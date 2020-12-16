Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, in an interview broadcast Wednesday, credited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with acknowledging Biden’s victory but said he should have done so sooner.

Harris’s comments to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” recorded Tuesday, occurred after McConnell congratulated Biden and Harris during a speech on the Senate floor and Biden and McConnell later talked by phone.

“I think it’s critically important that the leaders of our government, especially those who are elected to the highest offices, that we dedicate ourselves to a peaceful transition of power, and to an adherence to, and a respect for, the Constitution of the United States and our electoral system,” Harris said. “We literally take an oath, each one of us, when we take these offices to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And so, I applaud Mitch McConnell for talking to Joe Biden today.”

“It would have been better if it were earlier, but it happened, and that’s what’s most important,” Harris added, referencing the six weeks that elapsed between Election Day and McConnell’s acknowledgment of Biden as the president-elect.

Now it is time to “move forward,” Harris said.