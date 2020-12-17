Things went downhill quickly.

Republican senators repeatedly asserted the election result was compromised, even though no court has upheld those claims in more than 50 legal cases. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) declared “the election in many ways was stolen,” a claim that has not been endorsed by a single top state election official, Republican or Democrat.

Republicans also repeatedly attacked Democrats for expressing concerns about the integrity of the 2016 election, but not the 2020 contest — ignoring the fact that Russian interference in the 2016 election was confirmed by U.S. intelligence agencies and a unanimous report from the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee, while leading state and federal officials have declared there was no such interference in 2020.

At one point the hearing even devolved into a shouting match between Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters (Mich.), over unrelated investigations into Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden. Johnson said Peters “lied repeatedly in the press, that I was spreading Russian disinformation,” while Peters replied: “This is not about airing your grievances. … I don’t know what rabbit hole you’re running down.”

Amid all of the partisan hubbub, there was almost no discussion about solutions.

Nor did Republicans acknowledge reforms that Democrats and election security experts have been pushing for years aimed at raising confidence in future elections. They include ensuring there are paper ballots in all counties that lack them, increasing post-election audits and mandating more transparency by voting-machine vendors.

The frequent and unfounded claims were galling for Democrats.

Peters complained the hearing “gives a platform to conspiracy theories and lies” and called it “a destructive exercise that has no place in the United States Senate.”

Afterwards, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) called Republican claims about election security “frustrating” and noted that Democrats had spent years pushing security reforms without Republican support.

“There were a lot of us working on this before the election and many folks on the Republican side didn’t seem all that interested,” King, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee but not the Homeland Security Committee, told me. “Now they’re alleging large-scale election security breaches. So, the question is, will they be interested next year? I don’t know the answer to that.”

Republicans did ultimately cooperate with Democrats on delivering about $1 billion in election funding between 2018 and 2020 for cybersecurity and to prepare for voting during the coronavirus pandemic, but without any specific security requirements.

And Johnson repeatedly cast the hearing as a vital step in addressing allegedly unresolved concerns about the election, as my colleague Karoun Demirjian reported.

“We’re not going to be able to just move on without bringing up these irregularities, examining them and providing an explanation,” he said, later adding: “This hearing is not dangerous. What would be dangerous is not discussing this openly, transparently and frankly.”

Krebs effectively played the counterpoint as other witnesses rehashed debunked fraud claims, such as that numerous people voted using the identities of the deceased.

He stood by the statement prompting Trump to fire him by tweet as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency — that the November election was “the most secure in American history.”

He stopped short of commenting on the president’s fraud claims as he has before, saying that was outside CISA’s domain. But he cited outgoing Attorney General William P. Barr’s statement the Justice Department has not seen evidence of widespread election fraud.

More importantly, Krebs warned “continued assaults on democracy and the outcome of this election only serves to undermine confidence in the process” and are “ultimately corrosive to the institutions that support elections.”

He pleaded with Republicans to accept the results of the election.

“I would appreciate more support from my own party, the Republican Party, to call this stuff out and end it,” he said. “We’ve got to move on. We have a president-elect in President-elect Biden. We have to move on.”

Trump clearly caught part of the hearing.

He tweeted, attacking Krebs and claiming that he was “excoriated and proven wrong.”

In fact, Johnson and other Republican senators praised Krebs during the hearing, even as they largely ignored his calls to accept the election’s outcome.

Johnson, in particular, lauded work by Krebs and CISA to improve election security, including by helping states dramatically expand the number of votes cast on paper ballots that can be audited later and are the best safeguard against hacking.

As a result of that work, voters cast ballots entirely on paper in every state where Trump has contested the election results — including in Georgia, which has conducted three audits and found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Johnson asserted the value of paper ballots was undermined because Trump allies weren’t allowed to conduct all the reviews they wanted.

“I value the paper backups, I value the controls, but they’re only as good as they’re actually used, and they only provide confidence to the extent that it’s a transparent process,” he said.

He also asserted, however, that a recount in his home state of Wisconsin that upheld Biden’s victory was “totally honest. Our count was almost 100 percent accurate. … We’ve got a pretty good level of confidence.”

One bright moment for bipartisanship came when Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) floated the idea of a new election security commission.

His plan would comprise “a distinguished Democrat and a distinguished Republican and commissioners who are dedicated to increasing the confidence in our elections,” he said.

Portman said he has already contacted some Democrats about the idea, but his office did not provide further details.

The keys

Intelligence agencies briefed House and Senate Intelligence Committee staffers about the Russian hacking campaign that's compromised numerous government agencies.

House Intelligence Chair Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) released few details about the briefing in a statement, but said, “The seriousness and duration of this attack demonstrate that we still have enormous and urgent work to do to defend our critical information and networks, that we must move quicker than our adversaries do to adapt."

The agencies issued a joint statement later in the day describing a broad government response to the breaches, which have compromised the Treasury, Commerce, State and Homeland Security departments among others. The statement stopped short of attributing the hack to Russia.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has pressed for the intelligence to be declassified.

In an op ed in the New York Times, meanwhile, Trump's former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert declared the magnitude of the breach is “hard to overstate.”

“The remediation effort alone will be staggering,” he wrote. “It will require the segregated replacement of entire enclaves of computers, network hardware and servers across vast federal and corporate networks. Somehow, the nation’s sensitive networks have to remain operational despite unknown levels of Russian access and control.”

Trump’s top intelligence official may delay an election security report over China’s role.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is pushing analysts to more prominently cite China in the report, which covers foreign efforts to influence the 2020 election, Jennifer Jacobs at Bloomberg News reports.

U.S. intelligence agencies recently received new information about Chinese interference causing divisions, Jennifer reports. Analysts are divided over whether the intelligence shows that China’s effort to influence the election was greater than spy agencies previously thought.

Ratcliffe and other Trump appointees pushed claims over the summer that China posed a greater threat to the election than Russia despite a lack of supporting evidence.

The European Union will revamp cybersecurity rules after the pandemic highlighted weaknesses.

The plans come just days after hackers accessed data on coronavirus vaccines in an attack on the bloc’s biggest pharmaceutical regulator, the Associated Press reports.

The proposal aims to update regulations, which are more than a decade old, to allow the E.U. to impose heavy fines against companies that don’t follow cybersecurity rules. The new plan also includes an E.U.-wide “Cyber Shield” that would increase cooperation between members’ intelligence agencies and increase threat information-sharing.

“The time of innocence is over. We know that we are a target,” Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas told reporters. “We need to modernize, reinforce, and adapt.”

The proposal is likely to face a lengthy debate in the European Parliament.

Chat room

The Russian hack of multiple government agencies was “virtually a declaration of war,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) told CNN yesterday.

Some cybersecurity experts criticized that language as inflammatory, saying it makes no sense to threaten war over non-violent espionage — which all nations, including the United States, conduct.

Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator and former co-founder of Crowdstrike:

Michael Daniel, former White House cybersecurity coordinator, who's now president of the Cyber Threat Alliance:

Others pointed out that the United States launches similar espionage campaigns. Counterterrorism expert Aki Peritz:

But just because something isn't an act of war, doesn't mean the United States shouldn't respond. Chris Painter, former State Department cyber coordinator:

Cyber insecurity

The Florida Center for Cybersecurity, the Florida Center for Instructional Technology and New America will provide K-12 students with lessons on cyber-citizenship, the organizations announced in a news release yesterday.

Daybook

