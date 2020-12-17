Analysis: Congress might finally end stalemate on coronavirus relief as economic crisis worsens
Congressional leaders are nearing an 11th-hour agreement on a $900 billion economic relief package that would include a second round of stimulus checks for Americans who qualify.
The pressure’s on: As the U.S. streak of record-high coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths persists, the U.S. poverty rate has surged to 11.7 percent, and nearly 9 million renters said they were behind on their rent last month. More than 20 million Americans recently reported that they often did not have enough food to eat in the past week.
The government will shut down if Congress does not pass a new spending bill by midnight Friday, although a short-term extension could buy some more time for a deal.
Pence returning to Georgia to campaign for GOP candidates in Senate runoffs
Pence plans to return to Georgia on Thursday to campaign for the Republican candidates competing in a pair of runoff elections next month that will effectively determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Pence is scheduled to appear at afternoon rallies in Columbus and Macon, where he will tout the candidacies of Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. On Jan. 5, Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock, and Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Georgia, where early voting got underway this week, has already drawn visits from Trump and Biden, underscoring the high stakes of the two races. Pence was last in the state a week ago.
Trump has continued to attack Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state, blaming them for his loss of the state to Biden in the presidential race. Neither Gov. Brian Kemp nor Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has embraced Trump’s claims of widespread voting fraud in Georgia.
Trump, meanwhile, has advertised no public appearances Thursday. He is scheduled to sign legislation authorizing a woman’s suffrage monument in Washington, but that event at the White House is closed to the press, according to Trump’s schedule.
Biden advertises no public appearances on Thursday
Biden has advertised no public appearances on Thursday and plans to meet with transition advisers and receive an intelligence briefing as he remains in Wilmington, Del., according to his team.
The president-elect is continuing to mull his choices for remaining Cabinet posts, including several high-profile jobs, such as attorney general and CIA director.
On Wednesday, Biden introduced his latest pick, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, for transportation secretary, calling him “a policy wonk with a big heart.”
Buttigieg, a former rival to Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, would be the first openly gay Cabinet nominee confirmed by the Senate.
Biden’s transition team has advertised no public appearances Thursday for Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris. Harris, a senator from California, is expected to be in Washington, where the Senate is continuing to meet.
Iran’s Rouhani says ‘no doubt’ Biden will rejoin nuclear deal, lift sanctions
ISTANBUL — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday that he has “no doubt” the incoming U.S. administration will rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal and remove punishing sanctions on Iran’s economy.
His remarks came a day after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also appeared to endorse the swift resumption of Iran’s commitments under the deal if it would herald the end of harsh U.S. sanctions.
“I have no doubt that the heroic national resistance of Iran is going to compel the future U.S. government to bow … and the sanctions will be broken,” Rouhani said Thursday at the inauguration of several infrastructure projects, speaking via videoconference.
Biden order to halt border wall project would save U.S. $2.6 billion, Pentagon estimates show
The U.S. government would save about $2.6 billion if Biden halts construction on the border wall project on his first day in office, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates reviewed by The Washington Post.
Biden told reporters this summer he would not build “another foot” of the border barriers that became a symbol of the Trump presidency and one of the most expensive federal infrastructure projects in U.S. history. But the financial implications of a decision to stop work — including the costs to the government it will potentially incur — have not been publicly disclosed.
U.S. Army Corps commanders met with members of the Biden transition team last week to discuss the border wall project, Corps spokeswoman Raini Brunson said. She declined to comment on the estimates reviewed by The Post, referring additional questions to the president-elect’s office.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive for coronavirus
Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, the department spokesman confirmed after an inquiry from The Washington Post.
Bernhardt, 51, was tested for the virus that causes covid-19 before Trump held a Cabinet meeting Wednesday. As a result, the secretary did not attend the session.
“He is currently asymptomatic and will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in an email.
Bernhardt’s infection has set off a wave of tests among high-ranking department officials. He has spent the past two days in meetings with political appointees.
Senate GOP has accepted Biden’s win but continues to push Trump’s baseless fraud claims
Senate Republicans may be acknowledging Biden’s victory over Trump, but the politically charged fight over Trump’s fallacious claims about voter fraud rages on — and threatens to overshadow legitimate efforts to safeguard future elections.
A Wednesday hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee became a forum for Republicans, led by the panel’s departing chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), to re-air Trump’s baseless case against the election results in swing states as the president cheered them on from a distance.
Complaining that courts threw out Trump’s election lawsuits on mere “technicalities,” GOP senators and aligned witnesses argued that until their concerns are addressed, public trust in the security of the election process would not be restored.