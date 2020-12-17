Those challenges have universally fizzled, and the electoral college confirmed Biden’s status as president-elect Monday.

But conservative media still haven’t quite figured out what to do with the phrase. And the last 24 hours have been especially telling on that front.

Newsmax and One America News have been vying to outflank Fox News on the right by offering more sycophantic and credulous coverage of Trump — particularly when it comes to regurgitating his and his allies’ baseless claims of voter fraud. This seems to have paid dividends, with Newsmax in particular rising as Fox’s ratings have taken a hit under bashing from Trump, who is upset that some of the network’s straight-news hosts and reporters have recognized that he lost. For the first time, a Newsmax prime-time show last week out-rated one of Fox’s.

But this week, the two Fox alternatives came to a fork in the road. As The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr reported Monday, Newsmax opted to affirm Biden’s status as the president-elect, with a spokesman later citing Biden’s electoral college win for the editorial decision.

Obviously sensing an opening, OAN went in the other direction — and proudly so. Its founder, Robert Herring, tweeted Wednesday afternoon that his network would not apply the label, baselessly claiming that “all of our investigations indicated there was fraud in voting.”

OAN’s programming is also making a show of things, hailing itself as “the only broadcast news network out there with the integrity to report that this election isn’t over.”

“Fox News caved, to no one’s surprise,” added host Pearson Sharp, “but so did all the other so-called conservative media organizations, including Breitbart and even Newsmax.”

Shots fired.

The thing is, though, even those outlets have continued to struggle with what to do now. As Barr noted, while OAN largely avoided covering the electoral college vote, even Newsmax is continuing to cover this as an unsettled issue, despite employing the “president-elect” label.

And less than 24 hours after OAN decided it could glean a competitive edge on this, Fox’s signature morning show, “Fox & Friends,” hemmed and hawed about Biden’s status as president-elect, suggesting it was someone else’s phrasing rather than its own.

Host Brian Kilmeade at one point referred to Biden as “the former vice president who is, according to some, president-elect.”

Making clear that wasn’t just a one-off, fellow host Ainsley Earhardt referred to “what they’re calling the president-elect Biden.”

To be clear, the official call of Fox News is that Biden was the president-elect as of Nov. 7, when the network, along with other mainstream outlets, determined that Biden had gained the required 270 electoral votes.

But while Thursday morning’s display was particularly notable, it’s hardly the first time that Fox News’s more ideological hosts have applied skepticism to that label.

While many hosts, including those in prime time such as Martha MacCallum and Laura Ingraham, have repeatedly referred to Biden as president-elect, others have avoided using the title altogether, while still others have qualified it or outright cast doubt on it.

Pete Hegseth said Nov. 20, “I do not believe we have a president-elect at this moment.”

“Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo held the label at arm’s length Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, in both cases citing “the media” as having declared Biden the president-elect. “They set the narrative that the election was over and discredited any challenges,” Bartiromo said. Left unsaid: The media that had declared Biden president-elect and “set the narrative” included the network on which she was appearing.

Jesse Watters stated Nov. 21 that “my mother is probably not going to serve me [Thanksgiving] dinner unless I say ‘President-elect’ Joe Biden.”

Greg Gutfeld on Nov. 30 cut in during a segment about Biden’s pets by referring to him as “the alleged president-elect — alleged president-elect. … There’s still a pathway.”

Mark Levin on Sunday referred to “a so-called president-elect.” Watters on Monday called Biden “the president, president-elect now, I guess you have to call him.”

Kilmeade and Earhardt have previously used the phrase somewhat less skeptically, with Earhardt on Dec. 8 initially calling Biden “vice president” and then inserting the alternate title. “Now the Vice President set up his task force — Vice President, President-elect Biden set up his task force for corona[virus].” Kilmeade used the phrase Nov. 17 but suggested it wasn’t set in stone — “if the president-elect becomes president.”

Is this semantic debate somewhat silly? Of course. But it has also become a testing ground when it comes to whom Trump’s allies trust to cover this issue. Outlets and hosts have been forced to make a choice between accepting reality and the actual — literal — determination of a president-elect, and appealing to a Trump base that still doubts that because of allegations that have been roundly debunked and despite courts overwhelmingly rejecting such claims.