Pence plans to return to Georgia on Thursday to campaign for the Republican candidates competing in a pair of runoff elections next month that will effectively determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Pence is scheduled to appear at afternoon rallies in Columbus and Macon, where he will tout the candidacies of Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. On Jan. 5, Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock, and Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Georgia, where early voting got underway this week, has already drawn visits from Trump and Biden, underscoring the high stakes of the two races. Pence was last in the state a week ago.

Trump has continued to attack Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state, blaming them for his loss of the state to Biden in the presidential race. Neither Gov. Brian Kemp nor Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has embraced Trump’s claims of widespread voting fraud in Georgia.