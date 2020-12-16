Analysis: Granholm pick points to focus on electric cars
Biden’s choice of Jennifer Granholm to be his energy secretary is a sign that the president-elect’s team will try to spur automakers to sell cars that need little to no gasoline.
The relationship that Granholm, the former two-term governor of Michigan, has with Detroit automakers may prove crucial to the incoming administration’s efforts to cut the climate-warming emissions that spew from millions of cars and trucks on American roads.
Biden intends to nominate Granholm to run the sprawling department, which is also responsible for overseeing the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal and managing radioactive waste.
D.C. says it needs $45 million from Congress to host inauguration
As District leaders prepare to shell out tens of millions of dollars on the presidential inauguration, they are sounding alarm bells over the federal government’s failure to repay them for the costs of Trump’s inauguration four years ago.
The federal government is supposed to cover expenses related to federal activity in the District, but Congress has yet to compensate the city for the $7 million it drew from its emergency fund for Trump’s inauguration. That funding hole has only grown over the past four years as the city routinely spent more money than Congress had appropriated to manage national events and demonstrations.
Now, as local officials await a federal spending bill that will allocate emergency funding to the District, they are warning that the city cannot afford to again dip into its own reserves to cover inauguration-related costs. They are calling on Congress to make good on what they see as long-overdue payments and pour ample resources into the District’s emergency fund in advance of the Jan. 20 event.
In a Dec. 5 letter to Biden, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) stressed “the use of local revenue to cover expenses related to protecting the federal presence severely limits our ability to fund necessary support for our residents and businesses as we face what are anticipated to be dire winter months.”
Harris on stimulus package: ‘I don’t understand the hesitation’
Amid word that congressional leaders may once again be moving toward agreement on a long-awaited covid-19 relief stimulus package, Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris said in an interview broadcast Wednesday morning that “I don’t understand the hesitation” because “people are suffering.”
“The numbers I saw: 1 in 6 families in America are describing their children as being hungry. The number of small businesses that have had to permanently close or are in fear of permanently closing, the moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures are about to end.” Harris told Robin Roberts in an interview taped at Howard University on Tuesday.
“The people here in Washington, D.C., have got to stop living in a bubble. The people have a right to expect that their leaders in Congress see them and act in their best interest,” she said. Harris remains a member of the U.S. Senate until she resigns her seat before her inauguration as vice president next month, and has served there since 2017.
“I can speak for Joe and me: We were elected to do a job, and we intend to bring everyone along who wants to do the job with us.”
Sen. Ron Johnson holding hearing on ‘election irregularities’ after courts reject Trump’s claims
Sen. Ron Johnson says he believes Americans have been “snookered into this mass hysteria” about the coronavirus. He continues to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine, rejecting scientific studies that found it can endanger covid-19 patients. He has said the country’s intelligence service conspired with the media to undermine Trump.
Now the Republican from Wisconsin is using his last days as chairman of the powerful Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee to investigate what he calls “election irregularities” related to the 2020 campaign. The hearing, to be held Wednesday, comes after an array of federal and state courts rejected Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud and in the wake of Monday’s electoral college vote confirming Joe Biden’s victory.
Johnson’s evolution from ideologically driven standard-bearer of the tea party to one of Trump’s most stalwart defenders mirrors the arc of his party over the past decade. With Johnson’s term expiring in 2022, Wednesday’s hearing could be both the last stand of Trump’s most fervent Senate follower and the first act of a post-Trump Republican Party.
Biden launches a quiet effort to tame the Senate, a mission critical to his presidency
In public, Biden is spending most of his time announcing Cabinet appointments, meeting with health experts and giving speeches on unity. Behind the scenes, though, he’s grappling with a grittier challenge that could be critical to his presidency — dealing with an unruly Senate.
Biden’s strategy, displayed in private conversations and some public actions, features two goals, both exceedingly difficult: winning the two Senate runoffs in Georgia to seize a razor-thin Democratic majority, while forging alliances with key Republican senators.
Both goals were increasingly evident as Biden held his first phone call as president-elect this week with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and a short time later boarded a plane for Georgia to campaign for the two candidates whose victory would unseat McConnell as majority leader.
