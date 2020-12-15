While the country moved closer to getting an approved vaccine, polls showed that few Black Americans were willing to be inoculated. A Pew Research Center survey from earlier this month showed that while 71 percent of Black Americans knew someone who had been hospitalized or died from covid-19, only 42 percent said they would get a vaccine. Another December survey, from the Kaiser Family Foundation, found that half of the Black Americans who said they definitely or probably will not get vaccinated distrust vaccines in general and are worried that the vaccine will give them covid-19.

Although the survey results were very concerning, given that Black Americans continue to die of covid-19 at higher rates than Whites, some in the medical community were not surprised.

When Sandra Lindsay, a Black woman and critical care nurse in New York City, became the first American to take the vaccine Monday, she said she did so to help convince Black communities that it was safe.

“Unfortunately, due to history, my population — minorities, people that look like me — are hesitant to take vaccines,” she told The Washington Post.

Over the past months, Lindsay has seen the pandemic’s terrible toll up close. The Jamaican immigrant lost an aunt and an uncle to the virus. And while many other Black Americans have similar stories, the community still might need convincing to sign up for a vaccine.

Dan Royles, a history professor at Florida International University, wrote about the reasons behind Black Americans’ skepticism.

Suspicion of the coronavirus vaccines among many segments of the Black population is tied to a widespread lack of trust in mainstream medicine. The root of the problem lies not in Black communities themselves, but in a medical system that has historically dehumanized them and continues to do so. The result is that the history of medical racism in the United States presents a significant barrier to anything approaching equitable care in the present and future.

Medical experts sensitive to the anxieties of many Black Americans realized that to persuade that particular group to be vaccinated would require more than data and statistics. Black Americans need to see people who look like them — and people they trust — stepping up to get the coronavirus shot.

With that in mind, Yves Duroseau, who is Black, became the first physician to receive the vaccine in the United States on Monday, hoping to help ease the Black community’s anxiety.

And during an event held this month by the National Urban League, a civil rights organization, Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious diseases expert, noted the role of Black scientists in the development of the Moderna vaccine, one of two vaccines that were granted emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

He said:

The very vaccine that’s one of the two that has absolutely exquisite levels — 94 to 95 percent efficacy against clinical disease and almost 100 percent efficacy against serious disease that are shown to be clearly safe — that vaccine was actually developed in my institute’s vaccine research center by a team of scientists led by Dr. Barney Graham and his close colleague, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, or Kizzy Corbett. So, the first thing you might want to say to my African American brothers and sisters is that the vaccine that you’re going to be taking was developed by an African American woman. And that is just a fact.

Still, the most recent data suggests that Black Americans’ interest in the vaccine might be growing. The latest Fox News poll, taken this month, showed that the percentage of Black Americans planning to get the vaccine has increased 25 percent since September but is still at only about 50 percent.