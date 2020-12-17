Asian American lawmakers are urging Biden to name Julie Su, the secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, as his labor secretary nominee, and voicing concern about the diversity of his picks to this point.

“President-Elect Biden promised to build an inclusive government that reflects the full diversity of our nation and that must include [Asian American and Pacific Islanders],” the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said in a statement Wednesday. “For over two decades, there has always been at least one AAPI Cabinet Secretary under both Democratic and Republican administrations.”

The statement came after Biden introduced his latest pick, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, to lead the Department of Transportation. The caucus had been lobbying Biden to name David. S. Kim, California’s transportation secretary, as the federal transportation secretary. Amid the concerns, members of the group are scheduled to meet virtually Thursday with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris to discuss the diversity of the Cabinet.