending a controversial tenure in which critics say he repeatedly used the Justice Department to aid Trump’s allies, only to have Trump turn on him when he did not announce investigations of political foes and disputed White House claims of widespread election fraud,” Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey and Devlin Barrett report.

A senior White House official told our colleagues that Barr “was not fired”: “White House counsel Pat Cipollone worked to ensure that the attorney general’s departure was arranged on amicable terms … Trump and Barr rarely had spoken directly recently, communicating instead through Cipollone, a longtime associate of Barr,” “White House counsel Pat Cipollone worked to ensure that the attorney general’s departure was arranged on amicable terms … Trump and Barr rarely had spoken directly recently, communicating instead through Cipollone, a longtime associate of Barr,” per the Wall Street Journal's Sadie Gurman

Trump announced Barr's decision just moments after the electoral college affirmed Biden won the election: Despite the recent chill in the relationship, both men offered praise of each other. “Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance,” Barr wrote in his two-page resignation letter. He also promised the DOJ would continue to “pursue” voter fraud allegations.

The full letter:

On Barr's legacy: “Even outside the Russia investigation, he was one of Trump’s most loyal and effective Cabinet secretaries, often emphasizing the commander in chief’s public talking points and using the imprimatur of the Justice Department to defend him,” our colleagues write.

He couldn't pass up one last blow at the Russia probe: Barr wrote in his letter that Trump’s political opponents had launched an effort “to cripple, if not oust, your Administration with frenzied and baseless accusations of collusion with Russia.”

His critics, inside and outside the DOJ, quickly celebrated: “Good riddance,” Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told our colleagues, arguing that the attorney general “has done tremendous damage to the Department of Justice and to the American people’s very faith in our justice system.”

The campaign

BIDEN SAYS IT'S OVER AFTER ELECTORS AFFIRM HIS WIN: “The president-elect achieved formal victory over Trump, winning his 306 votes in the electoral college and advancing one more step toward inauguration even as die-hard Trump supporters redoubled their efforts to stop the normal transfer of power,” Elise Viebeck, Dan Simmons, Amy Worden and Omar Sofradzija report.

The president-elect shot back at Trump and Republicans for trying to delegitimize his victory: “In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,” he said in a prime-time address after the vote Monday. “We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact, and now it’s time to turn the page, as we’ve done throughout history.”

Biden decried the threats leveled at election workers. He also specifically targeted Texas's failed effort to throw out results in four states: “ It’s a position so extreme we’ve never seen it before. A position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honor our Constitution ,” he said of a suit that was backed by 126 Republicans in the House. You can watch the full speech ,” he said of a suit that was backed by 126 Republicans in the House. You can watch the full speech here

Turning the page: Biden will campaign in Atlanta later today with both Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, returning to his campaign trail as the Democratic Party seeks to flip the Senate in the pair of Georgia runoffs next month.

Outside the Beltway

NO SURPRISES AS ELECTORS MET AROUND THE COUNTRY: “The proceedings harked back to more typical presidential elections and stood in contrast with the unprecedented — though fruitless — six weeks of legal and procedural chaos triggered by Trump’s refusal to accept his loss,” our colleagues write.

There were some last-ditch protests by Trump allies: “Yet GOP efforts posed no substantive challenge to Biden ahead of the final tally of electoral votes by Congress on Jan. 6, experts said.”

Some movement on the Hill: “Support for Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss began to collapse in the Senate on after the electoral college certified Biden's victory,” the Times's Nicholas Fandos reports.

Key quote from the Senate GOP's No. 2: “I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election, but in the end, at some point, you have to face the music,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters.

Even Trump ally Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said there was now “a very, very narrow path for the president.” Graham also said he spoke to Biden about some of the president-elect's Cabinet picks.

Biden himself reportedly said he'd spoken to seven “mostly senior” Senate Republicans following the electors voting, but didn't provide any specific names.

But some lawmakers still struggled to say President-elect Biden:

In the media

Some of Trump's media allies are also adjusting: “For the past six weeks, two upstart cable news channels — Newsmax and One America News — have tried to outflank Fox News from the right by embracing Trump’s strategy of election denialism. But on Monday, as the electoral college sealed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, their paths seemed to diverge slightly,” Jeremy Barr reports.

“What I’m trying to do is manage everyone’s expectations,” John Bachman, who anchors an afternoon show on Newsmax, referred to Biden as the president-elect and told viewers that Trump's legal challenges have almost universally failed. “These judges don’t seem to be taking up these cases. This is the reality. This is the motion set in place.”

On the Hill

STIMULUS TALKS SHOW MOMENTUM: “A bipartisan group of lawmakers released two bills they said would provide the nation with emergency economic relief as senior congressional officials sounded more hopeful about the odds of approving new relief than they have in weeks,” Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim report.

What's on the table: “One $748 billion package that includes new unemployment benefits, small business aid and other programs that received broad bipartisan support. The second bill includes the two provisions most divisive among lawmakers — liability protections for firms and roughly $160 billion in aid for state and local governments — with the expectation that both could be excluded from a final deal to secure passage of the most popular provisions. This second bill could end up falling out of the final deal if lawmakers don’t rally around it amid broad opposition among Democrats to approving the liability shield.”

The train is leaving the station: “Lawmakers expect to announce an omnibus compromise [today], with legislative text coming that same day, according to sources involved with the process. Both chambers would need to take up the bill quickly, in what's expected to be the final major act of the 116th Congress,” Politico's Caitlin Emma and Sarah Ferris report.

There may not be a standalone covid bill: “The massive omnibus deal is also critical to the fate of coronavirus relief. With little floor time left, that bill is the likely vehicle for covid-related fiscal stimulus if top Republicans and Democrats can reach a long-delayed accord this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said they want to combine coronavirus relief with the annual budget measure.”

In the agencies

SCOPE OF RUSSIAN HACK EXPANDS: “The Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the National Institutes of Health joined the list of known victims of a months-long, highly sophisticated digital spying operation by Russia whose damage remains uncertain but is presumed to be extensive, experts say,” Ellen Nakashima and Craig Timberg report. Russia has denied any role in the intrusions.

The list of government agencies and private companies is expect to grow: “This is probably going to be one of the most consequential cyberattacks in U.S. history,” one unnamed U.S. official one unnamed U.S. official told Politico . “That's the view from inside government — that we're dealing with something of a scale that I don't think we've had to deal with before.”

The president has been silent:

Experts described the intrusion as “classic espionage”: “Investigators at FireEye marveled in a blog post that the meticulous tactics involved ‘some of the best operational security’ its investigators had ever seen, using at least one piece of malicious software never previously detected,” our colleagues write.

There's good news and bad news: “The potentially good news is that stealthy attackers tend to prioritize surreptitious entrances and exits, while avoiding wholesale ransacking of computer systems that could tip off defenders … The potentially bad news, however, is that such careful, precise attacks can be effective at gathering sensitive information over the course of months or even years.”

Viral