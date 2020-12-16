Trump to host first Cabinet meeting since Election Day
Trump plans Wednesday to convene his first Cabinet meeting since Election Day, according to guidance issued by the White House.
The late-morning gathering at the White House comes as Trump continues to falsely assert that he won the election. However, several of his Cabinet members, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, have been coordinating with the Biden transition team.
The White House typically allows reporters to witness portions of Cabinet meetings. As of Tuesday night, Wednesday’s meeting was listed as “closed press.”
Trump has maintained a very light public schedule since Biden was projected as the winner of the election nearly six weeks ago.
Biden says Buttigieg ‘speaks to the best of who we are as a nation’
Biden is expected Wednesday to introduce former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary during an event in Wilmington, Del., before holding a virtual meeting with a group of governors.
The move elevates Buttigieg — a former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination — to a key role in the incoming administration’s expected push to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and economy and address climate change.
Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Biden at a critical moment in March ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. Shortly afterward, an emotional Biden compared Buttigieg, a former intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve who served a tour in Afghanistan, to his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer at age 46.
In a statement Tuesday night, Biden called Buttigieg “a patriot and a problem-solver who speaks to the best of who we are as a nation.” Buttigieg said in a Twitter message he was “honored” to be selected to serve in the role.
Buttigieg, 38, was the first openly gay major-party candidate to win delegates in a bid for the White House, and his campaign was aided by the supportive presence of his husband, Chasten. He would be the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate.
Harris credits McConnell with acknowledging Biden’s victory but says it should have happened sooner
Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, in an interview to be broadcast Wednesday, credited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with acknowledging Biden’s victory but said he should have done so sooner.
Harris’s comments to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” recorded Tuesday, occurred after McConnell congratulated Biden and Harris during a speech on the Senate floor and Biden and McConnell later talked by phone.
“I think it’s critically important that the leaders of our government, especially those who are elected to the highest offices, that we dedicate ourselves to a peaceful transition of power, and to an adherence to, and a respect for, the Constitution of the United States and our electoral system,” Harris said, according to an excerpt released by ABC. “We literally take an oath, each one of us, when we take these offices to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And so, I applaud Mitch McConnell for talking to Joe Biden today.”
“It would have been better if it were earlier, but it happened, and that’s what’s most important,” Harris added, referencing the six weeks that elapsed between Election Day and McConnell’s acknowledgment of Biden as the president-elect.
Now it is time to “move forward,” Harris said.
“And where we can find common purpose and common ground, let’s do that,” she said. “Let that be our priority. As opposed to finding out where we disagree, let’s actually focus on where we might agree, and then get some work done.”
Trump lashes out at McConnell for recognizing Biden’s victory
After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged on Tuesday that Biden is the president-elect, Trump publicly pleaded with him to support his continued efforts to upend the election with baseless claims of mass electoral fraud.
“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up,” the president tweeted at nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday. “Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”
Trump’s tweet made it clear that McConnell’s decision to recognize Biden as president-elect has opened a rift at the top of the GOP, with the president continuing to falsely claim victory while McConnell works behind the scenes to persuade Republican senators not to challenge the electoral college, which cast 306 votes for Biden on Monday, formalizing his victory.
Letter says Trump has lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago
Next-door neighbors of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., that he has called his Winter White House, have a message for the outgoing commander in chief: We don’t want you to be our neighbor.
That message was formally delivered Tuesday morning in a demand letter to the town of Palm Beach and to the U.S. Secret Service. It asserted that Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the storied estate from his private residence to a private club.
The legal maneuver could, at long last, force Palm Beach to publicly address whether Trump can make Mar-a-Lago his legal residence and home, as he has been expected to do, when he becomes an ex-president after the swearing-in of Biden on Jan. 20.
Hundreds of invitees skip Pompeo’s indoor holiday party
Only a tiny fraction of the more than 900 guests invited to an indoor holiday party hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, showed up on Tuesday following an outcry from public health officials and U.S. lawmakers warning that the reception bore all the hallmarks of a superspreader event, said two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
Pompeo, whose name was on the invitation and who was scheduled to speak at the event, canceled his speech and tapped a substitute speaker, said the two officials. The event was dedicated to the family members of diplomats serving overseas in dangerous postings that require them to leave their spouses and children behind, such as in Iraq or Afghanistan.