Of those 330 million, about 240 million were eligible to vote: they were citizens over the age of 18 who weren’t constrained from voting because of criminal convictions. That figure comes from the United States Elections Project, which tracks turnout in elections.

By the end of the day, about 201 million people were registered to vote, according to L2, a political data firm. That figure is still a bit hazy, given that there are states in which people can register on Election Day itself. For our purposes, though, it will suffice: about 61 percent of the country’s population was able to cast a ballot in the presidential race.

About 156 million did, according to certified election results from each state compiled by the U.S. Election Atlas. So just under half of the country and about two-thirds of the eligible population voted in the presidential race.

Most of those who voted for president voted for President-elect Joe Biden, which is much of the reason that he is now president-elect. He received a number of votes equal to a majority of votes cast, about a third of the population of Americans who could have voted and about a quarter of the country. President Trump, on the other hand, received just under each of those figures: less than half the votes cast, less than a third of the voting-eligible population and less than a quarter of the population overall.

But these were nonetheless remarkable figures. That nearly half the country should vote — including those too young or otherwise ineligible — is remarkable. It’s not without precedent, but it reflects the heightened interest in the 2020 contest.

That interest stemmed largely from the president who was seeking reelection. There were certainly Trump voters coming out to vote mostly because they disliked Biden, just as there were Biden voters turning out to vote because they really liked him. But polling showed that Trump was a bigger overall trigger, with most Trump voters coming out to support him and a large percentage of Biden voters coming out to kick him out of office. That energy for and against Trump, combined with expanded voting access as states made it easier to cast ballots during the pandemic, meant a massive turnout.

An encouraging sign for democracy — until it all went sour.

Well, it didn’t just go sour. There wasn’t some passive souring that occurred, like milk left out in the sun. The election results were soured by the election’s loser, President Trump. From shortly after the polls closed on the East Coast to this very day, Trump has elevated baseless allegations of voter fraud, claimed sweeping irregularities for which he’s been unable to show any real evidence. He hasn’t been able to provide evidence of his claims to the public, to his political allies, to the media or to the courts. He just keeps making claims, new claims, new unproven claims, over and over.

The result, according to polling from Fox News, is that more than a third of registered voters say that they think the election was stolen from Trump. There’s a margin of error here, of course, but if we take that at face value, it suggests that more than 70 million people think that Biden won the election dishonestly.

This is untrue and baseless.

This is untrue and baseless.

This is untrue and baseless.

But it persists.

It persists because Trump is invested in saving face and in raising money off the idea. It persists because, it seems, he’s actually convinced himself it’s real. It persists because his allies on Capitol Hill don’t want to get sideways with his loyal base of support. It persists because his allies in conservative media would rather pick a fight with reality than with the president who drives so much attention to their articles and cable-news channels.

If we apply the Fox News poll numbers to the actual voter pools, the picture is more grim still. Some 57 million Trump voters think the election was stolen — as, bafflingly, do millions of Biden voters.

Again: margins of error apply here. But that tens of millions of Trump voters believe — or, at least, say they believe — that the election was stolen is staggering. If we assume that the 57 million figure is accurate, it constitutes 24 percent of the pool of people eligible to vote and 17 percent of the country overall. If we look at the 72 million voters overall who apparently think the election was stolen, that’s more than a fifth of the country.

Claiming to think that the presidential election in its entirety was marred by fraud and illegality. Because the guy who lost it has an enormous microphone and a microscopic commitment to accuracy.

More Americans voted in the presidential election than have ever voted in a presidential election before. And a large percentage of those Americans now think the results can’t be trusted.