Harris credits McConnell with acknowledging Biden’s victory but says it should have happened sooner
Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, in an interview broadcast Wednesday, credited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with acknowledging Biden’s victory but said he should have done so sooner.
Harris’s comments to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” recorded Tuesday, occurred after McConnell congratulated Biden and Harris during a speech on the Senate floor and Biden and McConnell later talked by phone.
“I think it’s critically important that the leaders of our government, especially those who are elected to the highest offices, that we dedicate ourselves to a peaceful transition of power, and to an adherence to, and a respect for, the Constitution of the United States and our electoral system,” Harris said. “We literally take an oath, each one of us, when we take these offices to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And so, I applaud Mitch McConnell for talking to Joe Biden today.”
“It would have been better if it were earlier, but it happened, and that’s what’s most important,” Harris added, referencing the six weeks that elapsed between Election Day and McConnell’s acknowledgment of Biden as the president-elect.
Now it is time to “move forward,” Harris said.
“And where we can find common purpose and common ground, let’s do that,” she said. “Let that be our priority. As opposed to finding out where we disagree, let’s actually focus on where we might agree, and then get some work done.”
Trump to host first Cabinet meeting since Election Day
Trump plans Wednesday to convene his first Cabinet meeting since Election Day, according to guidance issued by the White House.
The late-morning gathering at the White House comes as Trump continues to falsely assert he won the election. However, several of his Cabinet members, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, have been coordinating with the Biden transition team.
The White House typically allows reporters to witness portions of Cabinet meetings. As of Tuesday night, Wednesday’s meeting was listed as “closed press.”
Trump has maintained a very light public schedule since Biden was projected as the winner of the election nearly six weeks ago.
Biden says Buttigieg ‘speaks to the best of who we are as a nation’
Biden is expected Wednesday to introduce former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary during an event in Wilmington, Del., before holding a virtual meeting with a group of governors.
The move elevates Buttigieg — a former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination — to a key role in the incoming administration’s expected push to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and economy and address climate change.
Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Biden at a critical moment in March ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. Shortly afterward, an emotional Biden compared Buttigieg, a former intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve who served a tour in Afghanistan, to his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer at age 46.
In a statement Tuesday night, Biden called Buttigieg “a patriot and a problem-solver who speaks to the best of who we are as a nation.” Buttigieg said in a Twitter message he was “honored” to be selected to serve in the role.
Buttigieg, 38, was the first openly gay major-party candidate to win delegates in a bid for the White House, and his campaign was aided by the supportive presence of his husband, Chasten. He would be the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate.
Trump lashes out at McConnell for recognizing Biden’s victory
After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged on Tuesday that Biden is the president-elect, Trump publicly pleaded with him to support his continued efforts to upend the election with baseless claims of mass electoral fraud.
“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up,” the president tweeted at nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday. “Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”
Trump’s tweet made it clear that McConnell’s decision to recognize Biden as president-elect has opened a rift at the top of the GOP, with the president continuing to falsely claim victory while McConnell works behind the scenes to persuade Republican senators not to challenge the electoral college, which cast 306 votes for Biden on Monday, formalizing his victory.
Letter says Trump has lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago
Next-door neighbors of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., that he has called his Winter White House, have a message for the outgoing commander in chief: We don’t want you to be our neighbor.
That message was formally delivered Tuesday morning in a demand letter to the town of Palm Beach and to the U.S. Secret Service. It asserted that Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the storied estate from his private residence to a private club.
The legal maneuver could, at long last, force Palm Beach to publicly address whether Trump can make Mar-a-Lago his legal residence and home, as he has been expected to do, when he becomes an ex-president after the swearing-in of Biden on Jan. 20.
Hundreds of invitees skip Pompeo’s indoor holiday party
Only a tiny fraction of the more than 900 guests invited to an indoor holiday party hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, showed up on Tuesday following an outcry from public health officials and U.S. lawmakers warning that the reception bore all the hallmarks of a superspreader event, said two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
Pompeo, whose name was on the invitation and who was scheduled to speak at the event, canceled his speech and tapped a substitute speaker, said the two officials. The event was dedicated to the family members of diplomats serving overseas in dangerous postings that require them to leave their spouses and children behind, such as in Iraq or Afghanistan.